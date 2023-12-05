From Short People to kicking around the NCAA volleyball round of 16

NCAA Women Lee Feinswog

We’re breaking it down as we enter the last weekend before the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Here’s the schedule:

All times Eastern

No. 5 Louisville (26-4) vs. No. 12 Creighton (29-4), noon, ESPN2

No. 1 Nebraska (30-1) vs. Georgia Tech (24-6), 2 p.m., ESPN2

No. 4 Pittsburgh (27-4) vs. No. 13 Washington State (26-7), 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 8 Kentucky (21-7) vs. No. 9 Arkansas (27-5), 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 3 Wisconsin (28-3) vs. Penn State (23-8), 7 p.m., ESPN2

No. 7 Texas (24-4) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (26-4), 9 p.m., ESPN2

No. 6 Oregon (28-5) vs. No. 11 Purdue (23-8), 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 2 Stanford (28-3) vs. Arizona State (28-6), 11:30 p.m., ESPNU

Big Ten Network and more importantly in this case — ESPN analyst — Emily Ehman and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog dive into the final eight matches, the NCAA tournament round of 16, with a nod to Randy Newman: