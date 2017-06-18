FIVB Hague: Russian men, Brazilian women win gold

Russians Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Nikita Liamin, who were seeded seventh, capped an unpredictable FIVB The Hague three-star event in the Netherlands with a 23-21, 22-20 gold-medal victory Sunday over sixth-seeded Adrian Gavira and Pablo Herrera of Spain (6) 23-21, 22-20 (0:43)

The women’s title went to 15th-seeded Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado of Brazil, who beat another pair of upstarts in 17th-seeded Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland 21-17, 21-11.

Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai of Italy beat Nico Beeler and Marco Krattiger of Switzerland for the men’s bronze 21-18, 21-15. The women’s bronze went Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa of Brazil, who got past Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes 16-21, 21-13, 15-11.