Dalhausser, Lucena take gold after cruising through FIVB Gstaad

American Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena capped a perfect week by winning the FIVB Gstaad men’s title Sunday.

Dalhausser and Lucena, who did not lose a set in their seven matches in the Swiss Alps village that was the host for the five-star FIVB events, defeated Poland’s Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak 21-18, 21-19 in the gold-medal match. It was the Swiss-born Dalhausser’s fourth Gstaad title but first with Lucena.

Thanks for this post-match video from Nils Koepke of Beach-Inside.de.

The Americans, who were seeded third, split $40,000. In the semifinals, they beat sixth-seeded Evandro Goncalves and Andre Loyola of Brazil 21-19, 21-18.

Tenth-seeded Kantor and Losiak, who shared $32,000. beat top-seeded Saymon Barbosa and Alvaro Filho of Brazil in the semifinals.

In the bronze-medal match, Saymon and Alvaro won 21-12, 21-18.

Now the international scene turns to Long Beach for the World Series of Beach Volleyball. The men’s field includes Dalhausser-Lucena, Kantor-Bartosz and Saymon-Alvaro.

The next foreign FIVB events is a four-star July 19-23 in Poland.