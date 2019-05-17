FIVB Itapema: Five American teams still in contention for titles

Three USA women’s teams and two men’s remain in the respective rounds of eight in the FIVB four-star beach tournament in Itapema, Brazil.

That includes Brooke Sweat and Kerri Walsh Jennings, Alix Klineman and April Ross, among the women, and Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb, Reid Priddy and Theo Brunner, and Chase Budinger and Casey Patterson among the men.

Here are Saturday’s respective winners-bracket third-round matchups:

Women

Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (18, Q3) vs. Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (2)

Svetlana Kholomina/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (15) vs. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (4)

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (13, Q2) vs. Joy Stubbe/Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (21)

Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (5) vs. Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (1)

Men

Grzegorz Fijalek/Michal Bryl Poland (2) vs. Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb United States (17)

Steven van de Velde/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (26) vs. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (9)

Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (4) vs. Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson United States (24)

Reid Priddy/Theo Brunner United States (23, Q3) vs. Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1)

Click here for the complete women’s results from BVBinfo.com, and here for the men’s results.