She was our national player of the year in 2021, and Logan Eggleston of Texas, who pretty much led wire to wire, is the 2022 VolleyballMag.com national player of the year.

What a season for Eggleston and her Texas teammates, culminated by winning the NCAA national championship last Saturday in Omaha. All she did for Texas (28-1) in the title-match victory over Louisville was lead with 19 kills — 10 in the first set with one error in 16 attacks — while hitting .341 to go with seven digs and three blocks.

But that was typical of a season in which Eggleston, the 6-foot-2 product of Brentwood, Tennessee, averaged 3.9 kills per set, .67 blocks and had 42 aces. She rarely had a bad match in 2022. What’s more, her teammates made it their goal to win for the highly respected fifth-year outside hitter.

Gabby Blossom of San Diego and Julia Bergmann of Georgia Tech also got first-place votes. Others getting votes included Taylor Landfair of Minnesota and Claire Chaussee of Louisville. Chaussee appeared on almost every ballot.

Earlier Thursday we announced San Diego’s Jen Petrie as the VolleyballMag.com national coach of the year. Later Thursday we’ll have our All-American teams.

We talked to Eggleston, also the AVCA national POY, from her home in Tennessee on Wednesday, about the season past and what’s ahead:

Texas, which won the 2012 NCAA title and was so close so many times, led in 2022 from the get-go. Nebraska was No. 1 in the AVCA preseason coaches poll, but Texas moved into the top spot after the first weekend on August 29. The Longhorns fell out of the top spot just once, after their only loss, in five at Iowa State, in the poll of October 24. But they were back at No. 1 the next week and stayed there.

Since we took over Volleyball magazine and went digital with VolleyballMag.com in 2016, Eggleston is the second repeat winner.

