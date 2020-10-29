Logan Eggleston of Texas on Horns’ offense, postponements, and playing Baylor

Texas junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston is simply tearing it up during this fall NCAA season.

The Longhorns are 10-0, preparing for next week’s Big 12 showdowns with Baylor, and the 6-foot-2 Eggleston has been leading the way, averaging 5.12 kills per set while hitting .359. She has 13 service aces, is averaging 2.03 digs, and has 22 blocks and overall is far ahead of what she did in 2019 when she was a VolleyballMag.Com second-team All-American.

In this first of two segments interviewing Eggleston, who is from Brentwood, Tennessee, we cover the Texas offense, playing this fall with an eye on spring, and dealing with the postponement of this week’s TCU series with an eye on Baylor coming to Austin next week.