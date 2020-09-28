Emily Stockman on interesting time in Utrecht, Ms. Health and Fitness

After coming off of a stellar 2019 with FIVB tour gold, silver and bronze, an AVP title in Seattle and winning the first-ever Queen of the Beach, the team of Emily Stockman and Kelley Kolinske was on the rise. But with the pandemic virtually eliminating almost every domestic competition, Stockman has found ways to keep her busy on and off the court.

In the AVP Champions Cup Series, she recorded top-three statistical performances in multiple categories as well as place seventh twice and third once in the Porsche Cup.

Stockman went to Utrecht, Netherlands for the King of the Court Tournament — the first major international event since the start of the pandemic — where she got a “second-chance” to play in the playoffs with Germany’s Maggie Kozuch in place of 2016 Rio Gold Medalist Laura Ludwig.

Stockman, serious about fitness and exercise science, found herself in the running to be “Ms. Health and Fitness” at the prompting of fellow AVP pro Sarah Sponcil.