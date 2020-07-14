B1G talk: Michigan State junior setter Elena Shklyar

Note: This interview was conducted before the Big Ten announcement that if it plays volleyball this season it will be conference matches only.

By Emily Ehman for VolleyballMag.com

Elena Shklyar will be a junior at Michigan State. We caught up with the 6-foot-1 setter at her home in Virginia.

Shklyar writes a blog, (Life in the Fast Lane), and we cover a lot of ground, including talking about her message to other athletes dealing with mental health, her faith, and her time in a grueling boot camp.

Emily Ehman is a recent Northwestern University graduate who played four years as a libero for the Wildcats. As a walk-on, she described her role as “bench mob captain” until injuries plagued the team her senior year, which allowed Ehman to scoop up 90 digs as she played in 22 of the Wildcats’ 32 matches in 2019.