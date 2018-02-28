FIVB Fort Lauderdale: Tough start for Americans as only Hochevar-Day advance

Tuesday was tough on Americans — just one of four USA pairs advanced into pool play — and top men’s seeds as action began at the FIVB Fort Lauderdale Major beach volleyball tournament.

The only Americans to advance were Brittany Hochevar and Emily Day, who won two qualifier matches. Gone are Betsi Flint and Kelley Larsen and the men’s pairs of Billy Allen and Ryan Doherty and Trevor Crabb and Skylar DelSol.

Pool play begins Wednesday with eight pools of four pairs apiece on each side. Americans in action Wednesday on the women’s side include Nicole Branagh and Lauren Fendrick, April Ross and Alix Klineman, Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat, and Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes.

On the men’s side, there are four pairs, Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb, Theo Brunner and John Hyden, and Casey Patterson and Stafford Slick.

Hochevar and Day opened play with a 21-14, 15-21, 15-12 win over Nicole Eiholzer and Elena Steinemann of Switzerland and then bounced Eva Freiberger and Nadine Strauss of Austria 21-15, 21-15.

“The wind is always unpredictable here, so you have to be patient and aggressive, which is kind of an interesting combination,” Hochevar said. “That tension is interesting within the body, so once we got tuned up in the second match, it was nice to feel the pressure of competition. Now we’re just going to rehab, and recover, and ball out tomorrow.

“My personal key for this headwind was just to bomb the jump serve. That was the full extent of my game plan.”

For all of Tuesday’s women’s results and the schedule for pool play, click here for the list provided by BVBinfo.com.

On the men’s side, pairs from the Czech Republic, Norway, Chile and Austria defeated the second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-seeded teams. That included a big upset when 14th-seeded Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner of the Czech Republic beat third-seeded Saymon Barbosa and Alvaro Filho of Brazil, the defending Fort Lauderdale Major champions, 21-16, 21-11.

Both American teams were eliminated. Allen and Doherty beat Likejiang Ha and Jiaxin Wu of China 21-19, 21-19, but then lost to Austrians Martin Ermacora and Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg 21-18, 21-23, 15-7. Trevor Crabb and DelSol, who won twice on Monday to win the USA’s country-quota battle, lost their only match Tuesday, falling to Martin Ermacora and Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg of Austria 18-21, 21-13, 15-7.

For all of Tuesday’s men’s results and the schedule for pool play, click here for the list provided by BVBinfo.com.