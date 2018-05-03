HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The American pro beach volleyball scene is rife with new partnerships.

Perhaps you’ve heard.

Maybe you heard that some two-time Olympian picked up some NBA guy, and that a former USC star scooped a girl named Summer, and that a different USC star just took a silver medal at a four-star event in China with a three-time AVP champion from 2017, and that a different Ross was playing with a tall indoor phenom named Klineman, and that they should be pretty good too, as should another three-time AVP winner from 2017 and last year’s AVP San Francisco champion who decided to team up.

Maybe, amid all that hubbub, we brushed aside the old partnerships that don’t need to learn new tricks.

For there, right at the top of the bracket Thursday at FIVB Huntington Beach, stood top-seeded Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat, an Olympic pairing in the 2016 Rio Games who in 2017 both tried out with partners named Ross. When both needed a partner to begin the 2018 AVP season, the answer was obvious.

“I’m like ‘Yup! Let’s do this,’” Fendrick said.

They did it.

Amid the inevitable carnage all across the brackets, both on the men’s and women’s side, Fendrick and Sweat earned a bye and then breezed through a 21-12, 21-13 win over Colombia’s Andrea Galindo and Claudia “Gorda” Galindo that took all of 28 minutes.

Just like that, their day was done, the envy of the tournament.

“Having played together before, I have a pretty good idea of what she wants and how she plays,” Fendrick said. “And I think she has the same for me.”

Indeed.

“This match for us today was just a good chance for us to get back on the court together in a tournament,” Sweat said. “We were anxious to play so it was a nice match for us to get the kinks out.”

In that quote, Sweat presents a monumental difference between her and Fendrick and nearly every other American team in this tournament: Having played together for years, they are at least aware of the kinks that might need to be worked out. For the vast majority of American partnerships, this was their debut tournament, or if not their debut then very close to it.

Worth noting is that Sweat is playing with pain. On Monday, she’ll undergo surgery for a torn rotator cuff, so this is it for her in 2018.

Aside from a few competitive but ultimately meaningless practice matches, a number of Americans had yet to play a tournament together.

Many didn’t even know what kinks they might find.

For some, this turned out just fine. For others, it was a baptism by fire – an immediate test of gumption in a new team and confidence in their chosen new partners.

“This was a hard one to start a partnership, at least for the American teams,” Sweat said. “You’re thrown out there against the best in the world. I think it’s a good test for your partnership. You’re going to have difficult matches and how you perform and how you react, I think you’ll have an idea if you want to continue the partnership, if you’re going to be able to stick it out, if you’re really going to take on the best in the world. I think you really get to see if you and your partner are on the same page.

“At the same time, I think it’s awesome that players and new partnerships get to play against the best in the world. I think it lets you know where you’re at and you learn a lot quicker that way. Definitely a hard one to come in and get a lot of wins but very helpful too.”

Some new partnerships, namely the American women, did pick up some quality wins. April Ross and Alix Klineman, like Sweat and Fendrick, won their only match, against another new partnership in Betsi Flint and Emily Day, 21-13, 21-10. Sara Hughes and Summer Ross, too, played just two sets, beating Japan 21-17, 21-18, while another new team, Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman, logged what may be the upset of the tournament thus far, a 16-21, 21-19, 22-20 thriller over Brazilians Agatha and Duda.

That was an upset that was very nearly replicated later in the afternoon, when another new American partnership, Sheila Shaw and Lara Dykstra, pushed the eighth-seeded Brazilians to three sets in the contenders bracket.

And what doozies those contenders brackets are already.

Early in the afternoon, Riley McKibbin stood in the middle of the side courts, where Germans Lars Fluggen and Markus Bockermann were playing Latvians Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins, and Brazilians Vitor and Guto were in a wild match with Mexico’s Juan Virgen and Lombardo Ontiveros.

McKibbin would have to play the loser of Germany-Latvia, meaning that in the first round of the contenders bracket, on the very first day of competition, he’d be guaranteed to have a win-or-go-home match against another country’s top team, both of whom have competed in the Olympics.

McKibbin gave an “are you kidding me?” shrug, and then proceeded to get thumped by Bockermann and Fluggen, 21-10, 21-17.

It’s a simple way of saying this: There are no easy draws. No matter how long you’ve been playing together, be it two weeks or two years. Not in this monster.

Not when Argentina, a team that hasn’t cracked the quarterfinals of an FIVB, shocked one of the best teams in the world in Russia’s Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Nikita Liamin, in straight sets, after upsetting Brazilians Ricardo and Oscar in the first round.

Not when Italians Marco Caminati and Enrico Rossi, subbing in for the injured Alex Ranghieri, sent the hot young Russian duo of Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Igor Velichko to the contenders in the second round.

Not when the Dutch’s Christiaan Varenhorst, a blocker who nearly won the FIVB World Championship in 2015 and competed in the 2016 Olympics alongside legend Reinder Nummerdor, was put in the contenders early by Spain.

Not when Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb, America’s No. 2 men’s team, fell to Brazil’s Alvaro and Saymon, setting up the first Crabb on Crabb match of the year at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Yes, Trevor Crabb and John Mayer lost their first match as partners, against Miles Evans and Billy Kolinske in a 20-22, 21-19, 19-17 white-knuckler. And Evans and Kolinske very nearly caused more chaos, pushing Austrians and 2017 World Championship silver medalists Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst to three sets before succumbing 15-12 in the third.

The highly-anticipated arrival of Sean Rosenthal and Chase Budinger came and went in four sets. Not that much can legitimately be made of that –- after the French team withdrew due to an eye injury, Rosenthal and Budinger opened up with the Dutch’s Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meewusen, a contender in any tournament they enter.

Their next match was hardly any easier, against Brazil’s Oscar and Ricardo, who welcomed Budinger to the world tour by way of a vicious blocking spree and a 21-13, 21-19 win.

As Sweat said: Wins may not be abundant, but learning can and must be in this tournament if partnerships are to last.

“It’s a whole different animal,” said Kelly Reeves, who is playing with new partner Brittany Howard and nearly authored a monumental upset of their own, losing to Brazil’s Fernanda and Barbara in three sets in the second round. “All Gucci though!”

Men

Winners bracket

Round 1

Avery Drost/Chase Frishman U.S. (32) def. Sergiy Grabovskyy/Fiodar Kazhamiaka Canada (33, Q4) 21-18, 25-23 (0:46)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb U.S. (17) def. David Vander Meer/Logan Webber U.S. (48, Q24) 21-17, 21-14 (0:32)

Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (24) def. Adam Roberts/Spencer Sauter U.S. (41) 21-9, 21-19 (0:29)

Maxim Sivolap/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (25) def. Yu Koshikawa/Koichi Nishimura Japan (40) 21-19, 21-16 (0:38)

Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (28) def. Oscar Brandao/Ricardo Santos Brazil (37, Q6) 18-21, 21-19, 15-13 (0:51)

Jasper Bouter/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (21) def. Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis U.S. (44) 21-11, 21-17 (0:32)

Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20) def. Andrew Dentler/Raffe Paulis U.S. (45) 21-15, 21-18 (0:35)

Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick U.S. (29) def. Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy U.S. (36) 16-21, 23-21, 15-12 (0:56)

Miles Evans/Billy Kolinske U.S. (30) def. Trevor Crabb/John Mayer U.S. (35) 20-22, 21-19, 19-17 (0:59)

Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (19) def. Jonathan Drake/Chris Luers U.S. (46, Q21) 21-16, 21-10 (0:33)

Mariusz Prudel/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (22) def. Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin U.S. (43) 24-22, 21-12 (0:43)

Marco Caminati/Enrico Rossi Italy (27) def. Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun U.S. (38) 21-15, 21-10 (0:32)

Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal U.S. (39) def. Quincy Aye/Youssef Krou France (26) by Forfeit

Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty U.S. (23) def. Mark Burik/Curt Toppel U.S. (42) 21-15, 21-17 (0:32)

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (18) def. Kacey Losik/Garrett Wilson U.S. (47, Q23) 21-12, 21-15 (0:27)

Aaron Nusbaum/Michael Plantinga Canada (31, Q3) def. Armin Dollinger/Simon Kulzer Germany (34) 11-21, 21-19, 15-12 (0:47)

Round 2

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena U.S. (1) def. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman U.S. (32) 21-19, 21-17 (0:45)

Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (16, Q2) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb U.S. (17) 18-21, 24-22, 15-10 (0:55)

Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (9) def. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (24) 21-14, 21-11 (0:30)

Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (8) def. Maxim Sivolap/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (25) 21-14, 21-15 (0:31)

Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (28) def. Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (5) 21-17, 21-19 (0:35)

Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (12) def. Jasper Bouter/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (21) 21-17, 24-22 (0:37)

Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Vitor Felipe Brazil (13, Q1) def. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20) 21-16, 21-15 (0:37)

Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (4) def. Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick U.S. (29) 21-17, 21-18 (0:36)

Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (3) def. Miles Evans/Billy Kolinske U.S. (30) 21-15, 17-21, 15-12 (0:49)

Theo Brunner/John Hyden U.S. (14) def. Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (19) 21-11, 21-15 (0:31)

Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (11) def. Mariusz Prudel/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (22) 7-6 retired (0:13)

Marco Caminati/Enrico Rossi Italy (27) def. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Igor Velichko Russia (6) 21-16, 21-19 (0:51)

Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (7) def. Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal U.S. (39) 21-17, 21-13 (0:33)

Pedro Solberg/George Wanderley Brazil (10) def. Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty U.S. (23) 21-13, 21-19 (0:33)

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (18) def. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) 21-16, 21-19 (0:41)

Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (2) def. Aaron Nusbaum/Michael Plantinga Canada (31, Q3) 18-21, 21-12, 15-11 (0:51)

Round 3

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena U.S. (1) vs. Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (16, Q2)

Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (9) vs. Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (8)

Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (28) vs. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (12)

Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Vitor Felipe Brazil (13, Q1) vs. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (4)

Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (3) vs. Theo Brunner/John Hyden U.S. (14)

Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (11) vs. Marco Caminati/Enrico Rossi Italy (27)

Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (7) vs. Pedro Solberg/George Wanderley Brazil (10)

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (18) vs. Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (2)

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Trevor Crabb/John Mayer U.S. (35) def. Avery Drost/Chase Frishman U.S. (32) 21-19, 21-16 (0:38)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb U.S. (17) def. Jonathan Drake/Chris Luers U.S. (46, Q21) 21-12, 21-13 (0:29)

Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (24) def. Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin U.S. (43) 21-10, 21-17 (0:34)

Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun U.S. (38) def. Maxim Sivolap/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (25) 21-17, 16-21, 15-13 (0:47)

Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (5) def. Quincy Aye/Youssef Krou France (26) by Forfeit

Jasper Bouter/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (21) def. Mark Burik/Curt Toppel U.S. (42) 19-21, 21-14, 15-9 (0:49)

Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20) def. Kacey Losik/Garrett Wilson U.S. (47, Q23) 15-21, 21-15, 15-13 (0:44)

Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick U.S. (29) def. Armin Dollinger/Simon Kulzer Germany (34) 21-14, 21-13 (0:33)

Miles Evans/Billy Kolinske U.S. (30) def. Sergiy Grabovskyy/Fiodar Kazhamiaka Canada (33, Q4) 21-16, 21-19 (0:35)

Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (19) def. David Vander Meer/Logan Webber U.S. (48, Q24) 21-9, 21-13 (0:28)

Adam Roberts/Spencer Sauter U.S. (41) def. Mariusz Prudel/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (22) by Forfeit

Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Igor Velichko Russia (6) def. Yu Koshikawa/Koichi Nishimura Japan (40) 21-10, 21-13 (0:26)

Oscar Brandao/Ricardo Santos Brazil (37, Q6) def. Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal U.S. (39) 21-13, 21-19 (0:33)

Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty U.S. (23) def. Michael Brunsting/Ty Loomis U.S. (44) 21-14, 21-18 (0:31)

Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) def. Andrew Dentler/Raffe Paulis U.S. (45) 16-21, 21-10, 15-9 (0:39)

Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy U.S. (36) def. Aaron Nusbaum/Michael Plantinga Canada (31, Q3) 21-12, 21-19 (0:37)

Round 2

Trevor Crabb/John Mayer U.S. (35) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb U.S. (17)

Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (24) vs. Ed Ratledge/Eric Zaun U.S. (38)

Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (5) vs. Jasper Bouter/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (21)

Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20) vs. Casey Patterson/Stafford Slick U.S. (29)

Miles Evans/Billy Kolinske U.S. (30) vs. Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (19)

Adam Roberts/Spencer Sauter U.S. (41) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Igor Velichko Russia (6) Oscar Brandao/Ricardo Santos Brazil (37, Q6) vs. Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty U.S. (23)

Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (15) vs. Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy U.S. (36)

Women’s

Winners bracket

Round 1

Andrea Galindo/Claudia “Gorda” Galindo Colombia (33) def. Aline Chamereau/Lezana Placette France (32, Q1) 21-18, 21-15 (0:37)

Karla Borger/Margareta Kozuch Germany (17) def. McKenna Thibodeau/Madison Witt U.S. (48, Q20) 21-18, 19-21, 15-11 (0:45)

Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (24) def. Sarah Day/Nicolette Martin U.S. (41) 21-16, 19-21, 15-9 (0:47)

Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman U.S. (25) def. Jenny Kropp/Kendra VanZwieten U.S. (40) 21-19, 21-13 (0:35)

Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves U.S. (37) def. Adriana-Maria Matei/Beata Vaida Romania (28) 21-14, 21-11 (0:28)

Taru Lahti/Anniina Parkkinen Finland (21) def. Avery Bush/Christina Matthews U.S. (44, Q6) 21-15, 21-19 (0:33)

Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Kolosinska Poland (20) def. Summer Nash/Megan Wheeler U.S. (45, Q7) 21-12, 21-18 (0:34)

Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock U.S. (29) def. Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler U.S. (36) 9-21, 21-17, 16-14 (0:46)

Alexandra Jupiter/Alexia Richard France (30) def. Ali McColloch/Geena Urango U.S. (35) 21-18, 13-21, 15-10 (0:54)

Falyn Fonoimoana/Alexa Strange U.S. (46, Q8) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (19) 21-18, 17-21, 16-14 (0:50)

Katie Jameson/Tracy Jones U.S. (43, Q5) def. Jamie Broder/Taylor Pischke Canada (22) 21-19, 21-15 (0:33)

Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (27) def. Lara Dykstra/Sheila Shaw U.S. (38) 21-16, 21-15 (0:40)

Emily Day/Betsi Flint U.S. (26) def. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough U.S. (39) 21-15, 21-17 (0:33)

Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (23) def. Briana Hinga/Bre Moreland U.S. (42, Q3) 21-12, 21-15 (0:35)

Svetlana Kholomina/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (18) def. Agnieszka Pregowska/Aleksandra Wachowicz Poland (47, Q18) 21-11, 21-11 (0:27)

Lane Carico/Caitlin Ledoux U.S. (34) def. Mackenzie Ponnet/Kimberly Smith U.S. (31) 21-11, 21-17 (0:30)

Round 2

Lauren Fendrick/Brooke Sweat U.S. (1) def. Andrea Galindo/Claudia “Gorda” Galindo Colombia (33) 21-12, 21-13 (0:28)

Karla Borger/Margareta Kozuch Germany (17) def. Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar U.S. (16) 21-14, 21-19 (0:35)

Sara Hughes/Summer Ross U.S. (9) def. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (24) 21-17, 21-18 (0:36)

Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman U.S. (25) def. Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (8) 16-21, 21-19, 22-20 (0:53)

Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (5) def. Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves U.S. (37) 21-18, 15-21, 15-12 (0:52)

Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (12) def. Taru Lahti/Anniina Parkkinen Finland (21) 21-17, 17-21, 15-13 (0:50)

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (13) def. Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Kolosinska Poland (20) 21-19, 21-15 (0:38)

Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (4) def. Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock U.S. (29) 21-16, 21-12 (0:30)

Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (3) def. Alexandra Jupiter/Alexia Richard France (30) 21-10, 21-16 (0:33)

Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (14) def. Falyn Fonoimoana/Alexa Strange U.S. (46, Q8) 21-18, 18-21, 18-16 (0:56)

27: Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (11) def. Katie Jameson/Tracy Jones U.S. (43, Q5) 21-8, 21-15 (0:36)

Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (6) def. Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (27) 19-21, 21-19, 15-10 (0:53)

Alix Klineman/April Ross U.S. (7) def. Emily Day/Betsi Flint U.S. (26) 21-13, 21-10 (0:32)

Carolina Horta/Taiana Lima Brazil (10) def. Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (23) 21-12, 21-19 (0:34)

Svetlana Kholomina/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (18) def. Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (15) 21-16, 19-21, 15-10 (0:51)

Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (2) def. Lane Carico/Caitlin Ledoux U.S. (34) 21-17, 21-12 (0:33)

Round 3

Lauren Fendrick/Brooke Sweat U.S. (1) vs. Karla Borger/Margareta Kozuch Germany (17)

Sara Hughes/Summer Ross U.S. (9) vs. Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman U.S. (25)

Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (5) vs. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (12)

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (13) vs. Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (4)

Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (3) vs. Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (14)

Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (11) vs. Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (6)

Alix Klineman/April Ross U.S. (7) vs. Carolina Horta/Taiana Lima Brazil (10)

Svetlana Kholomina/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (18) vs. Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (2)

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Ali McColloch/Geena Urango U.S. (35) def. Andrea Galindo/Claudia “Gorda” Galindo Colombia (33) 21-18, 21-13 (0:30)

Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar U.S. (16) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (19) 18-21, 21-17, 15-13 (0:45)

Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (24) def. Jamie Broder/Taylor Pischke Canada (22) 21-18, 21-18 (0:38)

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (8) def. Lara Dykstra/Sheila Shaw U.S. (38) 21-18, 19-21, 15-11 (0:44)

Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves U.S. (37) def. Aurora Davis/Bree Scarbrough U.S. (39) 21-16, 21-12 (0:30)

Briana Hinga/Bre Moreland U.S. (42, Q3) def. Taru Lahti/Anniina Parkkinen Finland (21) 21-19, 21-12 (0:36)

Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Kolosinska Poland (20) def. Agnieszka Pregowska/Aleksandra Wachowicz Poland (47, Q18) 21-11, 21-13 (0:30)

Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock U.S. (29) def. Mackenzie Ponnet/Kimberly Smith U.S. (31) 16-21, 21-11, 15-10 (0:45)

Alexandra Jupiter/Alexia Richard France (30) def. Aline Chamereau/Lezana Placette France (32, Q1) 21-15, 21-18 (0:38)

McKenna Thibodeau/Madison Witt U.S. (48, Q20) def. Falyn Fonoimoana/Alexa Strange U.S. (46, Q8) 18-21, 21-16, 15-11 (0:38)

Katie Jameson/Tracy Jones U.S. (43, Q5) def. Sarah Day/Nicolette Martin U.S. (41) 17-21, 21-19, 15-12 (0:47)

Jenny Kropp/Kendra VanZwieten U.S. (40) def. Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (27) 21-19, 11-21, 15-9 (0:44)

Emily Day/Betsi Flint U.S. (26) def. Adriana-Maria Matei/Beata Vaida Romania (28) 21-16, 21-18 (0:33)

Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (23) def. Avery Bush/Christina Matthews U.S. (44, Q6) 21-18, 11-21, 15-13 (0:42)

Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (15) def. Summer Nash/Megan Wheeler U.S. (45, Q7) 21-10, 21-19 (0:32)

Lane Carico/Caitlin Ledoux U.S. (34) def. Karissa Cook/Katie Spieler U.S. (36) 16-21, 21-18, 15-11 (0:50)

Round 2

Ali McColloch/Geena Urango U.S. (35) vs. Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar U.S. (16) Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (24) vs. Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (8)

Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves U.S. (37) vs. Briana Hinga/Bre Moreland U.S. (42, Q3)

Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Kolosinska Poland (20) vs. Amanda Dowdy/Irene Pollock U.S. (29)

Alexandra Jupiter/Alexia Richard France (30) vs. McKenna Thibodeau/Madison Witt U.S. (48, Q20)

Katie Jameson/Tracy Jones U.S. (43, Q5) vs. Jenny Kropp/Kendra VanZwieten U.S. (40)

Emily Day/Betsi Flint U.S. (26) vs. Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (23)

Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (15) vs. Lane Carico/Caitlin Ledoux U.S. (34)