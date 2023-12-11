The portal, Mr. Trooper, the four teams left and more in our NCAA Zoom

NCAA Women Lee Feinswog

We both head to Tampa on Tuesday and made time to record this Zoom just as we learned that Kentucky’s Reagan Rutherford is in the transfer portal. Lee is dealing with the emotions of selling his 33-year-old Isuzu Trooper, Emily is really, really tired, and, oh, yeah, there are four teams left in the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Enjoy our weekly (mostly) Zoom with Big Ten Network and ESPN analyst Emily Ehman and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog, this time talking all things Nebraska, Wisconsin, Pitt and Texas in Tampa and then some: