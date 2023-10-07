All matches of the Beach Volleyball World Championships will be streamed live, with replays available, at Volleyball World TV. Use “VOLLEYBALLMAG” for a discount.

The USA pairs that hit the sand Friday in Mexico had mixed results in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships.

On the women’s side, third-seeded Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes opened their Pool C play with a 21-4 (not a misprint), 21-10 victory over Mexico’s Esperanza Albarran and Yeray Vidaurrazaga that took 26 minutes.

Americans Terese Cannon and Megan Kraft, the No. 16 seed and like Cheng and Hughes products of USC, battled to a 28-26, 21-15 Pool I loss to TCU’s Daniella Alvarez and Tania Moreno, the No. 33 seed from Spain.

USA women in action Saturday include 38th-seeded Olympian Alix Klineman and Hailey Harward against 11th-seeded Germans Svenja Muller and Cinja Tillmann in Pool K, second-seeded Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss against Japan’s Akiko Hasegawa and Yurika Sakaguchi in Pool B, and 15th-seeded Betsi Flint and Julia Scoles against Austrians Dorina Klinger and Ronja Klinger in Pool J.

Hughes-Cheng, who play Germans Karla Borger and Sandra Ittinger, and Cannon-Kraft, who play Mexicans Ivanna Rivera and Susana Torres, have Saturday night matches.

Third-seeded American Andy Benesh and Miles Partain opened Pool C with a 21-9, 21-14 victory over Peter Hernandez and Hernan Tovar of Venezuela. Benesh-Partain play late Saturday against Norway’s Hendrik Mol and Mathias Bernsten.

The USA’s 45th-seeded Chase Budinger and Miles Evans lost in Pool D to fourth-seeded Brazilians Andre Loyola and George Wanderly 21-17, 24-22. They play late against fellow Americans Trevor Crabb and Theo Brunner, who are seeded No. 21.

Crabb-Brunner lost to 28th-seeded Ukrainians Sergiy Popov and Eduard Reznik 22-20, 18-21, 15-7.

Also Saturday, Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk, seeded 19th, plays 30th-seeded Piotr Kantor and Jakub Zdybek of Poland in Pool F.

