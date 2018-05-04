FIVB Huntington: A long grind of a ‘beach volleyball festival’

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — In an instant, the look on Janis Smedins’ face switched from one of beatific exhaustion to mock horror.

Moments ago, he and Latvian teammate Aleksandrs Samoilovs had beaten Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena. They had done so on American soil, snapping a five-match losing streak to the Americans. They had done so after beating a German team that competed in the 2016 Olympics and Brazilian gold medalists Alison and Bruno.

They were justifiably thrilled.

How nice was it, he was asked, to not just beat arguably the best team in the world, but to stay out of the fray of the contender’s bracket, a miles-long stretch of brutal matchups and endless days on the beach?

“If you are winning it’s ok. I don’t even want to think about if you lose,” Smedins, a two-time Olympian who won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Games, said. “You play three matches every day or four every day. We just focus on the match we have, otherwise you can lose two times because you’ll have to play two times more.”

Smedins’ sentiment seems to be the prevailing one among the athletes: Winning is almost as much a relief to avoid the crucible of the contenders bracket as it is exciting to beat the team directly in front of you.

The 48-team double-elimination format for this event is a new one. Though AVP’s are double-elimination, FIVB events feature pool play, which allows a certain level of forgiveness for losing early in the tournament.

There is no forgiveness in this one. Not with 48 teams. Not when matches that would resemble AVP finals are taking place in the second round of the contender’s bracket, where the loser would take 25th, as was the case with Trevor Crabb-John Mayer vs. Jake Gibb-Taylor Crabb at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Mayer laughed when asked about his first Crabb-Crabb matchup, said he didn’t expect it this early, which could have meant both early in the tournament, for 25th place and not, say, for first or second, or it could have meant early in the partnership, as Huntington Beach is the first tournament for him and Crabb.

And even with that momentous win over America’s No. 2 team, they still met Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sorum, a combined 42 years of age who have three fifth-place finishes on the FIVB this year alone.

Mol and Sorum beat Mayer and Crabb in straight sets and were rewarded thusly by matching up with the Dutch, Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen, the 2013 World Champs and 2016 bronze medalists. And so the Norwegians, despite playing some of the finest volleyball of the weekend, bowed out in thirteenth, their second worst finish of the year.

“It’s tough,” Canadian blocker Sarah Pavan said after beating Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman. “The teams that are playing three or four matches a day are kind of having a shock to their system. It’s a massive draw, so you’re seeing a lot of interesting matchups early and the wind is definitely a factor and it’s causing some major upsets. We’re trying to stay in the winner’s bracket as long as we can to avoid those crossovers. It definitely gives you added motivation to take care of business.”

Like Samoilovs and Smedins, Pavan and partner Melissa Humana-Paredes have made it to the winners quarterfinals unscathed, though not without close call. On a blustery stadium court, they were pushed by Ross and Klineman to three sets, prevailing 15-12 in the third.

Now, where Pavan and Humana-Paredes have to win just one to advance to the semifinals, Ross and Klineman must win three.

“This draw is so big,” Pavan said. “If you lose early, it’s going to be a real grind to get back.”

And that grind has worn all but two teams on the women’s side down.

Of the 32 teams who slugged it out in the first round of the contender’s bracket, only two remain: Americans Kelly Reeves and Brittany Howard, and Brazilians Agatha and Duda. Howard and Reeves will be playing their seventh match of the tournament on Saturday morning; Agatha and Duda their sixth.

Not a single men’s team that played in the first round of the contender’s is left standing.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Raffe Paulis, who opened the tournament with a loss to Mexico’s top team and closed it the next round with a three-set loss to Canada’s top team, Sam Schachter and Sam Pedlow. “With AVPs, it gets harder and harder with each round. In this, it’s just hard the whole way. It doesn’t get easier if you lose.”

And such is the reward for winning: Samoilovs and Smedins and Pavan and Humana-Paredes will be playing just their fourth match of the tournament on Saturday, as will Sara Hughes and Summer Ross, Brazilians Barbara and Fernanda and Brazilians Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado. For the men, alongside the Latvians, Spain’s Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira, Americans Theo Brunner and John Hyden, and Brazil’s Evandro and Andre have managed to avoid the contenders bracket.

A win will give them the rest of the day off, just one match while many may play up to three, adding extra jumps to the legs, swings to the shoulders – potential deciding factors come a third set in a semifinal.

“It’s nice because we only played two yesterday and a lot of other teams played three or four,” said Kelley Larsen, who alongside Emily Stockman have won four matches and lost one, with an 8:30 a.m. matchup with Germany on Saturday. “We’re just going to keep rolling, keep grinding.”

Which isn’t to say that it isn’t a thrilling ride, this gauntlet that has become the contenders bracket. All these teams, all these fans, all these intriguing crossover matchups so early in the tournament – it’s created what is undeniably a can’t miss weekend, even well before the weekend.

“It’s like a beach volleyball festival,” Samoilovs said. “So many teams and players. The atmosphere is the best.”

Saturday’s men’s matches

Winners bracket

Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (9) vs. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (12)

Theo Brunner/John Hyden U.S. (14) vs. Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (2)

Contenders bracket

Round 5

Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (7) vs. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (4)

Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (11) vs. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena U.S. (1)

Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Vitor Felipe Brazil (13, Q1) vs. Pedro Solberg/George Wanderley Brazil (10)

Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (16, Q2) vs. Marco Caminati/Enrico Rossi Italy (27)

For the complete list of Friday’s men’s results, go to BVBinfo.com.

Women’s

Winners bracket

Sara Hughes/Summer Ross U.S. (9) vs. Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (5)

Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (6) vs. Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (2)

Contenders bracket

Round 5

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (8) vs. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (13)

Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves U.S. (37) vs. Lauren Fendrick/Brooke Sweat U.S. (1)

Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (12) vs. Alix Klineman/April Ross U.S. (7)

Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman U.S. (25) vs. Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (3)

For the complete list of Friday’s women’s results, go to BVBinfo.com.