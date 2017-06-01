FIVB Moscow: Five American pairs move into playoffs

As Thursday’s FIVB Moscow main-draw competition ended, five of the eight American teams are esconced safely in the elimination playoffs.

Fourth-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, 12th-seeded Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson, and ninth-ranked April Ross and Lauren Fendrick earned byes into the second round of playoffs.

No. 17 Sara Hughes and Kelly Claes, along with No. 25 Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar, have berths in the first round of playoffs by winning their first match but dropping the second.

No. 13 Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb, No. 27 Billy Allen and Stafford Slick, and No. 11 Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat lost their first match Thursday, and must win Friday to advance out of pool play.

Dalhausser and Lucena advanced routinely with straight-set wins over both No. 29 Rihards Finsters and Edgars Tocs of Latvia (21-14, 21-15) and No. 20 Markus Bockermann and Lars Fluggen of Germany (21-13, 21-17).

Brunner and Patterson recovered after dropping the first set to No. 21 Dries Koekelkoren and Tom van Wallke of Belgium (13-21, 29-27, 18-16), and earned their bye with an upset of No. 5 Evandro Goncalves and Andre Loyola of Brazil (21-19, 21-16).

Fendrick and Ross looked solid in their first outing together, with wins over No. 24 Jolien Sinnema and Joy Stubbe of the Netherlands (21-14, 21-13) and compatriots No. 25 Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar (21-15, 21-19).

Hughes and Claes defeated No. 16 Valentyna Davidova and Ievgeniia Shchypkova of the Ukraine (21-17, 21-18). They were denied a bye in a loss to No. 1 Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca of Brazil (21-18, 21-18).

Likewise, Day and Hochevar guaranteed themselves an elimination-round berth with a nice win over No. 8 Anastasia Barsuk and Evgeniya Ukolova of Russia (21-18, 21-16), but lost to April Ross and Fendrick (21-15, 21-19).

Gibb and Crabb lost their only match of the day to No. 20 Markus Bockermann and Lars Fluggen of Germany (21-13, 21-17). Their Friday match will be against No. 29 Rihards Finsters and Edgars Tocs of Latvia with only the winner advancing.

Allen and Slick were defeated by No. 6 Gustavo Carvalhaes and Pedro Solberg of Brazil (21-17, 21-13). They face No. 22 Jefferson Santos Pereira and Cherif Younousse of Qatar Friday to stay in the tournament.

Summer Ross and Sweat lost to No. 22 Kristina May and Taylor Pischke of Canada (21-12, 25-27, 15-12). Friday they will play No. 27 Katharina Schutzenhofer and Stefanie Schwaiger of Austria to stay in the tournament.

There were 16 teams that won both of their matches to earn byes in Friday’s elimination rounds: The eight men’s teams are No. 17 Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst of Austria, No. 15 Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Artem Yarzutkin of Russia, No. 3 Alison Cerutti and Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil, Dalhausser and Lucena, Brunner and Patterson, No. 6 Carvalhaes and Solberg, No. 10 Adrian Gavira and Pablo Herrera of Spain, and No. 25 Anders Mol and Christian Sorum of Norway.

Women’s team earning byes: Antunes and Franca of Brazil, No. 2 Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany, No. 19 Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider of Germany, No. 4 Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Lisboa of Brazil, No. 12 Louise Bawden and Taliqua Clancy of Australia, No. 6 Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic, No. 7 Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada, and April Ross/Fendrick.

Men

Pool A

Match 1: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (1) def. Ilya Leshukov/Alexander Likholetov Russia (32, Q24) 21-13, 22-20 (0:31)

Match 2: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) def. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (16) 17-21, 21-15, 15-10 (0:45)

Match 17: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) def. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (1) 21-15, 21-13 (0:29)

Match 18: Ilya Leshukov/Alexander Likholetov Russia (32, Q24) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (16)

Pool B

Match 3: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (2) def. Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (31, Q21) 26-24, 17-21, 16-14 (0:54)

Match 4: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15) def. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (18) 26-24, 21-13 (0:32)

Match 19: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15) def. Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (2) 21-17, 21-18 (0:36)

Match 20: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (31, Q21) vs. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (18)

Pool C

Match 5: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (3) def. Maxim Sivolap/Igor Velichko Russia (30) 21-17, 23-21 (0:32)

Match 6: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (14) def. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (19) 21-18, 21-16 (0:32)

Match 21: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (3) def. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (14) 22-20, 23-21 (0:40)

Match 22: Maxim Sivolap/Igor Velichko Russia (30) vs. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (19)

Pool D

Match 7: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (4) def. Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (29, Q20) 21-14, 21-15 (0:34)

Match 8: Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (20) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13) 25-23, 21-16 (0:40)

Match 23: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (4) def. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (20) 21-13, 21-17 (0:34)

Match 24: Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (29, Q20) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (13)

Pool E

Match 9: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (5) def. Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (28, Q15) 21-15, 21-18 (0:33)

Match 10: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (12) def. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (21) 13-21, 29-27, 18-16 (0:56)

Match 25: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (12) def. Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (5) 21-19, 21-16 (0:34)

Match 26: Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (28, Q15) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (21)

Pool F

Match 11: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (6, Q1) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (27, Q10) 21-17, 21-13 (0:32)

Match 12: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) def. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (22) 26-28, 21-18, 21-19 (0:55)

Match 27: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (6, Q1) def. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) 21-17, 19-21, 15-13 (0:49)

Match 28: Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (27, Q10) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (22)

Pool G

Match 13: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (7) def. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (26, Q6) by Forfeit

Match 14: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (10) def. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (23) 13-21, 21-18, 15-10 (0:43)

Match 29: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (10) def. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (7) 21-16, 23-21 (0:38)

Match 30: Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (26, Q6) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (23)

Pool H

Match 15: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (25, Q3) def. Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (8) 27-25, 21-17 (0:41)

Match 16: Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (24) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (9) 22-20, 21-19 (0:44)

Match 31: Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (25, Q3) def. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (24) 21-16, 19-21, 15-12 (0:46)

Match 32: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (8) vs. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (9)