FIVB Gstaad: Phil, Nick in semis, Germans Laboureur, Sude win women’s gold

When play ended at FIVB Gstaad on Saturday, the lone Americans remaining were Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena. The third-seeded USA pair knocked out Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Nikita Liamin of Russia , sweeping the No. 7 seeds 21-18, 21-18.

It put them into a Sunday semifinal against sixth-seeded Evandro Goncalves and Andre Loyola Brazil. In the other semifinal in the five-star event in Switzerland, top-seeded Alvara Filho and Saymon Barbosa of Brazil play 10th-seeded Bartosz Losiak and Piotr Kantor of Poland.

Chantal Laboureur and Julia Sude are $20,000 apiece richer after splitting the first-place prize for winning the women’s gold medal. The sixth-seeded Germans beat second-seeded Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca of Brazil 21-18, 22-20 in the final.

Laboureur and Sude, who won FIVB gold for the second time, went 3-0 in pool play without losing a set. They swept their way though the winners bracket, and then Saturday in the semifinals beat ninth-seeded Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland 15-21, 23-21, 21-18.

In the other semifinal, Antunes and Franca — who won the last two FIVB Gstaad titles — made quick work of Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes 21-16, 21-15. But then the No. 5 seeds bounced back to rout the Swiss for the bronze medal 21-15, 21-12.

Earlier Saturday in the quarterfinals, Dalhausser and Lucena defeated Jefferson Santos Pereira and Cherif Younousse of Qatar, the 29th seed who made it through the qualifier, 21-16, 21-14.