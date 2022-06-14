The bad news comes right off the bat: at least one American team will get knocked out of the FIVB World Championships on Wednesday.

The good new is that all seven American pairs in the FIVB Beach Volleyball Championships in Rome got through pool play and advanced to the single-elimination winners brackets. And they’re all guaranteed at least $7,000 each.

Here are the matchups for Wednesday:

USA women

— Fifth-seeded Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint vs. 13th seeded Karla Borger and Juia Sude of Germany;

— Sixth-seeded Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske play fellow Americans Emily Day and Emily Stockman, the No. 18 seed;

— 17th-seeded Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon vs. 19th-seeded Maria Carro and Angela Lobato of Spain.

USA men

— 11th-seeded Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb play 32nd-seeded Leon Luini and Ruben Penninga of the Netherlands;

— 19th-seeded Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk play 18th-seeded Martin Ermacora and Moritz Pristauz of Austria;

— 28th-seeded Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander play 16th-seeded Austrians Robin Seidl an Philipp Waller.

How they got there

Cheng-Flint: They won their first two pool-play matches, crushing an Italian pair and going three to beat the Swiss duo of Esmeee Bobner and Zoe Verge-Depre. But they lost 21-19, 21-19 to Canadian Olympian Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec.

Hughes-Kolinske: They started with a two-set loss to the No. 43 seed from Italy, but bounced back with a pair of sweeps to survive.

Day-Stockman: This pair, put together when April Ross couldn’t make it, went 1-2 in pool play but still got through. They lost to a pair from Finland, rebounded with a win over a duo from the Dominican Republic, but then lost to seventh-seeded Brazilians Talita Antunes and Rebecca Cavalcanti 21-13, 18-21, 15-7.

Sponcil-Cannon: The only USA women’s pair to go 3-0 in pool play. They swept matches against teams from Cuba and Egypt and then went three to beat Australian Olympic silver-medalists Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy 16-21, 21-19, 15-6.

Bourne Crabb: They cruised to sweeps in their first two matches, but then got blasted by Italians Samuele Cottafava and Paolo Nicolai 21-11, 21-19.

Brunner-Schalk: They got through despite going 1-2. After losing in three to a Norwegian pair, they swept a team from Mozambique. They gave sixth-seeded Czechs Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner a scare before losing 21-17, 18-21, 15-6.

Crabb-Sander: The Taylors went 2-1. They beat Arnaud Gauthier-Rat and Youssef Krou of France 21-18, 20-22, 15-13 before losing to the fourth-seeded Olympic bronze-medalists Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan in two. They swept a pair from Paraguay to move on.

Of note: Third-seeded Latvian Olympians Tina Graudina, the former USC great, and Anastasija Kravcenoka play 36th-seeded Katarzyna Kociolk and King Wojtasik of Poland.

Three Canadian women’s pairs are in after going a combined 9-0 in pool play, including 10th-seeded Olympians Saran Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes — the 2019 defending champions — who play ninth-seeded Hegeile Almeida and Taiana Lima of Brazil. Also, 20th-seeded Wilkerson and Bukovec play 33rd-seeded Worapeerachayakorn Kongphopsarutawadee and Taravadee Naraphornrapat of Thailand, and former UCLA stars Megan and Nicole McNamara, seeded No. 21, face 12th-seeded Margherita Bianchin and Claudia Scampoli of Italy.

Click here for more about the Canadian women from Volleyball World.

Top-seeded Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam of the Netherlands play 26th-seeded Lena Plesiutschnig and Katharina Schutzenhofer of Austria

Click here for more on the women’s lucky-loser round from Volleyball World.

On the men’s side, 26th-seeded Canadians Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing won their lucky-losers match. They went 2-1 in pool play and play 22nd-seeded Kusti Nolvak and Mart Tiisaar of Estonia in the winners bracket.

Top-seeded Italians Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi play the ninth-seeded Grimalts, Marco and Esteban, of Chile.

Click here for the complete men’s schedule and results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com, and here for the women’s schedule and results.

