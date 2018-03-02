FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — At least one American women’s pair has to go home Friday from the FIVB Fort Lauderdale Major, because at 1 p.m. 11th-seeded Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes play No. 13 Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat in the round of 16.

Top-seeded Nicole Branagh and Lauren Fendrick play at 2 p.m. against No. 10 Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Lisboa.

One USA men’s team has an early start at 11 a.m. when No. 20 Theo Brunner and John Hyden face 17th-seeded Canadians Grant O’Gorman and Ben Saxton and the winner gets a 3 p.m. match with 18th-seeded Americans Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb.

The other American men’s pair left, top-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, play at 4 p.m. against the winner of the Russians Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Nikita Liamin and Brazilians Guto Carvalhaes and Vitor Felipe.

The new USA pair of April Ross and Alix Klineman won the FIVB Hague in January. But Thursday, against the same team they beat in the final, Carolina Salgado and Maria Antonelli of Brazil, Ross and Klineman came up short 21-16, 21-15, making them 0-2 in pool play and headed back to southern California.

“I don’t think the learning curve is ever over,” Ross said. “This a very different tournament than the Hague. We’ve learned a lot of stuff from this tournament that we need to go back and work on, and I know we can improve on those things and come back even stronger.”

Ross and Klineman will play next in an FIVB four-star event in Xiamen, China, April 18-22.

Summer Ross and Sweat in turn beat Salgado and Antonelli in the first round of the winners bracket 21-16, 15-21, 15-8.

Playing under the lights was different, Sweat said.

“I definitely lost the ball on a few plays,” she admitted. “On one of the hits, she blasted it off my arm, I’m happy that it wasn’t my face, because I couldn’t see the ball. All these little things like that.”

However, playing at night made for more fans.

“That was a really fun match and the crowd was really into it,” Sweat said. “During the day, we don’t get that kind of energy, so we were really keying off of the crowd’s energy. It made the match a little bit more competitive, with more energy out there, it was a lot of fun.

“I think it’s always heated for USA vs Brazil, there’s extra passion, and I’m glad to get the win.”

They gave up an 8-1 run to drop the second set.

“I think our passing just broke down and put us in a bad spot,” Sweat said. “We just had to forget about the past, not dwell on those bad passes or bad plays, just forget about it and remember what we did in the first set, and refocus on that.”

Dalhausser and Lucena beat O’Gorman and Saxton 21-15, 21-16 and gained a bye into the winners bracket.

“I thought the match went well, we served really tough and executed the game plan, put them in spots they didn’t like to be in, and it worked out in our favor,” Dalhausser said. “Everybody is tough out here, hopefully we can keep up this level, and we’ll be OK.”

Dalhausser wasn’t as happy about the late start as Sweat.

“I’m not a big fan of playing at night, because you have to wait around all day for a match, but there’s pros and cons to everything,” he said. “It’s nice and cool, it’s a great atmosphere, and there’s more fan support at night. It’s good and bad.

You’re waiting around for your match all day, and nervous energy is the perfect way to describe it.”

Gibb and Crabb knocked off second-seeded Evandro Goncalves and Andre Loyola of Brazil 21-16, 21-17 to get out of pool play 2-0 and also gain a winners-bracket bye.

“Taylor was just taking care of business out there, scooping and delivering, just like he did on match point,” said Gibb, who played his first international event in Fort Lauderdale 13 years ago.

“I love this place. I remember that we used to play at the Yankee Clipper. This is such a fun beach, it was always the first event of the year, just like it is now.

Hyden and Brunner bounced back from a first-day loss by beating Austrians Martin Ermacora and Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg 19-21, 21-16, 15-8.

“For a variety of reasons, it’s been a long pre-season for me, so it felt good to finally play well and play together as a team,” Brunner said. “I had some family come out from Connecticut, and if they came out to watch me go 0-2, that would have been a bummer. I’m glad we were able to get a rhythm going.”

“It all starts out with the block. Once you start blocking balls, you start picking up balls on defense and returning them and it opens doors on the siding out,” Hyden said. “Theo snuck in and got a lot of good blocks. When he’s blocking, he’s big, he’s quick, and if I’m making fakes, guys are usually looking to shoot, they’re looking around the block, but Theo’s sneaking in and taking that ball away. It definitely messes with little guys.”