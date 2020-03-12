FIVB Doha: Both remaining American pairs knocked out of quarterfinals

Both American teams got knocked out in the quarterfinals Thursday in the FIVB four-start beach volleyball tournament in Doha, Qatar.

Fourth-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena got blasted by sixth-seeded Evandro Goncalves and Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil 21-20, 21-12, while fifth-seeded Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb lost to fourth-seeded Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai of Italy 21-15, 21-18.

Both pairs will split $6,000 for the efforts in the men-only tournament.

Both teams that beat the Americans then lost and will play each other in Friday’s bronze-medal match.

Seventh-seeded Michal Bryl and Grzegorz Fijalek of Poland play the Mexican upstarts, Josue Gaxiola and Jose Rubio of Mexico, for gold. Gaxiola and Rubio,who came out of the qualifier and are seeded 28th, upset the Brazilians in the semifinals.

Click here for the complete schedule and results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com