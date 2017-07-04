FIVB Gstaad: Stockman-DeCello, Doherty-Hyden win qualifier matches

Americans Emily Stockman and Kim DiCello won their qualifier-bracket match Tuesday, a day after winning a country-quota match, and advanced into FIVB Gstaad pool play that begins Wednesday.

The USA pair of Ryan Doherty and John Hyden also won their qualifier match Tuesday heading into a Wednesday that is vicious for American men.

The tournament represents another shot for Kerri Walsh Jennings and Nicole Branagh, who competed for the first time together in FIVB Porec nine days earlier but were knocked out in the country-quota match.

Stockman and DiCello beat Australians Nicole Laird and Jessyka Ngauamo of Australia 19-21, 21-11, 18-16. As a result they got the 27th seed in the five-star event in Switzerland and open pool play with 11th-seeded Americans Lauren Fendrick and April Ross.

Other Americans in the field include seventh-seeded Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat, 12th-seeded Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes, 24th-seeded Walsh Jennings and Branagh,

Doherty and Hyden beat England’s Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf 21-4, 21-11. The are seeded 17th.

Other American men’s pairs — and all three are in the same pool — include No. 3-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, 14th-seeded Theo Brunner and No. 30 Trevor Crabb and Sean Rosenthal. Dalhausser-Lucena play Crabb-Rosenthal first thing Wednesday.

Also in the field are 13th-seeded Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb.

Men’s results

Country-quota match

Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) def. Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil 21-16, 14-21, 15-12 (0:52)

Tuesday’s qualifier bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (Q16) def. Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (Q17) 21-16, 22-20 (0:33)

Match 2: Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (Q9) def. Florian Breer/Yves Haussener Switzerland (Q24) 16-21, 21-19, 15-10 (0:47)

Match 3: Daniel Bergerud/Mathias Berntsen Norway (Q12) def. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (Q21) 21-19, 21-17 (0:35)

Match 4: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) def. Julio Nascimento/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (Q20) 16-21, 21-14, 15-12 (0:42)

Match 5: Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (Q14) def. Romain Di Giantommaso/Maxime Thiercy France (Q19) 16-21, 25-23, 15-9 (0:47)

Match 6: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11) def. Julian Horl/Alexander Huber Austria (Q22) 21-17, 14-21, 15-7 (0:42)

Match 7: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10) def. Adrian Heidrich/Gabriel Kissling Switzerland (Q23) 19-21, 21-15, 15-13 (0:47)

Match 8: Chris Gregory/Jake Sheaf England (Q15) def. Mykola Babich/Iaroslav Gordieiev Ukraine (Q18) 21-18, 14-21, 18-16 (0:49)

Round 2

Match 9: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) def. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (Q16) 21-16, 21-13 (0:36)

Match 10: Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8) def. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (Q9) 19-21, 21-19, 16-14 (0:52)

Match 11: Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5) def. Daniel Bergerud/Mathias Berntsen Norway (Q12) 21-17, 21-12 (0:28)

Match 12: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) def. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (Q4) 19-21, 21-18, 15-12 (0:52)

Match 13: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) def. Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (Q14) 21-13, 21-16 (0:30)

Match 14: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11) def. Kacper Kujawiak/Mariusz Prudel Poland (Q6) 23-21, 21-18 (0:38)

Match 15: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10) def. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (Q7) 21-18, 13-21, 15-10 (0:42)

Match 16: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) def. Chris Gregory/Jake Sheaf England (Q15) 21-14, 21-11 (0:25)

Pool play

Pool A

Round 1

Match 1: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Jonas Kissling/Alexei Strasser Switzerland (32)

Match 2: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) vs. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2)

Round 2

Match 17: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2)

Match 18: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) vs. Jonas Kissling/Alexei Strasser Switzerland (32)

Round 3

Match 33: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) Match 34: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) vs. Jonas Kissling/Alexei Strasser Switzerland (32)

Pool B

Round 1

Match 3: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) vs. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (31)

Match 4: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) vs. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (18)

Round 2

Match 19: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) vs. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (18)

Match 20: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) vs. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (31)

Round 3

Match 35: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) vs. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15)

Match 36: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (18) vs. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (31)

Pool C

Round 1

Match 5: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (30)

Match 6: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14) vs. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (19)

Round 2

Match 21: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (19)

Match 22: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14) vs. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (30)

Round 3

Match 37: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14)

Match 38: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (19) vs. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (30)

Pool D

Round 1

Match 7: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (4) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13)

Match 8: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13) vs. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20) Round 2

Match 23: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (4) vs. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20)

Match 24: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13)

Round 3

Match 39: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (4) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13)

Match 40: Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13)

Pool E

Round 1

Match 9: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (5) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11)

Match 10: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12) vs. Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3)

Round 2

Match 25: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (5) vs. Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3)

Match 26: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11)

Round 3

Match 41: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (5) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12)

Match 42: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11)

Pool F

Round 1

Match 11: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10)

Match 12: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) vs. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (22)

Round 2

Match 27: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) vs. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (22) Match 28: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10)

Round 3

Match 43: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) vs. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) Match 44: Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (22) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10)

Pool G

Round 1

Match 13: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8)

Match 14: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (10) vs. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5)

Round 2

Match 29: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5)

Match 30: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (10) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8)

Round 3

Match 45: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (10)

Match 46: Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8)

Pool H

Round 1

Match 15: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8) vs. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (25)

Match 16: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9) vs. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (24)

Round 2

Match 31: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8) vs. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (24)

Match 32: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9) vs. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (25)

Round 3

Match 47: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8) vs. Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9)

Match 48: Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (24) vs. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (25)