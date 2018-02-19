Hall tops VolleyballMag.com Fab 50, 25 Underclassmen to Watch lists

If it’s late winter, that means it’s time to present the long-running VolleyballMag.com girls Fab 50 which honors the top 50 senior youth players in the country. No other list of this nature comes close to the longevity of the Fab 50 list, which goes back decades.
In conjunction with our partnership with Triple Crown Sports, the 2018 Fab 50 list was revealed Monday at the TCS NIT that has packed the Salt Lake City Convention Center with the top juniors teams and players in the nation.
Want evidence of that? Thirty three of the 50 players on our Fab 50 list, which is voted exclusively by a panel of top NCAA Division I coaches with no input from the VolleyballMag.com staff, are on the list.
Additionally, 13 of the 25 players who appear on our 25 Underclassmen to Watch List also are playing in Salt Lake City. This year, VolleyballMag.com tweaked the voting requirements for the 25 Underclassmen to Watch List and the results have produced an even more robust list.
Also included in this package are the top 10 senior players in the country, again voted on by the NCAA coaching panel. An impressive 20 players received some sort of votes in regards to this list (coaches were asked to rank the top five players in the class and with such a varied voting list, a top 10 list easily was derived).
Early Florida enrollee Thayer Hall (whose former club team Upward Stars is in Salt Lake City) is the top player in the class by a wide margin, but was not the unanimous selection. Four other players received at least one top-recruit vote.
More than 80 players received votes in the Fab 50 rankings, while nearly 100 players were cited for possible inclusion on the 25 Underclassmen to Watch, which will lead to VolleyballMag.com in the next several weeks presenting that entire Underclassmen to Watch list. If a player received a vote, you’ll be reading about her.
As far as who gave and received the riches, 25 different Division I programs have players who have committed to their institutions with Penn State leading the way with seven Fab 50 selections. NCAA runner-up Florida is next with five, while Pac-12 entrants Washington and Oregon are next with four each.
In terms of clubs, 36 are represented on the list with San Gabriel Elite of California and OTVA of the Orlando-Tampa area each having three Fab 50 recruits. Illini Elite, Austin Juniors, KIVA, Legacy, Circle City, Munciana and Ozark Juniors each had two Fab 50s.
Here are the top 10 players in the class of 2018: 1 — Thayer HallUpward Stars 2 — Nicklin Hames K2
3 — Asjia O’Neal TAV 4 — Kaitlyn Hord Lexington United
5 — Jonni Parker Munciana
6 — Serena Gray San Gabriel Elite 7 — Heather Gneiting Club V
8 — Adanna Rollins TAV
9 –Ella May Powell Ozark Juniors
10 — CC McGraw MN Select
Name, Height, Position, High School, Club, College Mica Allison, 6-1, S, St. Thomas More (Champaign, Ill.), Illini Elite, Auburn
Brooke Andersen, 5-11, OH, Lake County (Hartland, Wisc.), Milwaukee Sting, Iowa State
Karson Bacon, 6-4, MB, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.), TStreet, Oregon
Ava Bell, 6-1, MB, Rouse (Leander, Texas), Austin Performance, North Carolina
Gabby Blossom, 5-9, S, St. Joseph’s (St. Louis, Mo.), Rockwood Thunder, Penn State
Diana Brown, 6-1, S, St. Francis de Sales (Columbus, Ohio), Mintonette, Illinois
Holly Campbell, 6-4, MB, Westlake (Austin, Texas), Austin Jrs., Stanford
Allyson Cathey, 6-0, OH, New Albany (Ind.), Lexington United, Penn State
Devon Chang, 5-11, S, Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.), A4, UCLA
Grace Cleveland, 6-3, MB, Normal (Ill.), Illini Elite, Purdue
Shannon Crenshaw, 6-2, OH, Bishop Moore (Orlando, Fla.), Top Select, Washington
Dani Cole, 6-3, RS, Rouse (Leander, Texas), Austin Jrs., Washington
Destiny Cox, 6-2, OH, Carrboro (North Carolina), Triangle, North Carolina
Capri Davis, 6-1, OH, Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas), Texas Image, Nebraska
Lauren Dooley, 6-6, MB, Plano East (Plano, Texas), Skyline, Florida
Chandler Duff, 6-2, MB, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South, Legacy, Oregon
Mackenzie Fidelak, 6-1, S-RS, Niwot (Colorado), Norco, Stanford
Riley Fischer, 5-6, Libero, Harrison (Kennesaw, Georgia), A5, Florida
Whitney Forman, 6-3, MB, Langham Creek (Houston, Texas), TX Tornados, LSU Heather Gneiting, 6-4, MB, Pleasant Grove (Utah), Club V, BYU
Serena Gray, 6-2, MB, Temple City (Calif.), San Gabriel Elite, Penn State
Marin Grote, 6-4, MB-OH, Burroughs (Burbank, Calif.), San Gabriel Elite, Washington
Mia Grunze, 6-2, OH, Waterford (Wisc.), Milwaukee Sting, Ohio State
Lexi Hadrych, 6-1, OH, Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.), COAST, UCLA
Thayer Hall, 6-4, OH, Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.), Upward Stars, Florida
Nicklin Hames, 5-11, S, Webb School (Knoxville, Tenn.), K2, Nebraska
Jenna Hampton, 5-6, Libero, Berkeley (Tampa, Fla.), OTVA, Penn State
Kaitlyn Hord, 6-4, MB, Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.), Lexington United, Penn State
Rainelle Jones, 6-2, MB, Oxon Hill (Md.), Metro VBC, Maryland
Jael Johnson, 6-4, MB, Avon (Ind.), Circle City, Purdue
CC McGraw, 5-9, Libero, Prior Lake (Savage, Minn.), MN Select, Minnesota
Megan Miller, 5-5, Libero, Alexandria-Monroe (Ind.), Munciana, Nebraska
Marlie Monserez, 6-0, S, Bishop Moore (Orlando, Fla.), OTVA, Florida
Gloria Mutiri, 6-2, RS, Sand Springs (Okla.), Club ONE, Kansas State
Charley Niego, 6-0, OH, Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.), Michio, Notre Dame
Brooke Nuneviller, 5-11,Libero-OH, Corona del Sol (Tempe, Arizona), Aspire, Oregon
Zoe Nunez, 5-11, S, Keith Country Day (Rockford, Ill.), Fusion, Notre Dame
Erin O’Leary, 5-10, S, Novi (Michigan), Legacy, Michigan
Asjia O’Neal, 6-3, MB, Carroll (Southlake, Texas), TAV, Texas
Jonni Parker, 6-1, S-RS, Miami East (Casstown, Ohio), Munciana, Penn State
Amanda Phegley, 6-4, MN, Berkeley (Tampa, Fla.), OTVA, Penn State
Ella May Powell, 6-0, S, Fayetteville (Ark.), Ozark Jrs., Washington
Kylie Robinson , 5-9, S, Claremont (Calif.), San Gabriel Elite, Oregon
Adanna Rollins, 6-0, OH, Hebron (Carrollton, Texas), TAV, Minnesota
Brooklyn Schirmer, 6-1, OH, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.), Long Beach, USC
Callie Schwarzenbach, 6-5, MB, Kearney (Mo.), KC Power, Nebraska Alli Stumler, 6-1, OH, Christian Academy Indiana (New Albany, Ind.), KIVA, Kentucky
Haley Warner, 6-2, RS, Fayetteville (Ark.), Ozark Jrs., Fla.
Julia Wohlert, 6-7, RS/MB, Decatur Central (Indianapolis, Ind.), Circle City, Wisconsin
Jaela Zimmerman, 6-2, OH, Malcolm (Neb.), VC Nebraska, Creighton
2018 25 Underclassmen to Watch List
Name, Height, Position, Year, High School, Club, College Commit Caitie Baird, 6-3, OH, Jr., Perry Meridian (Indianapolis, Ind.), Circle City, Stanford
Ally Batenhorst, 6-4, OH-MB, Fresh., Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas), Houston Juniors, NA
Naomi Cabello, 6-1, S, Soph., East Ridge (Clermont, Fla.), Top Select, Texas
Jade Demps, 6-1, OH-MB, Broughton (Raleigh, N.C.), Triangle, Wisconsin
Logan Eggleston, 6-2, OH, Jr., Brentwood (Tenn.), Alliance, Texas
Skylar Fields. 6-2, OH, Jr., Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas), Houston Jrs., Texas
Rylee Gray, 6-2, MB, Fresh., Elkhorn South (Omaha, Neb.), Nebraska Elite, NA
Gabby Gonzales, 6-4, OH, Jr., Walton (Ga.), A5, Ohio State
Birdie Hendrickson, 6-1, S, Soph., Logan-Rogersville (Mo.), Springfield Jrs., Fla.
Madison Horin, 6-3, MB, Jr., Munster (Indiana), 1st Alliance, USC
Ngozi Iloh, 6-1, MB, Fresh.,McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.), A5 South, NA
Kendall Kipp, 6-3, MB, Jr., Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.), Laguna Beach, Stanford
Lindsay Krause, 6-3, OH, Fresh., Skutt (Omaha, Neb.), NE Premier, Nebraska
Madi Kubik, 6-1, OH, Jr., Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa), CIS, Nebraska
Taylor Landfair, 6-5, OH, Soph., Plainfield Central (Ill.), Sports Performance, Minnesota
Emily Londot, 6-2, MB, Fresh., Utica (Ohio), Mintonette, NA
Kami Miner, 5-11, S/RS, Fresh., Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.), NA, NA
Kennedi Orr, 6-0, S, Fresh., Eagan (Minn.), Northern Lights, Nebraska
Molly Phillips, 6-4, MB, Jr., Mansfield (Texas), Texas Image, Texas
McKenna Vicini, 6-2, MB, Jr., Lexington (Ky.) Catholic, Lexington United, Stanford
Devyn Robinson, 6-0, MB, Soph., Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa), Central Iowa, Wisconsin
Jessica Robinson, 6-1, OH, Jr., Troy (Michigan), Legacy, Michigan
Melani Shaffmaster, 6-4, S, Soph., New Castle (Ind.), Munciana, Minnesota Madison Williams, 6-1, OH, Soph., Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas), TAV, Texas
Selina Xu, 5-11, S, Jr., Menlo (Atherton, Calif.), Vision, NA