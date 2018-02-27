Trevor Crabb and Skylar DelSol win USA’s FIVB FLL country-quota spot

FORT LAUDERDALE — Trevor Crabb and Skylar DelSol won the American men’s country quota rounds at the FIVB Fort Lauderdale Major on Monday by defeating Miles Evans and Billy Kolinske 21-19, 21-18 in 41 minutes. Earlier in the afternoon, Crabb and DelSol rolled to a 21-16, 21-18, 35-minute win over Avery Drost and Adam Roberts.

“Our first match we came out pretty sluggish, as expected after traveling all the way across the world,” Crabb said. “We’re a little jet-lagged, at least we had two days to make the adjustment, but it’s still rough coming back from a 12-hour time change.

“The second match we came out firing, a lot better than our first match, and we came out and got on them quickly, kept out composure and sealed the deal at the end. We’re looking forward to the qualifier.”

Crabb and DelSol will be seeking to advance out of their first FIVB World Tour qualifier together as the pair was eliminated in last week’s preliminary rounds in Iran on Kish Island in their partnership’s first-ever international appearance.

DelSol agreed about the effect of the travel.

“The legs felt a little Jell-O in the beginning of the first match, and then everything warmed up and loosened up for the next match,” Del Sol said.

“Overall I would say that we played at about 80 percent, my legs weren’t quite where I could be comfortable jumping-wise, and putting the ball down like I would like to be. That just kind of goes with the travel.”

In the Brazilian women’s country quota playoff, Carolina Horta and Taiana Lima advanced to Tuesday’s qualifier with a 21-18, 21-15) win over Josemari Alves and Liliane Maestrini. Josemari and Liliane earlier eliminated Rebecca Cavalcanti and Ana Patricia Silva of Brazil 14-21, 21-18, 15-11.

Eight teams will advance from both the men’s and women’s qualifier to the 32-team main draws, where modified pool play begins Wednesday.