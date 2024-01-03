 Skip to main content

Ehman, Feinswog catch up post-holidays on NCAA volleyball final, transfer portal

VBM Interviews

Lee Feinswog

January 3, 2024

We went our separate ways after the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship in Tampa and finally found some time to do this Zoom and talk about Texas beating Nebraska, all the movement through the transfer portal, and a little of this and a little of that.

Emily Ehman is a volleyball analyst for the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Volleyball World TV. Lee Feinswog is the editor of VolleyballMag:

 

Latest News

Pro Beach

Matt Prosser — player, coach, cancer survivor, now volleyball commentator — has come full cir...

January 3, 2024

NCAA Women

NCAA volleyball: Landfair to Nebraska; transfers galore; coaching carousel spins on

January 2, 2024

Club/HS

UnderArmour Next match features top college-bound volleyball talent

January 1, 2024