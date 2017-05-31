FIVB Moscow qualifying: American pairs win again, into main draw

The USA duos of Billy Allen and Stafford Slick and Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar won again Wednesday, this time reaching the main draw for FIVB Moscow.

Allen and Slick advanced to Thursday’s modified pool play with wins at the Vodny Stadium Beach Sports Centre over Turkey’s Murat Giginoglu and Hasan Mermer (21-17, 18-21, 15-13) and Qatar’s Julio Nascimento and Ahmed Tijan (21-15, 23-21).

Allen and Slick also reached the main draw in the Xiamen three-star event this year, finishing 17th. Their reward is an unusually challenging pool F, where they will face fellow qualifiers Gustavo Carvalhaes and Pedro Solberg of Brazil. Their next opponents will be either Italian Olympic silver-medalists Paolo Nicolai and Daniele Lupo or Qatar Olympians Jefferson Santos Pereira and Cherif Younousse.

Day and Hochevar also qualified by virtue of their 20-22, 21-19, 15-12 win over Angela Lobato and Amaranta Navarro of Spain. Moscow is Day and Hochevar’s fourth main draw, finishing fifth in Xiamen, ninth in Fort Lauderdale, and 25th in Brazil. Day and Hochevar will join their compatriots Lauren Fendrick and April Ross in pool H.

As expected, the top-seeded Brazilian men came through the qualifier, as Gustavo Carvalhaes and Pedro Solberg defeated Ruslan Bykanov and Yaroslav Koshkarev of Russia 21-14, 21-13. Their female counterparts followed suit, as Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado defeated Miki Ishii and Yukako Suzuki of Japan 24-26, 21-16, 21-19.

Wednesday’s men’s qualifier bracket

Round 1

Match 2: Ruslan Bykanov/Yaroslav Koshkarev Russia (Q16) def. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (Q17) 21-17, 13-21, 15-10 (0:41)

Match 3: Ilya Leshukov/Alexander Likholetov Russia (32, Q24) def. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (Q9) 15-21, 22-20, 15-8 (0:50)

Match 6: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (30, Q21) def. Rahman Raoufi/Bahman Salemiinjehboroun Iran (Q12) 16-21, 23-21, 18-16 (0:38)

Match 7: Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (29, Q20) def. Daniel Bergerud/Mathias Berntsen Norway (Q13) 18-21, 21-19, 15-12 (0:46)

Match 10: Oleksiy Denin/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (Q14) def. Sean Faiga/Ariel Hilman Israel (Q19) 21-13, 21-14 (0:46)

Match 11: Julian Horl/Daniel Hupfer Austria (Q11) def. Maarten Van Garderen/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (Q22) 21-12, 19-21, 15-5 (0:46)

Match 14: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (27, Q10) def. Murat Giginoglu/Hasan Mermer Turkey (Q23) 21-17, 18-21, 15-13 (0:33)

Match 15: Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (28, Q15) def. Romain Di Giantommaso/Maxime Thiercy France (Q18) 21-14, 21-18 (0:37)

Round 2

Match 17: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (6, Q1) def. Ruslan Bykanov/Yaroslav Koshkarev Russia (Q16) 21-14, 21-13 (0:29)

Match 18: Ilya Leshukov/Alexander Likholetov Russia (32, Q24) def. Mykola Babich/Iaroslav Gordieiev Ukraine (Q8) 19-21, 22-20, 15-11 (0:46)

Match 19: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (30, Q21) def. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (Q5) 21-18, 20-22, 15-10 (0:46)

Match 20: Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (29, Q20) def. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (Q4) 22-20, 18-21, 15-13 (0:51)

Match 21: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (25, Q3) def. Oleksiy Denin/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (Q14) 21-12, 21-19 (0:33)

Match 22: Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (26, Q6) def. Julian Horl/Daniel Hupfer Austria (Q11) 21-12, 21-17 (0:33)

Match 23: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (27, Q10) def. Julio Nascimento/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (Q7) 21-15, 23-21

Match 24: Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (28, Q15) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (Q2) 21-19, 21-19 (0:32)