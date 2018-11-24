Video interview: EMU, coach Olson excited about NCAA tourney opportunity

To say that Eastern Michigan was a surprise first-time winner of the MAC tournament and the NCAA bid that went with it might be an understatement.

For starters, the Eagles had a mid-season slump from which they recovered late to get the No. 5 seed in the tournament. And then, to win it, they had to win four matches in four days, which they did, knocking off Kent State, Buffalo, top-seeded Bowling Green and second-seeded Miami.

That five-set victory in the final left EMU 21-13 and with an NCAA RPI in the mid 100s, looking at most likely having to play a top seed on its home court.

And fourth-year coach Kimi Olson couldn’t be happier. We caught up with Olson, who won a national championship as a player at USC and had been an assistant at Albany and Charleston before taking over at EMU in Ypsilanti: