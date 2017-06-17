FIVB Hague: Unlikely matchups in both women’s and men’s finals

Both sides of the FIVB three-star pro beach volleyball event in The Hague got unpredictable on Saturday, setting up a most unlikely two finals.

On the women’s side, the last American team, fifth-seeded Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross, fell victim to suddenly hot pair in 17th-seeded Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Heidrich joined Verge-Depre, the 2016 Olympian, this season and now they’re in the final after beating Sweat and Ross 21-17, 21-16 and then fourth-seeded Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa. And their victory over the fourth seeds from Brazil was quite a battle, as the 24-26, 21-17, 18-16 attests.

In the other semifinal, 15th-seeded Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado Brazil, who came through the qualifier, ousted 10th-seeded Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes 21-19, 21-16.

For the men, the championship match has sixth-seeded Adrian Gavira and Pablo Herrera of Spain (facing the seventh seed, Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Nikita Liamin of Russia.

Men

Quarterfinals

Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) def. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (12) 21-19, 21-14 (0:33)

Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (6) def. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (9) 21-15, 21-19 (0:32) Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (20) def. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (5) 16-21, 21-14, 15-11 (0:44)

Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) def. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (1) 21-16, 21-14 (0:32)

Semifinals

Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (6) def. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) 21-19, 21-16 (0:38) Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) def. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (20) 21-18, 21-18 (0:40)

Bronze medal: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) vs. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (20)

Gold medal: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (6) vs. Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7)