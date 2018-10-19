FIVB Las Vegas: Good day for Crabbs and USA men, women still in pool play, photo gallery

LAS VEGAS — Five American men’s teams advanced to the single-elimination playoffs Friday at the Las Vegas Festival grounds, but there are a few USA women’s teams that have to finish strong to move on.

That includes the new team of Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat.

It was a good day to be a Crabb brother, as both Taylor Crabb and partner Jake Gibb and Trevor Crabb and partner Tri Bourne won both their matches Thursday, guaranteeing at least a ninth-place finish.

All of the results — including our interview with Walsh Jennings — and a photo gallery by Ed Chan and Mark Rigney are below, but first, Thursday’s recap: