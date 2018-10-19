FIVB Las Vegas: Good day for Crabbs and USA men, women still in pool play, photo gallery

LAS VEGAS — Five American men’s teams advanced to the single-elimination playoffs Friday at the Las Vegas Festival grounds, but there are a few USA women’s teams that have to finish strong to move on.
That includes the new team of Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat.
It was a good day to be a Crabb brother, as both Taylor Crabb and partner Jake Gibb and Trevor Crabb and partner Tri Bourne won both their matches Thursday, guaranteeing at least a ninth-place finish.
All of the results — including our interview with Walsh Jennings — and a photo gallery by Ed Chan and Mark Rigney are below, but first, Thursday’s recap:
Become a Premium subscriber to continue reading.
VolleyballMag.com Premium subscribers get:
- More overall in-depth coverage and feature articles than anywhere in the volleyball universe
- Increased juniors coverage
- NCAA women’s volleyball coverage including features, examining issues and daily roundups that you can’t find anywhere else
- And, of course, coverage of beach volleyball and Ed Chan’s photos