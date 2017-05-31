FIVB Moscow qualifying: American pairs win again, into main draw

The USA duos of Billy Allen and Stafford Slick and Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar won again Wednesday, this time reaching the main draw for FIVB Moscow.
Allen and Slick advanced to Thursday’s modified pool play with wins at the Vodny Stadium Beach Sports Centre over Turkey’s Murat Giginoglu and Hasan Mermer (21-17, 18-21, 15-13) and Qatar’s Julio Nascimento and Ahmed Tijan (21-15, 23-21).
Allen and Slick also reached the main draw in the Xiamen three-star event this year, finishing 17th. Their reward is an unusually challenging pool F, where they will face fellow qualifiers Gustavo Carvalhaes and Pedro Solberg of Brazil. Their next opponents will be either Italian Olympic silver-medalists Paolo Nicolai and Daniele Lupo or Qatar Olympians Jefferson Santos Pereira and Cherif Younousse.
Day and Hochevar also qualified by virtue of their 20-22, 21-19, 15-12 win over Angela Lobato and Amaranta Navarro of Spain. Moscow is Day and Hochevar’s fourth main draw, finishing fifth in Xiamen, ninth in Fort Lauderdale, and 25th in Brazil. Day and Hochevar will join their compatriots Lauren Fendrick and April Ross in pool H.
As expected, the top-seeded Brazilian men came through the qualifier, as Gustavo Carvalhaes and Pedro Solberg defeated Ruslan Bykanov and Yaroslav Koshkarev of Russia 21-14, 21-13. Their female counterparts followed suit, as Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado defeated Miki Ishii and Yukako Suzuki of Japan 24-26, 21-16, 21-19.
Wednesday’s men’s qualifier bracket
Round 1 Match 2: Ruslan Bykanov/Yaroslav Koshkarev Russia (Q16) def. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (Q17) 21-17, 13-21, 15-10 (0:41)
Match 3: Ilya Leshukov/Alexander Likholetov Russia (32, Q24) def. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (Q9) 15-21, 22-20, 15-8 (0:50)
Match 6: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (30, Q21) def. Rahman Raoufi/Bahman Salemiinjehboroun Iran (Q12) 16-21, 23-21, 18-16 (0:38)
Match 7: Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (29, Q20) def. Daniel Bergerud/Mathias Berntsen Norway (Q13) 18-21, 21-19, 15-12 (0:46)
Match 10: Oleksiy Denin/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (Q14) def. Sean Faiga/Ariel Hilman Israel (Q19) 21-13, 21-14 (0:46)
Match 11: Julian Horl/Daniel Hupfer Austria (Q11) def. Maarten Van Garderen/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (Q22) 21-12, 19-21, 15-5 (0:46)
Match 14: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (27, Q10) def. Murat Giginoglu/Hasan Mermer Turkey (Q23) 21-17, 18-21, 15-13 (0:33)
Match 15: Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (28, Q15) def. Romain Di Giantommaso/Maxime Thiercy France (Q18) 21-14, 21-18 (0:37) Round 2
Match 17: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (6, Q1) def. Ruslan Bykanov/Yaroslav Koshkarev Russia (Q16) 21-14, 21-13 (0:29)
Match 18: Ilya Leshukov/Alexander Likholetov Russia (32, Q24) def. Mykola Babich/Iaroslav Gordieiev Ukraine (Q8) 19-21, 22-20, 15-11 (0:46)
Match 19: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (30, Q21) def. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (Q5) 21-18, 20-22, 15-10 (0:46)
Match 20: Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (29, Q20) def. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (Q4) 22-20, 18-21, 15-13 (0:51)
Match 21: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (25, Q3) def. Oleksiy Denin/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (Q14) 21-12, 21-19 (0:33)
Match 22: Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (26, Q6) def. Julian Horl/Daniel Hupfer Austria (Q11) 21-12, 21-17 (0:33)
Match 23: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (27, Q10) def. Julio Nascimento/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (Q7) 21-15, 23-21
Match 24: Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (28, Q15) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (Q2) 21-19, 21-19 (0:32)
Wednesday’s women’s qualifier bracket
Round 1
Match 2: Miki Ishii/Yukako Suzuki Japan (Q17) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Ida Sinisalo Finland (Q16) 22-20, 21-10 (0:25)
Match 3: Inna Makhno/Iryna Makhno Ukraine (Q9) def. Aleksandra Ganenko/Elizaveta Novikova Russia (Q24) 21-12, 21-13 (0:31)
Match 6: Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (Q12) def. Esra Cetin/Merve Nezir Turkey (Q21) 21-18, 21-12 (0:34)
Match 7: Alexandra Moiseeva/Ekaterina Syrtseva Russia (Q20) def. Mariafe Artacho/Jessyka Ngauamo Australia (Q13) 19-21, 21-19, 15-7 (0:33)
Match 10: Magdalena Dostalova/Karolina Rehackova Czech Republic (Q14) def. Xinxin Wang/Chen Xue China (Q19) 18-21, 21-14, 16-14 (0:45)
Match 11: Adriana-Maria Matei/Beata Vaida Romania (Q22) def. Lena Plesiutschnig/Cornelia Rimser Austria (Q11) 21-17, 21-19 (0:34)
Match 14: Nicole Eiholzer/Dunja Gerson Switzerland (Q23) def. Ingrid Lunde/Oda Ulveseth Norway (Q10) 21-19, 21-16 (0:33)
Match 15: Penny Karagkouni/Konstantina Tsopoulou Greece (Q18) def. Milena Matic/Marija Milosevic Serbia (Q15) 21-15, 21-18 (0:33) Round 2
Match 17: Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (Q1) def. Miki Ishii/Yukako Suzuki Japan (Q17) 24-26, 21-16, 21-19 (1:01)
Match 18: Alexandra Jupiter/Ophelie Lusson France (Q8) def. Inna Makhno/Iryna Makhno Ukraine (Q9) 21-15, 13-21, 15-11 (0:37)
Match 19: Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar United States (Q5) def. Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (Q12) 20-22, 21-19, 15-12 (0:50)
Match 20: Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (Q4) def. Alexandra Moiseeva/Ekaterina Syrtseva Russia (Q20) 21-19, 16-21, 25-23 (0:48)
Match 21: Magdalena Dostalova/Karolina Rehackova Czech Republic (Q14) def. Phoebe Bell/Nicole Laird Australia (Q3) 13-21, 21-15, 17-15 (0:44)
Match 22: Manon Nummerdor-Flier/Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (Q6) def. Adriana-Maria Matei/Beata Vaida Romania (Q22) 21-13, 21-16 (0:31)
Match 23: Katharina Schutzenhofer/Stefanie Schwaiger Austria (Q7) def. Nicole Eiholzer/Dunja Gerson Switzerland (Q23) 16-21, 22-20, 15-9 (0:44)
Match 24: Karla Borger/Margareta Kozuch Germany (Q2) def. Penny Karagkouni/Konstantina Tsopoulou Greece (Q18) 21-17, 21-12 (0:29)