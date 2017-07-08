FIVB Gstaad: Phil, Nick in semis, Germans Laboureur, Sude win women’s gold

When play ended at FIVB Gstaad on Saturday, the lone Americans remaining were Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena. The third-seeded USA pair knocked out Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Nikita Liamin of Russia , sweeping the No. 7 seeds 21-18, 21-18.
It put them into a Sunday semifinal against sixth-seeded Evandro Goncalves and Andre Loyola Brazil. In the other semifinal in the five-star event in Switzerland, top-seeded Alvara Filho and Saymon Barbosa of Brazil play 10th-seeded Bartosz Losiak and Piotr Kantor of Poland.
Chantal Laboureur and Julia Sude are $20,000 apiece richer after splitting the first-place prize for winning the women’s gold medal. The sixth-seeded Germans beat second-seeded Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca of Brazil 21-18, 22-20 in the final.
Laboureur and Sude, who won FIVB gold for the second time, went 3-0 in pool play without losing a set. They swept their way though the winners bracket, and then Saturday in the semifinals beat ninth-seeded Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland 15-21, 23-21, 21-18.
In the other semifinal, Antunes and Franca — who won the last two FIVB Gstaad titles — made quick work of Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes 21-16, 21-15. But then the No. 5 seeds bounced back to rout the Swiss for the bronze medal 21-15, 21-12.
Earlier Saturday in the quarterfinals, Dalhausser and Lucena defeated Jefferson Santos Pereira and Cherif Younousse of Qatar, the 29th seed who made it through the qualifier, 21-16, 21-14.
Men’s round of 16
Match 57: Alvaro Filho/Saymon Barbosa Brazil (1) def. Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (9) 21-15, 17-21, 15-13 (0:48)
Match 58: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) def. Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (21, Q3) 21-18, 21-18 (0:31)
Match 59: Bartosz Losiak/Piotr Kantor Poland (10) def. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (8) 21-17, 21-12 (0:32)
Match 60: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) def. Jake Gibb/Taylor Crabb United States (13) 19-21, 21-16, 15-12 (0:48)
Match 61: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) def. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (29, Q13) 21-16, 21-14 (0:35)
Match 62: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) def. Sergio Gonzalez/Nivaldo Diaz Cuba (25) 24-22, 21-16 (0:41)
Match 63: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) def. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (2, Q1) 21-18, 21-18 (0:37)
Match 64: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) def. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (26, Q8) 36-34, 14-21, 20-18 (1:06) Quarterfinals
Match 65: Alvaro Filho/Saymon Barbosa Brazil (1) def. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (17, Q2) 22-20, 19-21, 15-11 (0:48)
Match 66: Bartosz Losiak/Piotr Kantor Poland (10) def. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (16) 21-13, 21-15 (0:29)
Match 67: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) def. Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) 21-18, 21-18 (0:36)
Match 68: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6) def. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) 17-21, 21-12, 20-18 (0:52) Sunday’s semifinals
Alvaro Filho/Saymon Barbosa Brazil (1) vs. Bartosz Losiak/Piotr Kantor Poland (10)
Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (6)