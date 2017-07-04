FIVB Gstaad: Stockman-DeCello, Doherty-Hyden win qualifier matches

Americans Emily Stockman and Kim DiCello won their qualifier-bracket match Tuesday, a day after winning a country-quota match, and advanced into FIVB Gstaad pool play that begins Wednesday.
The USA pair of Ryan Doherty and John Hyden also won their qualifier match Tuesday heading into a Wednesday that is vicious for American men.
The tournament represents another shot for Kerri Walsh Jennings and Nicole Branagh, who competed for the first time together in FIVB Porec nine days earlier but were knocked out in the country-quota match.
Stockman and DiCello beat Australians Nicole Laird and Jessyka Ngauamo of Australia 19-21, 21-11, 18-16. As a result they got the 27th seed in the five-star event in Switzerland and open pool play with 11th-seeded Americans Lauren Fendrick and April Ross.
Other Americans in the field include seventh-seeded Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat, 12th-seeded Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes, 24th-seeded Walsh Jennings and Branagh,
Doherty and Hyden beat England’s Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf 21-4, 21-11. The are seeded 17th.
Other American men’s pairs — and all three are in the same pool — include No. 3-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, 14th-seeded Theo Brunner and No. 30 Trevor Crabb and Sean Rosenthal. Dalhausser-Lucena play Crabb-Rosenthal first thing Wednesday.
Also in the field are 13th-seeded Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb.
Men’s results Country-quota match Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) def. Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil 21-16, 14-21, 15-12 (0:52) Tuesday’s qualifier bracket Round 1 Match 1: Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (Q16) def. Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (Q17) 21-16, 22-20 (0:33) Match 2: Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (Q9) def. Florian Breer/Yves Haussener Switzerland (Q24) 16-21, 21-19, 15-10 (0:47) Match 3: Daniel Bergerud/Mathias Berntsen Norway (Q12) def. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (Q21) 21-19, 21-17 (0:35) Match 4: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) def. Julio Nascimento/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (Q20) 16-21, 21-14, 15-12 (0:42) Match 5: Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (Q14) def. Romain Di Giantommaso/Maxime Thiercy France (Q19) 16-21, 25-23, 15-9 (0:47) Match 6: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11) def. Julian Horl/Alexander Huber Austria (Q22) 21-17, 14-21, 15-7 (0:42) Match 7: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10) def. Adrian Heidrich/Gabriel Kissling Switzerland (Q23) 19-21, 21-15, 15-13 (0:47) Match 8: Chris Gregory/Jake Sheaf England (Q15) def. Mykola Babich/Iaroslav Gordieiev Ukraine (Q18) 21-18, 14-21, 18-16 (0:49) Round 2 Match 9: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) def. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (Q16) 21-16, 21-13 (0:36) Match 10: Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8) def. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (Q9) 19-21, 21-19, 16-14 (0:52) Match 11: Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5) def. Daniel Bergerud/Mathias Berntsen Norway (Q12) 21-17, 21-12 (0:28) Match 12: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) def. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (Q4) 19-21, 21-18, 15-12 (0:52) Match 13: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) def. Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (Q14) 21-13, 21-16 (0:30) Match 14: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11) def. Kacper Kujawiak/Mariusz Prudel Poland (Q6) 23-21, 21-18 (0:38) Match 15: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10) def. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (Q7) 21-18, 13-21, 15-10 (0:42) Match 16: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) def. Chris Gregory/Jake Sheaf England (Q15) 21-14, 21-11 (0:25) Pool play Pool A Round 1 Match 1: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Jonas Kissling/Alexei Strasser Switzerland (32) Match 2: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) vs. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) Round 2 Match 17: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) Match 18: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) vs. Jonas Kissling/Alexei Strasser Switzerland (32) Round 3 Match 33: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) Match 34: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) vs. Jonas Kissling/Alexei Strasser Switzerland (32) Pool B Round 1 Match 3: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) vs. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (31) Match 4: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) vs. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (18) Round 2 Match 19: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) vs. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (18) Match 20: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) vs. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (31) Round 3 Match 35: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) vs. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) Match 36: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (18) vs. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (31) Pool C Round 1 Match 5: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (30) Match 6: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14) vs. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (19) Round 2 Match 21: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (19) Match 22: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14) vs. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (30) Round 3 Match 37: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14) Match 38: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (19) vs. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (30) Pool D Round 1 Match 7: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (4) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) Match 8: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13) vs. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20)Round 2 Match 23: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (4) vs. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20) Match 24: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) Round 3 Match 39: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (4) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13) Match 40: Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) Pool E Round 1 Match 9: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (5) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11) Match 10: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12) vs. Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) Round 2 Match 25: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (5) vs. Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) Match 26: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11) Round 3 Match 41: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (5) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12) Match 42: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11) Pool F Round 1 Match 11: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10) Match 12: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) vs. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (22) Round 2 Match 27: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) vs. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (22) Match 28: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10) Round 3 Match 43: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) vs. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) Match 44: Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (22) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10) Pool G Round 1 Match 13: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8) Match 14: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (10) vs. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5) Round 2 Match 29: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5) Match 30: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (10) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8) Round 3 Match 45: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (10) Match 46: Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8) Pool H Round 1 Match 15: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8) vs. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (25) Match 16: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9) vs. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (24) Round 2 Match 31: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8) vs. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (24) Match 32: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9) vs. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (25) Round 3 Match 47: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8) vs. Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9) Match 48: Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (24) vs. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (25)
Women’s results Country-quota matches Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (17, Q1) def. Josemari Alves/Liliane Maestrini Brazil 25-27, 21-14, 15-9 (0:58) Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (17, Q1) def. Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil 21-12, 21-17 (0:35) Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman United States (27, Q6) def. Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar United States 31-29, 21-19 (0:49) Tuesday’s qualifier bracket Round 1 Match 1: Tatyana Mashkova/Bakhtygul Samalikova Kazakhstan (Q17) def. Alexandra Jupiter/Ophelie Lusson France (Q16) 21-18, 21-17 (0:33) Match 2: Katharina Schutzenhofer/Stefanie Schwaiger Austria (Q9) def. Norisbeth Agudo/Gabi Brito Venezuela (Q24) 21-15, 21-13 (0:29) Match 3: Inna Makhno/Iryna Makhno Ukraine (32, Q21) def. Manon Nummerdor-Flier/Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (Q12) 21-16, 21-17 (0:29) Match 4: Svetlana Kholomina/Olga Motrich Russia (Q13) def. Jessica Grimson/Victoria Palmer England (Q20) 21-14, 21-15 (0:29) Match 5: Varapatsorn Radarong/Tanarattha Udomchavee Thailand (Q14) def. Magdalena Dostalova/Karolina Rehackova Czech Republic (Q19) 21-18, 21-13 (0:37) Match 6: Nicole Laird/Jessyka Ngauamo Australia (Q11) def. Lena Plesiutschnig/Cornelia Rimser Austria (Q22) 21-9, 18-21, 15-12 (0:41) Match 7: Khanittha Hongpak/Rumpaipruet Numwong Thailand (Q23) def. Ieva Dumbauskaite/Monika Povilaityte Lithuania (Q10) 19-21, 21-18, 16-14 (0:49) Match 8: Mariafe Artacho/Phoebe Bell Australia (Q15) def. Nicole Eiholzer/Dunja Gerson Switzerland (Q18) 17-21, 21-16, 15-13 (0:43) Round 2 Match 9: Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (17, Q1) def. Tatyana Mashkova/Bakhtygul Samalikova Kazakhstan (Q17) 21-16, 21-15 (0:33) Match 10: Marta Menegatti/Rebecca Perry Italy (30, Q8) def. Katharina Schutzenhofer/Stefanie Schwaiger Austria (Q9) 21-19, 18-21, 15-12 (0:47) Match 11: Inna Makhno/Iryna Makhno Ukraine (32, Q21) def. Jagoda Gruszczynska/Kinga Kolosinska Poland (Q5) 18-21, 22-20, 20-18 (0:53) Match 12: Kristina May/Taylor Pischke Canada (26, Q4) def. Svetlana Kholomina/Olga Motrich Russia (Q13) 21-15, 19-21, 15-13 (0:44) Match 13: Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (25, Q3) def. Varapatsorn Radarong/Tanarattha Udomchavee Thailand (Q14) 22-20, 22-20 (0:35) Match 14: Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman United States (27, Q6) def. Nicole Laird/Jessyka Ngauamo Australia (Q11) 19-21, 21-11, 18-16 (0:50) Match 15: Juliana Felisberta/Carolina Horta Brazil (28, Q7) def. Khanittha Hongpak/Rumpaipruet Numwong Thailand (Q23) 21-15, 21-15 (0:31) Match 16: Ekaterina Birlova/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (22, Q2) def. Mariafe Artacho/Phoebe Bell Australia (Q15) 21-18, 21-19 (0:37) Pool play Pool A Round 1 Match 1: Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (1) vs. Inna Makhno/Iryna Makhno Ukraine (32, Q21) Match 2: Taru Lahti/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (16) vs. Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (17, Q1) Round 2 Match 17: Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (1) vs. Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (17, Q1) Match 18: Taru Lahti/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (16) vs. Inna Makhno/Iryna Makhno Ukraine (32, Q21) Round 3 Match 33: Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (1) vs. Taru Lahti/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (16) Match 34: Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (17, Q1) vs. Inna Makhno/Iryna Makhno Ukraine (32, Q21) Pool B Round 1 Match 3: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (2) vs. Laura Caluori/Elena Steinemann Switzerland (31) Match 4: Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (15) vs. Madelein Meppelink/Sophie van Gestel Netherlands (18) Round 2 Match 19: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (2) vs. Madelein Meppelink/Sophie van Gestel Netherlands (18) Match 20: Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (15) vs. Laura Caluori/Elena Steinemann Switzerland (31) Round 3 Match 35: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (2) vs. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (15) Match 36: Madelein Meppelink/Sophie van Gestel Netherlands (18) vs. Laura Caluori/Elena Steinemann Switzerland (31) Pool C Round 1 Match 5: Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) vs. Marta Menegatti/Rebecca Perry Italy (30, Q8) Match 6: Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (14) vs. Valentyna Davidova/Ievgeniia Shchypkova Ukraine (19) Round 2 Match 21: Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) vs. Valentyna Davidova/Ievgeniia Shchypkova Ukraine (19) Match 22: Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (14) vs. Marta Menegatti/Rebecca Perry Italy (30, Q8) Round 3 Match 37: Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) vs. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (14) Match 38: Valentyna Davidova/Ievgeniia Shchypkova Ukraine (19) vs. Marta Menegatti/Rebecca Perry Italy (30, Q8) Pool D Round 1 Match 7: Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (4) vs. Ana Gallay/Virginia Zonta Argentina (29) Match 8: Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (13) vs. Nadja Glenzke/Julia Grossner Germany (20) Round 2 Match 23: Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (4) vs. Nadja Glenzke/Julia Grossner Germany (20) Match 24: Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (13) vs. Ana Gallay/Virginia Zonta Argentina (29) Round 3 Match 39: Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (4) vs. Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (13) Match 40: Nadja Glenzke/Julia Grossner Germany (20) vs. Ana Gallay/Virginia Zonta Argentina (29) Pool E Round 1 Match 9: Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (5) vs. Juliana Felisberta/Carolina Horta Brazil (28, Q7) Match 10: Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes United States (12) vs. Elsa Baquerizo/Amaranta Navarro Spain (21) Round 2 Match 25: Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (5) vs. Elsa Baquerizo/Amaranta Navarro Spain (21) Match 26: Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes United States (12) vs. Juliana Felisberta/Carolina Horta Brazil (28, Q7) Round 3 Match 41: Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (5) vs. Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes United States (12) Match 42: Elsa Baquerizo/Amaranta Navarro Spain (21) vs. Juliana Felisberta/Carolina Horta Brazil (28, Q7) Pool F Round 1 Match 11: Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (6) vs. Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman United States (27, Q6) Match 12: Lauren Fendrick/April Ross United States (11) vs. Ekaterina Birlova/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (22, Q2) Round 2 Match 27: Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (6) vs. Ekaterina Birlova/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (22, Q2) Match 28: Lauren Fendrick/April Ross United States (11) vs. Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman United States (27, Q6) Round 3 Match 43: Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (6) vs. Lauren Fendrick/April Ross United States (11) Match 44: Ekaterina Birlova/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (22, Q2) vs. Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman United States (27, Q6) Pool G Round 1 Match 13: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat United States (7) vs. Kristina May/Taylor Pischke Canada (26, Q4) Match 14: Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (10) vs. Julie Gordon/Camille Saxton Canada (23) Round 2 Match 29: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat United States (7) vs. Julie Gordon/Camille Saxton Canada (23) Match 30: Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (10) vs. Kristina May/Taylor Pischke Canada (26, Q4) Round 3 Match 45: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat United States (7) vs. Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (10) Match 46: Julie Gordon/Camille Saxton Canada (23) vs. Kristina May/Taylor Pischke Canada (26, Q4) Pool H Round 1 Match 15: Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (8) vs. Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (25, Q3) Match 16: Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (9) vs. Nicole Branagh/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (24) Round 2 Match 31: Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (8) vs. Nicole Branagh/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (24) Match 32: Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (9) vs. Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (25, Q3) Round 3 Match 47: Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (8) vs. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (9) Match 48: Nicole Branagh/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (24) vs. Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (25, Q3)