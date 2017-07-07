FIVB Gstaad: Three American men’s pairs left, women’s semis set

Three American men’s pairs remain heading into Saturday’s FIVB Gstaad winners-bracket action, while the women’s semifinals are set for the five-star event in Switzerland.

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parades, the No. 5 seed who had a big breakthrough when they won the event in Porec a week ago, will play second-seeded Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca of the Brazil in one women’s semifinal.

The other matches sixth-seeded Chantal Laboureur and Julia Sude of Germany against ninth-seeded Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland.

Americans Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes, seeded 12th, eliminated 11th-seeded countrywomen Lauren Fendrick and April Ross 21-16, 19-21, 15-13, but were later eliminated by Heidrich and Verge-Depre. Also in the round of 16, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Nicole Branagh, the 24th seed, were bounced out by third-seeded Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Lisboa 21-19, 21-15. The Brazilans later lost to Pavan and Humana-Parades.

Heidrich and Verge-Depre became only the second Swiss women’s team to advance to the semifinals in the 18-year history of the FIVB World Tour event in the Swiss Alps village after winning two matches Friday.

After eliminating Claes and Hughes 21-16, 21-16, Heidrich and Vergé-Dépré advanced to their second semifinal in five FIVB World Tour starts together with a 21-19, 14-21, 18-16 quarterfinal win over 17th-seeded qualifiers Taiana Lima and Elize Maia of Brazil.

On the men’s side, Americans Trevor Crabb and Sean Rosenthal, seeded 30th, play Russians Viacheslav Krasilnikov, who are seeded seventh, in a winners-bracket match. The winner moves on to the quarterfinals against Sergio Gonzalez and Nivaldo Diaz of Cuba, the 25th seed.

Third-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena and 13th-seeded Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb won their way into the quarterfinals. Dalhausser-Lucena, who thumped Americans Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson in pool play Friday 21-12, 21-13, await the winner of 29th-seeded Jefferson Santos Pereira and Cherif Younousse of Qatar against 22nd-seeded Canadians Ben Saxton and Chaim Schalk.

With the Gstaad Major being Dalhausser’s 104th FIVB World Tour stop, the Swiss Alps village is the place where he has played his most international Beach Volleyball events as the 2017 competition is his 10th in the picturesque surroundings.

As the FIVB reported Friday in its account of the tournament, the 37-year old Dalhausser was born in Baden and moved to the United States with his Swiss mother and German father when he was barely a year old. He has competed with three different partners in Gstaad and reached the Swiss podium with each after placing second with Lucena last season.

Dalhausser’s win Friday was his 50th in Gstaad in 61 matches. He and Todd Rogers won two international Beach Volleyball titles in Gstaad, including the 2007 FIVB World Championships followed by another podium-topping performance in 2010. Dalhausser also won a Gstaad title with Sean Rosenthal in 2014.

Gibb and Crabb get the winner of fifth-seeded Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins of Latvia vs. 16th-seeded Michael Bryl and Grzegorz Fijalek of Poland.

The men’s semifinals and medal matches will be played Sunday. The winning teams will share the $40,000 first-place prizes in the third of three SWATCH Major Series stops on the 2017 FIVB World Tour.

Men’s completion of pool play

Pool A

Round 3

Match 33: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) def. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) 18-21, 21-18, 16-14 (0:55)

Match 34: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) def. Jonas Kissling/Alexei Strasser Switzerland (32) 21-12, 18-21, 16-14 (0:46)

Pool B

Round 3

Match 35: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) def. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) 14-21, 21-17, 18-16 (0:45)

Match 36: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (18) def. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (31) 21-9, 21-15 (0:31)

Pool C

Round 3

Match 37: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) def. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14) 21-12, 21-18 (0:29)

Match 38: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (19) def. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (30) 21-17, 21-16 (0:31)

Pool D

Round 3

Match 39: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (4) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13) 21-18, 23-25, 16-14 (0:53)

Match 40: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20) 21-13, 21-17 (0:32)

Pool E

Round 3

Match 41: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12) def. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (5) 20-22, 21-15, 18-16 (0:49)

Match 42: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11) def. Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) 27-25, 16-21, 16-14 (0:54)

Pool F

Round 3

Match 43: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) def. Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) 21-18, 21-17 (0:36)

Match 44: Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (22) def. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (27, Q10) 21-18, 21-16 (0:32)

Pool G

Round 3

Match 45: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (10) 22-20, 21-19 (0:36)

Match 46: Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8) def. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (23, Q5) 21-12, 21-13 (0:26)

Pool H

Round 3

Match 47: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9) def. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8) 19-21, 21-11, 15-10 (0:42)

Match 48: Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (25) def. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (24) 21-15, 21-14 (0:32)

Saturday’s schedule

Elimination bracket

Match 49: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9) vs. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (4)

Match 50: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) vs. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2)

Match 51: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (18) vs. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8)

Match 52: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) vs. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (5)

Match 53: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) vs. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (22)

Match 54: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (30)

Match 55: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (19) vs. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1)

Match 56: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (28, Q11) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8)

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Match 57: Alvaro Filho/Saymon Barbosa Brazil (1) vs. TBD

Match 58: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) vs. TDB

Match 59: Bartosz Losiak/Piotr Kantor Poland (10) vs. TBD

Match 60: Jake Gibb/Taylor Crabb United States (13) vs. TBD

Match 61: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. TBD

Match 62: Sergio Gonzalez/Nivaldo Diaz Cuba (25) vs. TBD

Match 63: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) vs. TBD

Match 64: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) vs. TBD

Saturday’s women’s semifinals

Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (2) vs. Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (5)

Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (6) vs. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (9)

Friday’s women’s results

Match 57: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (2) def. Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (8) 21-16, 21-15 (0:33)

Match 58: Kristina May/Taylor Pischke Canada (26, Q4) def. Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (13) 21-15, 24-22 (0:37)

Match 59: Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (5) def. Nadja Glenzke/Julia Grossner Germany (20) 21-13, 21-13 (0:29)

Match 60: Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) def. Nicole Branagh/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (24) 21-19, 21-15 (0:33)

Match 61: Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (4) def. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (15) 18-21, 21-14, 15-8 (0:44)

Match 62: Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (6) def. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (14) 21-16, 21-18 (0:35)

Match 63: Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (9) def. Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes United States (12) 21-16, 21-16 (0:34)

Match 64: Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (17, Q1) def. Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (10) 21-14, 19-21, 15-11 (0:45)

Quarterfinals

Match 65: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (2) def. Kristina May/Taylor Pischke Canada (26, Q4) 21-14, 21-13 (0:27)

Match 66: Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (5) def. Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) 21-17, 21-17 (0:34)

Match 67: Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (6) def. Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (4) 21-15, 21-14 (0:34)

Match 68: Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (9) def. Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (17, Q1) 21-19, 14-21, 18-16 (0:56)