Now May is gone as FIVB cancels or postpones more pro beach events

April was already gone.

Now the FIVB has either postponed or canceled all of its beach volleyball events in May.

On Friday, the world governing body for pro beach volleyball postponed or cancelled all of its May 2020 events in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponed stops include four-star events in Itapema, Brazil (May 6-10), and Ostrava, Czech Republic (May 20-24).

A three-star in Jurmala, Latvia (May 6-10), and a one-star in Tuan Chau Island, Vietnam (May 6-9), were also postponed.

The four-star in Warsaw, Poland (May 27-31) has been canceled.

Previously the FIVB cancelled or postponed events three March events, most significantly postponing a four-star set for next week in Cancun, Mexico.

Three-stars in Bandar Abbas, Iran, and Coolangatta Beach, Australia, were postponed.

Two events in April were affected as a one-star in Satun, Thailand and a four-star in Yangzhou, China, were postponed.

One other May event had been previously cancelled, the four-star slated for Siming, China.

The remaining Olympic qualifiers in June are a four-star in Moscow (June 3-7), the five-star in Rome, Italy (June 9-14), and three one-star events on June 11-14 (Miguel Pereira, Brazil, Raja Ampat, Indonesia, and Ios, Greece).

Although it is being discussed worldwide, the International Olympic Committee has not announced any changes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games slated for July 24-August 9.

