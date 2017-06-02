FIVB Moscow: Tough, cold day for Americans, but not Sweat and Ross

The day started with a temperature of 44 degrees and things got pretty chilly for most of the American teams competing in FIVB Moscow.

But not when you can steal a line from Hotel California by the Eagles and say, “Sweet Summer Sweat … “

When action was concluded Friday, just one USA team from both sides was left standing and that included a surprise pair in Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat, who registered the upset of the tournament.

For the men, it was fourth-seeded Nick Lucena and Phil Dalhausser, who plays 14th-seeded Michal Bryl and Grzegorz Fijalek of Poland in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

For the women, it was 11th-seeded Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat, who play Germans Karla Borger and Margareta Kozuch, who have come through the qualifier.

In the second round of winner-bracket play, Lucena and Dalhausser on Friday beat Christopher McHugh and Damien Schumann of Australia 21-12, 21-9.

Americans Billy Allen and Stafford Slick, who got through the country-quota matches and the qualifier, got out of pool play but lost to Markus Bockerman and Lars Fluggen of Germany 21-17, 21-19. Compatriots Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson met the same fate, losing to Latvia’s Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins in a wild one 30-32, 21-14, 15-10.

Ross and Sweat, the 11th seed, first eliminated fellow Americans Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes in the first round of the winners bracket play 21-16, 21-15, and then in the second round stunned second-seeded Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany 21-19, 21-13.

Also gone are Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar, who also won a country-quota match and made it through the qualifier. They beat Brazil’s Rebecca Cavalcanti and Ana Patricia Silva 23-21, 16-21, 15-12, but then lost to the fourth-seeded Brazilian pair of Agatha Bednarczuk and Duda Lisboa 23-21, 21-16.

Finally, the last American pair out was April Ross and Lauren Fendrick. The ninth-seeded duo lost a thriller to Borger and Kozuch 25-23, 23-21.

Men’s winners bracket

Round 1

Match 33: Viacheslav Krasilnikov / Nikita Liamin Russia (8) def. Evandro Goncalves / Andre Loyola Brazil (5) 17-21, 21-18, 15-7 (0:48)

Match 34: Maciej Rudol / Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (24) def. Ilya Leshukov / Alexander Likholetov Russia (32, Q24) 24-22, 21-15 (0:35)

Match 35: Markus Bockermann / Lars Fluggen Germany (20) def. Billy Allen / Stafford Slick United States (27, Q10) 21-17, 21-19 (0:34)

Match 36: Aleksandrs Samoilovs / Janis Smedins Latvia (1) def. Rihards Finsters / Edgars Tocs Latvia (29, Q20) 21-19, 17-21, 15-8 (0:44)

Match 37: Christopher McHugh / Damien Schumann Australia (23) def. Daniele Lupo / Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) 13-21, 21-18, 17-15 (0:43)

Match 38: Michal Bryl / Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (14) def. Martins Plavins / Haralds Regza Latvia (18) 21-18, 21-17 (0:31)

Match 39: Saymon Barbosa / Alvaro Filho Brazil (2) def. Aliaksandr Dziadkou / Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (28, Q15) 21-16, 21-11 (0:29)

Match 40: Alexander Brouwer / Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (7) def. Nivaldo Diaz / Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (19) 21-15, 21-15 (0:29)

Round 2

Match 41: Viacheslav Krasilnikov / Nikita Liamin Russia (8) def. Clemens Doppler / Alexander Horst Austria (17) 21-19, 21-8 (0:30)

Match 42: Maciej Rudol / Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (24) def. Pedro Solberg / Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes Brazil (6, Q1) 21-19, 17-21, 15-12 (0:49)

Match 43: Alison Cerutti / Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (3) def. Markus Bockermann / Lars Fluggen Germany (20) 21-16, 21-17 (0:35)

Match 44: Aleksandrs Samoilovs / Janis Smedins Latvia (1) def. Theo Brunner / Casey Patterson United States (12) 30-32, 21-14, 15-10 (0:49)

Match 45: Nick Lucena / Phil Dalhausser United States (4) def. Christopher McHugh / Damien Schumann Australia (23) 21-12, 21-9 (0:27)

Match 46: Michal Bryl / Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (14) def. Christian Sorum / Anders Mol Norway (25, Q3) 21-16, 21-17 (0:36)

Match 47: Pablo Herrera / Adrian Gavira Spain (10) def. Saymon Barbosa / Alvaro Filho Brazil (2) 22-20, 24-22 (0:40)

Match 48: Oleg Stoyanovskiy / Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15) def. Alexander Brouwer / Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (7) 15-21, 21-15, 15-7 (0:38)

Round 3

Match 49: Viacheslav Krasilnikov / Nikita Liamin Russia (8) vs. Maciej Rudol / Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (24)

Match 50: Alison Cerutti / Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (3) vs. Aleksandrs Samoilovs / Janis Smedins Latvia (1)

Match 51: Nick Lucena / Phil Dalhausser United States (4) vs. Michal Bryl / Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (14)

Match 52: Pablo Herrera / Adrian Gavira Spain (10) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy / Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15)