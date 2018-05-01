FIVB Huntington Beach: Mewhirter-McCoy among country-quota winners

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — FIVB Huntington Beach Open got under way Tuesday with country-quota matches, mostly among American teams. Overall there were 14 men’s and five women’s.

And one pair that advanced in the tournament, which is a collaborative effort with the AVP, was VolleyballMag.com contributor Travis Mewhirter and partner Skyler McCoy. They knocked out Eric Beranek and Garrett Wessberg 25-23, 21-15.

“I hadn’t felt nerves like that in a really, really long time,” Mewhirter said. “Biggest event I’ll play in for a few years probably, on my home beach, for the first even of the year, win and you’re onto the next day. That was a lot. But we just kinda did what we usually do, pass well, set well, keep the ball in play, nothing spectacular.

“It’s actually really boring probably but boring tends to work in sports so that’s what we did.”

The Witt twins, now McKenna Thibodeau and Madison Witt, beat fellow American Jade Hayes and Maribeth Kern 21-8, 21-12.

Foreign teams posting wins over American pairs included Canadians Simon Fecteau-Botin/Hugo Rosso-Bonneau and Gabriel Burlacu/Jake MacNeil and Brazilians Luciano Ferreira de Paula/Vinicius Rezende. All three foreign teams have combined to play in 43 FIVB events while each of their American opponents were competing in an international tournament for the first-time.

Qualifying play begins Wednesday morning.

Country quota matches

Men

Simon Fecteau-Botin / Hugo Rosso-Bonneau Canada (Q15) def. Charles Porter/Clark Porter USA (Q42) 22-20, 21-13 (0:34)

Troy Field/Bobby Jacobs USA (Q16) def. Bobby Bomberg/Eric Johnson USA(Q41) 21-11, 21-11 (0:28)

Gabriel Burlacu/Jake MacNeil Canada (Q17) def. Mika Hunkin/Sean Reyes USA (Q40) 21-8, 21-7 (0:23)

Luciano Ferreira de Paula/Vinicius Rezende Brazil (Q18) def. Brandon Joyner/John-Michael Plummer USA (Q39) 21-19, 21-17 (0:39)

Jeff Samuels/Ian Satterfield USA (Q19) def. Robert deAurora/Steven Irvin USA (Q38) 21-15, 25-23 (0:42)

Branden Clemens/Ben Vaught USA (Q20) def. Alexi Gabriel/Aaron Wexler USA (Q37) 21-15, 21-14 (0:34)

Brian Miller/Brett Ryan USA (Q21) def. Torin Jeffreys/Shawn Ledig USA (Q36) 21-16, 21-10 (0:34)

Jonathan Drake/Chris Luers USA (Q22) def. Brian Chapman/Matthew Ellis USA (Q35) 21-16, 15-21, 15-10 (0:48)

Kacey Losik/Garrett Wilson USA (Q23) def. Brendan Duff/Taylor Hammond USA (Q34) 21-9, 21-12 (0:39)

David Vander Meer/Logan Webber USA (Q24) def. Alex Amylon/Ty Coutts USA (Q33) 21-12, 21-11 (0:34)

Skyler McCoy/Travis Mewhirter USA (Q32) def. Eric Beranek/Garrett Wessberg USA (Q25) 25-23, 21-15 (0:44)

Art Barron/Tim May USA (Q26) def. Aidan Brown/Robert Mullahey USA (Q31) 21-16, 21-19 (0:41)

Reuben Danley/Travis Schoonover USA (Q27) def. Tom Kohler/Jake Urrutia USA (Q30) 19-21, 21-19, 15-8 (0:51)

Kyle Stevenson/Nathan Yang USA (Q28) def. Timothy Brewster/John Schwengel USA (Q29) 21-14, 21-19 (0:30)

Women

McKenna Thibodeau/Madison Witt USA (Q25) def. Jade Hayes/Maribeth Kern USA (Q16) 21-8, 21-12 (0:29)

Cecilia Agraz/Lacey Fuller USA (Q17) def. Bailey Bars/Valinda Roche USA (Q24) 20-22, 21-14, 15-7 (0:43)

Lisa Reed/Anne Marie Taylor USA (Q18) def. Kathleen Luft/Alexa Micek USA (Q23) 21-17, 23-21 (0:41)

Olivia Bakos/Peri Brennan USA (Q22) def. Michelle Iafigliola/Tina Toghiyani USA (Q19) 22-20, 21-15 (0:34)

Terri Del Conte/Taylor Fricano USA (Q20) def. Emily Hartong/Kellie Osborne USA (Q21) 21-17, 21-13 (0:30)

Results courtesy of BVBinfo.com