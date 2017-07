FIVB Gstaad: Kerri, Branagh and Claes, Hughes move into round of 16

The men still have to complete pool play, but the women at FIVB Gstaad are into Friday’s round of 16 and Kerri Walsh Jennings and Nicole Branagh are still alive.

The veterans playing in just their second tournament together rallied Thursday with a pool-play win over Jolien Sinnema and Joy Stubbe of the Netherlands 21-15, 26-24.

Walsh Jennings and Branagh, the 24th seed who had lost their first two pool-play matches on Wednesday, then came up with a big victory in the first round of winners-bracket play, bouncing Nina Betschart and Tanja Huberli of Switzerland 18-21, 21-19, 15-12.

As a result, they will play third-seeded Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa of Brazil on Friday.

Walsh Jennings visited with the Swatch Major Series Tweeters:

Kerri and Nicole 🇺🇸 won against Hüberli/Betschart 🇨🇭 We asked Kerri about the match 💪 👏 ☀️ #Gstaadmajor @kerrileewalsh @USAVBeach pic.twitter.com/Ri1HVfxCJo — Swatch Major Series (@SwatchMajors) July 6, 2017

Also in the round of 16 are Americans Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes. The 12-seeded pair won their pool and then defeated fellow Americans Lauren Fendrick and April Ross 21-16, 19-21, 15-13 in elimination play Thursday.

Claes and Hughes will play ninth-seeded Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland.

Two elimination rounds for women will be played Friday to set the schedule for Saturday’s semifinal and medal matches.

There’s another key matchup of American men on Friday when third-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena (2-0) face 14th-seeded Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson, the 14th seeds who are 0-2. The other USA pair in the pool, 30th-seeded Trevor Crabb and Sean Rosenthal, is 1-1 and can get out with a win over Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst of Austria.

Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb are 13th-seeded and 2-0 and can win the pool with a win over reeling Olympic silver-medalists Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai of Italy, the fourth seeds. Lupo and Nicolai are 0-2 in the pool.

On Friday, Ryan Doherty and John Hyden, 0-2, face Jonas Kissling and Alexei Strasser of Switzerland.

Of note among the men were victories over Brazil by Nivaldo Diaz and Sergio Gonzalez of Cuba and Lombardo Ontiveros and Juan Virgen of Mexico.

Nivaldo and Gonzalez, seeded 25th, defeated ninth-seeded and reigning Olympic champions Alison Cerutti and Bruno Oscar Schmidt of 21-13, 21-19. The 18th-seeded pair of Ontiveros and Virgen scored a 21-16, 21-19) win over second-seeded Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes and Pedro Solberg of Brazil. Guto and Solberg had won 12-straight FIVB World Tour matches the past 10 days.

The men’s schedule concludes with pool play Friday, three rounds of elimination Saturday and the semifinals and medal matches Sunday. The winning team shares the $40,000 first-place prize.

Men’s pool play

Pool A

Round 1

Match 1: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) def. Jonas Kissling/Alexei Strasser Switzerland (32) 21-17, 21-12 (0:34)

Match 2: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) def. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) 18-21, 21-13, 15-10 (0:44)

Round 2

Match 17: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) def. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) 21-18, 16-21, 15-11 (0:44)

Match 18: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) def. Jonas Kissling/Alexei Strasser Switzerland (32) 21-17, 21-23, 15-13 (0:56)

Round 3

Match 33: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16)

Match 34: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) vs. Jonas Kissling/Alexei Strasser Switzerland (32)

Pool B

Round 1

Match 3: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) def. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (31) 21-19, 21-12 (0:35)

Match 4: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) def. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (18) 21-18, 17-21, 15-13 (0:41)

Round 2

Match 19: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (18) def. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) 21-16, 21-19 (0:34)

Match 20: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) def. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (31) 21-17, 21-14 (0:33)

Round 3

Match 35: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) vs. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15)

Match 36: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (18) vs. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (31)

Pool C

Round 1

Match 5: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) def. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (30) 21-16, 21-16 (0:33)

Match 6: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (19) def. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14) 21-16, 21-16 (0:32)

Round 2

Match 21: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) def. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (19) 21-18, 21-15 (0:35)

Match 22: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (30) def. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14) 21-16, 25-23 (0:39)

Round 3

Match 37: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14)

Match 38: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (19) vs. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (30)

Pool D

Round 1

Match 7: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) def. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (4) 13-21, 21-13, 23-21 (0:47)

Match 8: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20) 21-15, 21-16 (0:34)

Round 2

Match 23: Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20) def. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (4) 21-19, 16-21, 15-11 (0:45)

Match 24: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13) def. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) 22-24, 26-24, 15-11 (0:57)

Round 3

Match 39: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (4) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13)

Match 40: Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13)

Pool E

Round 1

Match 9: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (5) def. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11) 21-19, 21-9 (0:33)

Match 10: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) def. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12) 21-12, 21-17 (0:30)

Round 2

Match 25: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) def. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (5) 20-22, 21-18, 15-9 (0:47)

Match 26: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11) def. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12) 21-18, 15-21, 15-6 (0:43)

Round 3

Match 41: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (5) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12)

Match 42: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11)

Pool F

Round 1

Match 11: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) def. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10) 21-15, 21-14 (0:36)

Match 12: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) def. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (22) 21-13, 13-21, 15-12 (0:40)

Round 2

Match 27: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) def. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (22) 16-21, 21-17, 15-7 (0:45)

Match 28: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10) def. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) 16-21, 21-19, 15-12 (0:42)

Round 3

Match 43: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) vs. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11)

Match 44: Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (22) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10)

Pool G

Round 1

Match 13: Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8) def. Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) 21-19, 21-19 (0:37)

Match 14: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (10) def. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5) 21-15, 21-13 (0:29)

Round 2

Match 29: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) def. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5) 21-16, 21-14 (0:33)

Match 30: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (10) def. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8) 21-13, 21-17 (0:31)

Round 3

Match 45: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (10)

Match 46: Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8)

Pool H

Round 1

Match 15: Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (25) def. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8) 21-17, 21-19 (0:36)

Match 16: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9) def. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (24) 21-17, 21-17 (0:36)

Round 2

Match 31: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8) def. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (24) 21-18, 21-16 (0:36)

Match 32: Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (25) def. Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9) 21-13, 21-19 (0:32)

Round 3

Match 47: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8) vs. Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9)

Match 48: Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (24) vs. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (25)