FIVB Gstaad: Six American teams alive in playoff rounds

When the sand settled Thursday, four USA teams — two men’s and two women’s — advanced to Friday’s second round of FIVB Gstaad and two more pairs were in the first round.

Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb were off Thursday after winning their pool and earning a bye, while Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena eliminated fellow Americans Theo Brunner and John Hyden (21-12, 21-14) to reach the second round. Hyden and Brunner had gotten to the playoffs by defeating Gabriel Kissling and Michiel Zandbergen of Switzerland (21-18, 21-19). Dalhausser and Lucena’s Friday opponent is Mirco Gerson and Adrian Heidrich of Switzerland at 6 a.m. Eastern. Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb follow against Jasper Bouter and Christiaan Varenhorst of the Netherlands at 8 a.m. Eastern.

Alix Klineman and April Ross and Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman won their pools to also earn byes into the second round. Klineman and Ross defeated Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland (21-18, 22-20) to win pool H, while Larsen and Stockman defeated the USA’s Sara Hughes and Summer Ross (19-21, 26-24, 15-12) to win pool G.

Klineman and Ross await the winner of Hughes and Ross against Azusa Futzmi and Akiko Hasegawa of Japan, who play at 5 a.m. Eastern.

Larsen and Stockman await the winner of Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado of Brazil against Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez of Spain.

Two more American teams, Summer Ross and Sara Hughes and Nicole Branagh and Kerri Walsh Jennings, await first-round matches Friday.

Branagh and Walsh Jennings lost their final pool-play match to Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic (21-19, 21-14). Their next opponent is Chantal Labourer and Julia Sude of Germany at 4 a.m. Eastern.

Chase Budinger and Sean Rosenthal finished in 17th place after falling to Pedro Solberg and Bruno Schmidt of Brasil (12-19, 21-15).

Lauren Fendrick and Emily Day lost their final pool-play match to Megumi Murakami and Miki Ishii of Japan (21-16, 21-13), eliminating them from contention.