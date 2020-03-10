FIVB beach: Great day for Americans in Doha four-star

Americans had a great Tuesday at the FIVB four-star beach volleyball tournament in Doha, Qatar, as three USA pairs won their respective pools and moved into the second round of the winners bracket.

Into the second round at Katara Beach are third-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, fifth-seeded Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb, and No. 9 seeded Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb.

All three teams went 2-0 in pool play Tuesday, and while the other didn’t lose a set, Bourne and Crabb got past Ukrainians Iraslov Gordieiev and Seriy Popov 20-22, 25-23, 16-14.

The other American team to advance — 22nd-seeded Billy Allen and Stafford Slick — came through by winning a country-quota match and then winning in the qualifying bracket. Tuesday, they upset 11th-seeded Germans Julius Thole and Sven Winter before falling to sixth-seeded Evandro Concalves and Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil. Accordingly, they’ll open play Wednesday against 28th-seeded Mexicans Josue Gaxiola and Jose Rubio.

Click here to see all the Doha results and schedule, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.

Jinjiang tourney canceled: The FIVB reported Tuesday that considering the coronavirus and after a request received from the China Volleyball Association and relevant authorities, a joint decision was made to cancel the three-star that was scheduled for May 13-17 in Jinjiang, China.

Earlier a four-star event set for April 29-May 3 in Siming of Xiamen City, China, was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Also canceled previously were events in Singapore, India, Argentina, and the Philippines, and tournaments in Iran and Yangzhou, China, were postponed.