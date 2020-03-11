FIVB Doha: Dalhausser-Lucena, Gibb-Crabb into quarterfinals

Two USA pairs are left in the quarterfinals of the FIVB Doha men’s four-star beach volleyball tournament in Qatar.

Third-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena will plays Brazil’s Evandro Goncalves and Bruno Oscar Schmidt, the sixth-seeds from Brazil, while fellow Americans fifth-seeded Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb will play the fourth-seeded Italian pair of Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai in Friday’s quarterfinals.

In the other quarterfinals, Mexico’s Josue Gaxiola and Jose Rubio, the 28th seed who feasted on Americans on Thursday, plays the top-seeded Russian pair of Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy Russia, while seventh-seeded Michal Bryl and Grzegorz Fijalek of Poland will play 13th-seeded Germans Nils Ehlers and Lars Fluggen.

Dalhausser and Lucena took just 30 minutes to beat Robin Seidl and Philipp Waller of Austria, topping the 20th seeds 21-16, 21-9. Crabb and Gibb beat the 14th-seeded Russian pair of Ilya Leshukov and Konstantin 21-19, 21-18.

Two other USA pairs lost out. Billy Allen and Stafford Slick, who fought through the country quota and then the qualifier bracket, lost to the aforementioned Mexicans 21-15, 21-17, who then upset Americans Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb 23-21, 8-21, 15-8.

Click here for the complete results and schedule, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.