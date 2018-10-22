Norway’s Mol-Sorum, Canada’s Bansley-Wilkerson win FIVB Las Vegas gold

LAS VEGAS — When all was said and done, the chalk came through Sunday, and the morning line won the FIVB Las Vegas four-star event presented by P1440.

Norway’s Anders Mol and Christian Sorum, the FIVB world tour’s top team, won the gold medal by defeating Poland’s Grzegorz Fijalek and Michal Bryl comfortably 21-13, 21-17.

The highest-ranked team in the tournament, No. 4 Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley, defeated compatriots Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes 21-17, 17-21, 15-9.

Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb, the last USA team left, lost a nail-biter in the bronze-medal match to Russians Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy 21-13, 18-21, 20-18.

Brazil’s Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado won the women’s bronze in an unfortunate manner, as Brazilians Ana Patricia Silva and Rebecca Cavalcanti were ultimately forced to forfeit when Silva hurt her left ankle at 21-19, 16-16. Silva gamely attempted to continue, but retired a few points later at 17-20.

For Bourne, it was his first four-star event after his two-year struggle with myositis. He and Crabb won the three-star Qinzhou event earlier this month.

“I’m kind of in shock, to be honest,” Bourne said. “I was kind of dreaming, and thinking of when I was going to get back to that moment, and it came really soon. I’m super grateful for that, and I can’t wait to build on top of it.”

Bourne and Crabb split $8,000 and 560 points.

Of course, the top prize of $20,000 and 800 points was taken by Mol and Sorum, who won Gstaad, Vienna, the World Tour finals in Hamburg, and the European Championships. They beat Fijalek and Bryl in the Vienna and Hamburg finals, but this final might have been their best yet.

“Today we played a really good game,” Mol said, “We didn’t play perfect, but we played a good game. We played a good game against them in the finals in Vienna and Hamburg. It’s really difficult to compare them.”

Added Sorum, “It’s still a bit unreal, the end of the season has been great for us. Four victories, and now we had a little break, we will prepare hard and get ready for the next season. “

Bansley and Wilkerson have five medals in their last eight world tour events.

“I think we’re just really motivated to keep doing well as Olympic qualification starts,” Bansley said. “I think that we both work really hard and believe in each other, we think that we can keep improving, so we set the bar pretty high for ourselves and we’re so thrilled with this win, but there are still things that we can get better on and we’re looking forward to more hard work this off season.”