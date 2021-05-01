FIVB Cancun Hub 3: Four American pairs vying for Saturday semifinal spots

At the 4-star FIVB Cancun Hub on Friday, four American teams — April Ross and Alix Klineman, Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, Nick Lucena and Phil Dalhausser, and Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb — advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals, in many cases by defeating their fellow Americans.

Saturday’s USA first-match schedule (times local, equivalent to Central time):

10 a.m. — Ross and Klineman vs. Switzerland’s Tanya Huberli and Nina Betschart

11 a.m. — Claes and Sponcil vs. Canada’s Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes

2 p.m. — Bourne and Trevor Crabb vs. Russia’s Konstantin Semenov and Ilya Leshukov

3 p.m. — Lucena and Dalhausser vs. Netherlands’ Stefans Boermans and Yorick de Groot

Saturday’s other women’s quarterfinals at the third of three FIVB events in the Mexican resort city have Cuba’s Lidiannis Echeverria and Yanisleidis Sanchez vs. Australia’s Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy, Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa vs. the Netherlands’ Marleen Van Iersel and Pleun Ypma.

The other men’s quarterfinals are Brazil’s Alison Cerutti and Alvaro Filho vs. Qatar’s Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan and Poland’s Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak vs. Italy’s Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi.

Four American pairs were eliminated Friday, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat, Emily Stockman and Kelley Kolinske, Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb, and Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk.

Ross and Klineman began the day in pool play, defeating Germany’s Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider (21-12, 21-18) to advance to playoffs. There they beat Japan’s Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami (21-14, 21-16) and Walsh Jennings and Sweat (21-8, 21-17), preventing them from improving their Olympic qualification aspirations.

Claes and Sponcil only played once, defeating Germany’s Karla Borger and Julia Sude (21-16, 19-21, 17-15).

Kolinske and Stockman began with a pool play win over Norway’s Ingrid Lunde and Emilie Olimstad (22-20, 24-22). They defeated Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre in the first round (21-18, 21-13) before losing to the Netherlands’ Van Iersel and Ypma (21-14, 16-21, 15-11).

Kolinske and Stockman finish in 17th and will not add to their Olympic totals.

Bourne and Trevor Crabb defeated Poland’s Michal Bryl and Grzegorz Fijalek (21-14, 21-18) to break pool. In the playoffs they beat Spain’s Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira (26-24, 21-18) in the first round and fellow Americans Taylor Crabb, Trevor’s brother, and Gibb (26-28, 21-19, 15-13) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Schalk and Brunner advanced to the playoffs after a win over Switzerland’s Florian Breer and Marco Krattiger (21-14, 21-10). They won their first round against Canada’s Grant O’Gorman and Be Saxton (Schalk’s former Canadian partner) 21-19, 21-15 before a loss to the Netherlands’ Boermans and de Groot.

Results courtesy of BVBinfo.com

Women’s Results

Pool A, Round 2

Kelley Kolinske/Emily Stockman USA (17) def. Ingrid Lunde/Emilie Olimstad Norway (32, Q26) 22-20, 24-22 (0:55)

Pool B, Round 2

Ana Gallay/Fernanda Pereyra Argentina (18) def. Maria Quintero/Susana Torres Mexico (31) 22-20, 18-21, 15-9 (1:02)

Pool C, Round 2

Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (14) def. Esmee Bobner/Zoe Verge-Depre Switzerland (30, Q16) by Forfeit

Pool D, Round 2

Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (13) def. Mariia Bocharova/Aleksandra Ganenko Russia (29, Q9) 21-19, 21-19 (0:43)

Pool E, Round 2

Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (5) def. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (21, Q3) 21-12, 21-18 (0:40)

Pool F, Round 2

Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (22) def. Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (27, Q6) 21-18, 21-15 (0:42)

Pool G, Round 2

Margareta Kozuch/Cinja Tillmann Germany (10) def. Ksenia Dabizha/Daria Rudykh Russia (26) 16-21, 21-13, 15-9 (0:53)

Pool H, Round 2

Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (9) def. Zaira Orellana/Martha Revuelta Mexico (8) 21-12, 21-13 (0:36)

Winners bracket

Round 1

Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (5) def. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (23) 21-14, 21-16 (0:44)

Tanja Huberli/Nina Betschart Switzerland (14) def. Riikka Lehtonen/Niina Ahtiainen Finland (28, Q8) 21-16, 21-17 (0:44)

Lidiannis Echeverria/Yanisleidis Sanchez Cuba (24, Q4) def. Ana Gallay/Fernanda Pereyra Argentina (18) 25-23, 21-15 (0:49)

Kinga Wojtasik/Katarzyna Kociolek Poland (20) def. Margareta Kozuch/Cinja Tillmann Germany (10) 21-16, 21-15 (0:38)

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (1) def. Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (22) 21-17, 21-16 (0:41)

Emily Stockman/Kelley Kolinske USA (17) def. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (6) 21-18, 21-13 (0:43)

Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes Canada (2) def. Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (9) 21-17, 21-16 (0:42)

Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (13) def. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (19) 21-13, 23-21 (0:40)

Round 2

Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (5) def. Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings USA (15) 21-8, 21-17 (0:32)

Tanja Huberli/Nina Betschart Switzerland (14) def. Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (11) 21-17, 21-16 (0:36)

Lidiannis Echeverria/Yanisleidis Sanchez Cuba (24, Q4) def. Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (12) 21-16, 21-18 (0:37)

Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy Australia (3) def. Kinga Wojtasik/Katarzyna Kociolek Poland (20) 21-18, 21-17 (0:39)

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (1) def. Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (4) 21-16, 21-15 (0:41)

Marleen Van Iersel/Pleun Ypma Netherlands (25, Q5) def. Emily Stockman/Kelley Kolinske USA (17) 21-14, 16-21, 15-11 (0:54)

Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes Canada (2) def. Nadezda Makroguzova/Svetlana Kholomina Russia (7) 21-10, 12-21, 17-15 (0:51)

Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil USA (16, Q2) def. Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (13) 21-16, 19-21, 17-15 (0:57)