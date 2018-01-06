Klineman and Ross face Brazilian pair for FIVB gold in the Hague

Alix Klineman and April Ross will play for gold Sunday as the only American team remaining in the FIVB Dela Beach Open in The Hague, Netherlands.

Klineman, playing in her first FIVB beach event with 29-time FIVB winner April Ross, will face defending champions Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado of Brazil for the gold medal. Antonelli got married a month ago and was forced to practice on her honeymoon. The match will be shown on the FIVB Youtube channel at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Neither women’s gold medalists have lost a set.

Ross and Klineman won three matches Saturday, beating Svetlana Kholomina and Nadezda Makroguzova of Russia (23-21, 21-13), Fernanda Alves and Barbara Seixas of Brazil (21-16, 21-13), and Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic (21-12, 21-17).

Their coach, Jen Kessy, spoke to Nils Koepke of http://beach-inside.de:

Sunday’s bronze-medal women’s match features Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic against Nina Betschart and Tanja Huberli of Switzerland.

In other USA results Saturday, Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes dropped a 22-20, 21-19 squeaker to Fernanda Alves and Barbara Seixas of Brazil in the second round of elimination playoffs.

In the men’s draw, Billy Allen and Ryan Doherty were the highest USA finishers with a ninth place after a three-set loss to Jasper Bouter and Christiaan Varenhorst of the Netherlands (24-26, 21-15, 19-17).

Casey Patterson and Stafford Slick finished 17th after a 12-21, 21-7, 15-12 loss to qualifiers Arnaud Gauthier-Rat and Maxime Thiercy of France.

Miles Evans and Bill Kolinske also finished in 17th today after a first-round loss to Marco Caminati and Alex Ranghieri of Italy (21-18, 21-16).

Sunday’s men’s semifinals will feature Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs of Latvia vs. Bouter and Varenhorst of the Netherlands and Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands vs. Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak of Poland.

Full results are available for the men and women on BVBinfo.com. Video interview of Ross and Klineman by Nils Koepke of Beach-Inside.de