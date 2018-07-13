Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb advanced to the semifinals of the FIVB Gstaad five-star event Friday and will play for medals on Saturday. Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena finished in fifth place.

Alix Klineman and April Ross and Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman are sitting in fifth place after Friday’s matches. Sara Hughes and Summer Ross finished in ninth, Nicole Branagh and Kerri Walsh Jennings in 17th.

Crabb and Gibb will face Norwegian youngsters Anders Mol and Christian Sorum in the second semifinal at 6:45 a.m. Eastern. The winner will advance to the gold medal match against the winner of Paolo Nicolai and Daniele Lupo of Italy and Adrian Gavira and Pablo Herrera of Spain. Crabb and Gibb advanced with an injury forfeit to Christiaan Varenhorst and Jasper Bouter of the Netherlands and a defeat of Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs of Latvia (21-17, 19-21, 15-13).

Dalhausser and Lucena lost to Nicolai and Lupo of Italy (21-18, 21-18) following a win over Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerson of Switzerland (21-14, 21-13).

Klineman and Ross will face top-seeded Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan of Canada in Saturday’s quarterfinals at 5:30 a.m. Eastern. Klineman and Ross defeated fellow Americans Ross and Hughes in the round of 16 (21-18, 16-21, 15-9). Ross and Hughes previously defeated Azusa Futami and Akiko Hasegawa of Japan (21-18, 21-19).

Larsen and Stockman will meet Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Lisboa of Brazil on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. Eastern after earning a spot in the quarterfinals with a defeat of Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado of Brazil (21-13, 26-24, 15-13).

Branagh and Walsh Jennings were eliminated by Chantal Laboreur and Julia Sude of Germany (21-17, 22-20).

BVBinfo.com has the full results.