Hall tops VolleyballMag.com Fab 50, 25 Underclassmen to Watch lists

If it’s late winter, that means it’s time to present the long-running VolleyballMag.com girls Fab 50 which honors the top 50 senior youth players in the country. No other list of this nature comes close to the longevity of the Fab 50 list, which goes back decades.

In conjunction with our partnership with Triple Crown Sports, the 2018 Fab 50 list was revealed Monday at the TCS NIT that has packed the Salt Lake City Convention Center with the top juniors teams and players in the nation.

Want evidence of that? Thirty three of the 50 players on our Fab 50 list, which is voted exclusively by a panel of top NCAA Division I coaches with no input from the VolleyballMag.com staff, are on the list.

Additionally, 13 of the 25 players who appear on our 25 Underclassmen to Watch List also are playing in Salt Lake City. This year, VolleyballMag.com tweaked the voting requirements for the 25 Underclassmen to Watch List and the results have produced an even more robust list.

Also included in this package are the top 10 senior players in the country, again voted on by the NCAA coaching panel. An impressive 20 players received some sort of votes in regards to this list (coaches were asked to rank the top five players in the class and with such a varied voting list, a top 10 list easily was derived).

Early Florida enrollee Thayer Hall (whose former club team Upward Stars is in Salt Lake City) is the top player in the class by a wide margin, but was not the unanimous selection. Four other players received at least one top-recruit vote.

More than 80 players received votes in the Fab 50 rankings, while nearly 100 players were cited for possible inclusion on the 25 Underclassmen to Watch, which will lead to VolleyballMag.com in the next several weeks presenting that entire Underclassmen to Watch list. If a player received a vote, you’ll be reading about her.

As far as who gave and received the riches, 25 different Division I programs have players who have committed to their institutions with Penn State leading the way with seven Fab 50 selections. NCAA runner-up Florida is next with five, while Pac-12 entrants Washington and Oregon are next with four each.

In terms of clubs, 36 are represented on the list with San Gabriel Elite of California and OTVA of the Orlando-Tampa area each having three Fab 50 recruits. Illini Elite, Austin Juniors, KIVA, Legacy, Circle City, Munciana and Ozark Juniors each had two Fab 50s.

Here are the top 10 players in the class of 2018:

1 — Thayer Hall Upward Stars

2 — Nicklin Hames K2

3 — Asjia O’Neal TAV

4 — Kaitlyn Hord Lexington United

5 — Jonni Parker Munciana

6 — Serena Gray San Gabriel Elite

7 — Heather Gneiting Club V

8 — Adanna Rollins TAV

9 –Ella May Powell Ozark Juniors

10 — CC McGraw MN Select

VolleyballMag.com 2018 Fab 50

Name, Height, Position, High School, Club, College

Mica Allison, 6-1, S, St. Thomas More (Champaign, Ill.), Illini Elite, Auburn

Brooke Andersen, 5-11, OH, Lake County (Hartland, Wisc.), Milwaukee Sting, Iowa State

Karson Bacon, 6-4, MB, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.), TStreet, Oregon

Ava Bell, 6-1, MB, Rouse (Leander, Texas), Austin Performance, North Carolina

Gabby Blossom, 5-9, S, St. Joseph’s (St. Louis, Mo.), Rockwood Thunder, Penn State

Diana Brown, 6-1, S, St. Francis de Sales (Columbus, Ohio), Mintonette, Illinois

Holly Campbell, 6-4, MB, Westlake (Austin, Texas), Austin Jrs., Stanford

Allyson Cathey, 6-0, OH, New Albany (Ind.), Lexington United, Penn State

Devon Chang, 5-11, S, Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.), A4, UCLA

Grace Cleveland, 6-3, MB, Normal (Ill.), Illini Elite, Purdue

Shannon Crenshaw, 6-2, OH, Bishop Moore (Orlando, Fla.), Top Select, Washington

Dani Cole, 6-3, RS, Rouse (Leander, Texas), Austin Jrs., Washington

Destiny Cox, 6-2, OH, Carrboro (North Carolina), Triangle, North Carolina

Capri Davis, 6-1, OH, Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas), Texas Image, Nebraska

Lauren Dooley, 6-6, MB, Plano East (Plano, Texas), Skyline, Florida

Chandler Duff, 6-2, MB, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South, Legacy, Oregon

Mackenzie Fidelak, 6-1, S-RS, Niwot (Colorado), Norco, Stanford

Riley Fischer, 5-6, Libero, Harrison (Kennesaw, Georgia), A5, Florida

Whitney Forman, 6-3, MB, Langham Creek (Houston, Texas), TX Tornados, LSU

Heather Gneiting, 6-4, MB, Pleasant Grove (Utah), Club V, BYU

Serena Gray, 6-2, MB, Temple City (Calif.), San Gabriel Elite, Penn State

Marin Grote, 6-4, MB-OH, Burroughs (Burbank, Calif.), San Gabriel Elite, Washington

Mia Grunze, 6-2, OH, Waterford (Wisc.), Milwaukee Sting, Ohio State

Lexi Hadrych, 6-1, OH, Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.), COAST, UCLA

Thayer Hall, 6-4, OH, Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.), Upward Stars, Florida



Nicklin Hames, 5-11, S, Webb School (Knoxville, Tenn.), K2, Nebraska

Jenna Hampton, 5-6, Libero, Berkeley (Tampa, Fla.), OTVA, Penn State

Kaitlyn Hord, 6-4, MB, Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.), Lexington United, Penn State

Rainelle Jones, 6-2, MB, Oxon Hill (Md.), Metro VBC, Maryland

Jael Johnson, 6-4, MB, Avon (Ind.), Circle City, Purdue

CC McGraw, 5-9, Libero, Prior Lake (Savage, Minn.), MN Select, Minnesota

Megan Miller, 5-5, Libero, Alexandria-Monroe (Ind.), Munciana, Nebraska

Marlie Monserez, 6-0, S, Bishop Moore (Orlando, Fla.), OTVA, Florida

Gloria Mutiri, 6-2, RS, Sand Springs (Okla.), Club ONE, Kansas State

Charley Niego, 6-0, OH, Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.), Michio, Notre Dame

Brooke Nuneviller, 5-11,Libero-OH, Corona del Sol (Tempe, Arizona), Aspire, Oregon

Zoe Nunez, 5-11, S, Keith Country Day (Rockford, Ill.), Fusion, Notre Dame

Erin O’Leary, 5-10, S, Novi (Michigan), Legacy, Michigan

Asjia O’Neal, 6-3, MB, Carroll (Southlake, Texas), TAV, Texas

Jonni Parker, 6-1, S-RS, Miami East (Casstown, Ohio), Munciana, Penn State

Amanda Phegley, 6-4, MN, Berkeley (Tampa, Fla.), OTVA, Penn State

Ella May Powell, 6-0, S, Fayetteville (Ark.), Ozark Jrs., Washington

Kylie Robinson , 5-9, S, Claremont (Calif.), San Gabriel Elite, Oregon

Adanna Rollins, 6-0, OH, Hebron (Carrollton, Texas), TAV, Minnesota



Brooklyn Schirmer, 6-1, OH, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.), Long Beach, USC

Callie Schwarzenbach, 6-5, MB, Kearney (Mo.), KC Power, Nebraska

Alli Stumler, 6-1, OH, Christian Academy Indiana (New Albany, Ind.), KIVA, Kentucky

Haley Warner, 6-2, RS, Fayetteville (Ark.), Ozark Jrs., Fla.

Julia Wohlert, 6-7, RS/MB, Decatur Central (Indianapolis, Ind.), Circle City, Wisconsin

Jaela Zimmerman, 6-2, OH, Malcolm (Neb.), VC Nebraska, Creighton

2018 25 Underclassmen to Watch List



Name, Height, Position, Year, High School, Club, College Commit

Caitie Baird, 6-3, OH, Jr., Perry Meridian (Indianapolis, Ind.), Circle City, Stanford

Ally Batenhorst, 6-4, OH-MB, Fresh., Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas), Houston Juniors, NA

Naomi Cabello, 6-1, S, Soph., East Ridge (Clermont, Fla.), Top Select, Texas

Jade Demps, 6-1, OH-MB, Broughton (Raleigh, N.C.), Triangle, Wisconsin



Logan Eggleston, 6-2, OH, Jr., Brentwood (Tenn.), Alliance, Texas

Skylar Fields. 6-2, OH, Jr., Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas), Houston Jrs., Texas

Rylee Gray, 6-2, MB, Fresh., Elkhorn South (Omaha, Neb.), Nebraska Elite, NA

Gabby Gonzales, 6-4, OH, Jr., Walton (Ga.), A5, Ohio State

Birdie Hendrickson, 6-1, S, Soph., Logan-Rogersville (Mo.), Springfield Jrs., Fla.

Madison Horin, 6-3, MB, Jr., Munster (Indiana), 1 st Alliance, USC

Ngozi Iloh, 6-1, MB, Fresh., McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.), A5 South, NA

