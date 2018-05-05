FIVB Huntington Beach: Semifinals set, no Americans make the cut

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Sunday’s semifinals are set for FIVB Huntington Beach:

For the women, fifth-seeded Fernanda Alves and Barbara Seixas of Brazil will play second-seeded Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, while third-seeded Germans Chantal Laboureur plays sixth-seeded Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado of Brazil.

The Germans got there by beating the last remaining USA women’s pair, Sara Hughes and Summer Ross, 21-16, 21-18.

For the complete women’s results from Saturday, go to BVBinfo.com.



On the men’s side, one semifinal pits 12th-seeded Adrian Gavira and Pablo Herrera of Spain against the No. 2 seed, Evandro Goncalves and Andre Loyola of Brazil.

In the other semi, the ninth-seeded Latvians Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins face Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen, the seventh-seeded pair from the Netherlands. The Dutchmen advanced by beating the last American pair, Theo Brunner and John Hyden 21-10, 21-17.

For the complete men’s results from Saturday, go to BVBinfo.com.