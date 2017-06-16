FIVB Hague: Ross, Sweat still in, all the other Americans ousted

Brooke Sweat and partner Summer Ross are the lone Americans headed into Saturday’s play at the FIVB three-Star at The Hague in The Netherlands.

The fifth-seeded Sweat and Ross, continuing their hot play this season, knocked out Fernanda Alves and Barbara Seixas, the sixth-seeded Brazilians, 22-24, 22-20, 15-10. They will play Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland on Saturday. The 17th seeds upset third-seeded Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany, the Rio Olympics champions.

The other remaining American pair in the women’s winners bracket was Brittany Hochevar and Emily Day, but the 20th seeds who had come through the qualifier lost to 12th-seeded Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandi Wilkerson 21-10, 21-13. That sets up what has to considered a grudge match against fellow Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melisaa Humana-Parades. Bansley and Pavan were teammates last summer in the Rio Olympics.

Among the USA men, 23rd-seeded Billy Allen and Stafford Slick were bounced from the winners bracket by Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner, the 28th-seeded Czechs who made it through the qualifier, 12-21, 21-12, 15-13. Allen and Slick split their pool-play matches.

Sean Rosenthal and Trevor Crabb, the 27th seeds who also made it through the qualifier and also split their pool-play matches, were crushed by 20th-seeded Nico Beeler and Marco Krattiger of Switzerland 21-12, 21-11.

Eighth-seeded Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson failed to get out of pool play after losing their second match, this time to ninth-seeded Canadians Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter 21-13, 21-14.

Friday’s men’s results

Winners Bracket

Round 1

Match 33: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) def. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (16) 21-19, 23-21 (0:36)

Match 34: Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (15) def. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (13) 21-18, 21-15 (0:34)

Match 35: Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil (24, Q5) def. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (19) 21-18, 21-18 (0:39)

Match 36: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (9) def. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (14) 21-17, 18-21, 15-5 (0:44)

Match 37: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (20) def. Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (27, Q13) 21-12, 21-11 (0:28)

Match 38: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (5) def. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (10) 24-22, 23-21 (0:45)

Match 39: Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (18) def. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (17) 21-19, 23-25, 15-11 (0:49)

Match 40: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (28, Q16) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (23) 12-21, 21-12, 15-13 (0:41)

Saturday’s schedule

Round 2

Match 41: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) vs. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11)

Match 42: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (12) vs. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (15)

Match 43: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (6) vs. Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil (24, Q5)

Match 44: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) vs. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (9)

Match 45: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (3) vs. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (20)

Match 46: Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (25, Q7) vs. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (5)

Match 47: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (18)

Match 48: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (1) vs. Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (28, Q16)