FIVB Hague: Big start for Day and Hochaver, Ross and Sweat win twice

The FIVB World Tour stop in The Hague got under way on Thursday and while American teams had mixed results at the three-star event in The Netherlands, Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.

Among the USA men, eighth-seeded Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson lost a tough one (21-19, 29-27) to Robin Seidl and Tobais Winter, Austrians who made it through the qualifier. Brunner and Patterson continue pool play on Friday against ninth-seeded Sam Pedlow and Sam Schacter of Canada.

Billy Allen and Stafford Slick, seeded 23rd, lost their first pool-play match to 10th-seeded Michal Bryl and Grzegorz Fijalek of Poland 19-21, 21-17, 15-9. They play Germans Lorenz Schumann and Julius Thole, who got through the qualifier, on Friday.

Trevor Crabb and Sean Rosenthal got through the qualifier with two victories but then lost their first march in pool play to Adrian Gavira and Pablo Herrera of Spain 21-19, 21-18. They play Armin Dollinger and Jonathan Erdmann of Germany on Friday.

Day and Hochevar won their qualifier match and in pool play defeated 13th-seeded Kristyna Kolocova and Michala Kvapilova of the Czech Republic 21-13, 21-18. Then they upset the fourth-seeded Brazilian pair of Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa 21-15, 21-17.

Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat, seeded fifth, opened with a 21-19, 21-14 victory over 28th-seeded Manon Nummerdor-Flier and Marleen Van Iersel of The Netherlands. They then scored a tough victory over 12th-seeded Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson 23-21, 17-21, 15-12.

Lane Carico and Caitlin Ledoux lost their qualifier match.

Thursday’s men’s results

Country Quota Matches

Match 1: Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (25, Q7) def. Martin Ermacora/Florian Schnetzer Austria 27-25, 21-15 (0:49)

Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (28, Q16) def. Ruslan Bykanov/Yaroslav Koshkarev Russia (Q17) 21-12, 21-14 (0:28)

Match 2: Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q9) def. Jannes van der Ham/Sven Vismans Netherlands (Q24) 21-11, 21-19 (0:33)

Match 3: Quincy Aye/Youssef Krou France (Q21) def. Chris Gregory/Jake Sheaf England (Q12) 21-18, 21-17 (0:35)

Match 4: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (27, Q13) def. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (Q20) 21-14, 21-15 (0:32)

Match 5: Oleksiy Denin/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (Q19) def. Sean Faiga/Ariel Hilman Israel (Q14) 21-15, 21-19 (0:35)

Match 6: Murat Giginoglu/Sefa Urlu Turkey (32, Q22) def. Romain Di Giantommaso/Maxime Thiercy France (Q11) 17-21, 21-19, 15-11 (0:47)

Match 7: Sebastian Fuchs/Kay Matysik Germany (Q10) def. Markus Bockermann/Clemens Wickler Germany (Q23) 21-18, 21-17 (0:39)

Match 8: Jan Pokersnik/Nejc Zemljak Slovenia (29, Q18) def. Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (Q15) 18-21, 21-19, 15-12 (0:42)Round 2

Match 9: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (28, Q16) def. Daniel Bergerud/Christian Sorum Norway (Q1) 21-16, 21-15 (0:33)

Match 10: Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q9) def. Julian Horl/Alexander Huber Austria (Q8) 21-19, 21-14 (0:33)

Match 11: Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil (24, Q5) def. Quincy Aye/Youssef Krou France (Q21) 21-11, 19-21, 15-6 (0:42)

Match 12: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (27, Q13) def. Mykola Babich/Iaroslav Gordieiev Ukraine (Q4) 21-12, 21-19 (0:31)

Match 13: Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (22, Q3) def. Oleksiy Denin/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (Q19) 21-15, 22-20 (0:35)

Match 14: Murat Giginoglu/Sefa Urlu Turkey (32, Q22) def. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (Q6) 20-22, 21-18, 20-18 (0:47)

Match 15: Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (25, Q7) def. Sebastian Fuchs/Kay Matysik Germany (Q10) 21-15, 21-12 (0:29)

Match 16: Jan Pokersnik/Nejc Zemljak Slovenia (29, Q18) def. Julio Nascimento/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (Q2) 18-21, 21-12, 15-5 (0:38)

Pool A

Round 1

Match 1: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (1) def. Murat Giginoglu/Sefa Urlu Turkey (32, Q22) 21-17, 21-19 (0:32)

Match 2: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (17) def. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (16) 21-14, 21-15 (0:31)

Round 2

Match 17: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (1) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (17)

Match 18: Murat Giginoglu/Sefa Urlu Turkey (32, Q22) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (16)

Pool B

Round 1

Match 3: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) def. Mees Blom/Ruben Penninga Netherlands (31) 21-13, 21-12 (0:26)

Match 4: Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (15) def. Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (18) 21-18, 21-15 (0:32)

Round 2

Match 19: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) vs. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (15)

Match 20: Mees Blom/Ruben Penninga Netherlands (31) vs. Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (18)

Pool C

Round 1

Match 5: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (3) def. Maarten Van Garderen/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (30) 23-21, 21-14 (0:38)

Match 6: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (14) def. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (19) 22-20, 21-17 (0:37)

Round 2

Match 21: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (3) vs. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (14)

Match 22: Maarten Van Garderen/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (30) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (19)

Pool D

Round 1

Match 7: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) def. Jan Pokersnik/Nejc Zemljak Slovenia (29, Q18) 21-17, 21-19 (0:37)

Match 8: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (20) def. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (13) 21-19, 21-19 (0:36)

Round 2

Match 23:

Match 24: Jan Pokersnik/Nejc Zemljak Slovenia (29, Q18) vs. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (13)

Pool E

Round 1

Match 9: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (28, Q16) def. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (5) 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 (0:45)

Match 10: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (12) def. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (21) 21-17, 21-18 (0:34)

Round 2

Match 25: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (28, Q16) vs. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (12)

Match 26: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (5) vs. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (21)

Pool F

Round 1

Match 11: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (6) def. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (27, Q13) 21-19, 21-18 (0:35)

Match 12: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) def. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (22, Q3) 21-19, 21-19 (0:37)

Round 2

Match 27: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (6) vs. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11)

Match 28: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (27, Q13) vs. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (22, Q3)

Pool G

Round 1

Match 13: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) def. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q9) 21-18, 18-21, 15-12 (0:45)

Match 14: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (10) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (23) 19-21, 21-17, 15-9 (0:45)

Round 2

Match 29: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (10)

Match 30: Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q9) vs. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (23)

Pool H

Round 1

Match 15: Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (25, Q7) def. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (8) 21-19, 29-27 (0:40)

Match 16: Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil (24, Q5) def. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (9) 21-16, 19-21, 17-15 (0:51)

Round 2

Match 31: Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (25, Q7) vs. Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil (24, Q5)

Match 32: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (8) vs. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (9)