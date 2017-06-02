FIVB Moscow: Tough, cold day for Americans, but not Sweat and Ross

The day started with a temperature of 44 degrees and things got pretty chilly for most of the American teams competing in FIVB Moscow.
But not when you can steal a line from Hotel California by the Eagles and say, “Sweet Summer Sweat … “
When action was concluded Friday, just one USA team from both sides was left standing and that included a surprise pair in Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat, who registered the upset of the tournament.
For the men, it was fourth-seeded Nick Lucena and Phil Dalhausser, who plays 14th-seeded Michal Bryl and Grzegorz Fijalek of Poland in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
For the women, it was 11th-seeded Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat, who play Germans Karla Borger and Margareta Kozuch, who have come through the qualifier.
In the second round of winner-bracket play, Lucena and Dalhausser on Friday beat Christopher McHugh and Damien Schumann of Australia 21-12, 21-9.
Americans Billy Allen and Stafford Slick, who got through the country-quota matches and the qualifier, got out of pool play but lost to Markus Bockerman and Lars Fluggen of Germany 21-17, 21-19. Compatriots Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson met the same fate, losing to Latvia’s Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins in a wild one 30-32, 21-14, 15-10.
Ross and Sweat, the 11th seed, first eliminated fellow Americans Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes in the first round of the winners bracket play 21-16, 21-15, and then in the second round stunned second-seeded Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany 21-19, 21-13.
Also gone are Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar, who also won a country-quota match and made it through the qualifier. They beat Brazil’s Rebecca Cavalcanti and Ana Patricia Silva 23-21, 16-21, 15-12, but then lost to the fourth-seeded Brazilian pair of Agatha Bednarczuk and Duda Lisboa 23-21, 21-16.
Finally, the last American pair out was April Ross and Lauren Fendrick. The ninth-seeded duo lost a thriller to Borger and Kozuch 25-23, 23-21.
Men’s winners bracket Round 1
Match 33: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (8) def. Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (5) 17-21, 21-18, 15-7 (0:48)
Match 34: Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (24) def. Ilya Leshukov/Alexander Likholetov Russia (32, Q24) 24-22, 21-15 (0:35)
Match 35: Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (20) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (27, Q10) 21-17, 21-19 (0:34)
Match 36: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (1) def. Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (29, Q20) 21-19, 17-21, 15-8 (0:44)
Match 37: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (23) def. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) 13-21, 21-18, 17-15 (0:43)
Match 38: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (14) def. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (18) 21-18, 21-17 (0:31)
Match 39: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (2) def. Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (28, Q15) 21-16, 21-11 (0:29)
Match 40: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (7) def. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (19) 21-15, 21-15 (0:29) Round 2
Match 41: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (8) def. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) 21-19, 21-8 (0:30)
Match 42: Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (24) def. Pedro Solberg/Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes Brazil (6, Q1) 21-19, 17-21, 15-12 (0:49)
Match 43: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (3) def. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (20) 21-16, 21-17 (0:35)
Match 44: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (1) def. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (12) 30-32, 21-14, 15-10 (0:49)
Match 45: Nick Lucena/Phil Dalhausser United States (4) def. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (23) 21-12, 21-9 (0:27)
Match 46: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (14) def. Christian Sorum/Anders Mol Norway (25, Q3) 21-16, 21-17 (0:36)
Match 47: Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (10) def. Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (2) 22-20, 24-22 (0:40)
Match 48: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15) def. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (7) 15-21, 21-15, 15-7 (0:38) Round 3
Match 49: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (8) vs. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (24)
Match 50: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (3) vs. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (1)
Match 51: Nick Lucena/Phil Dalhausser United States (4) vs. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (14)
Match 52: Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (10) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15)
Women’s winners bracket Round 1
Match 33: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat United States (11) def. Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes United States (17) 21-16, 21-15 (0:27)
Match 34: Karla Borger/Margareta Kozuch Germany (20, Q2) def. Svetlana Kholomina/Olga Motrich Russia (32) 21-13, 21-19 (0:28)
Match 35: Taru Lahti/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (18) def. Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (5) 24-22, 21-23, 15-12 (1:09)
Match 36: Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (15, Q1) def. Ekaterina Birlova/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (23) 21-17, 14-21, 15-9 (0:43)
Match 37: Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar United States (25, Q5) def. Rebecca Cavalcanti/Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (30) 23-21, 16-21, 15-12 (0:54)
Match 38: Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (3) def. Fan Wang/Yuan Yue China (13) 21-17, 22-20 (0:46)
Match 39: Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (10) def. Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (24, Q4) 18-21, 21-17, 15-9 (0:39)
Match 40: Kristina May/Taylor Pischke Canada (22) def. Jagoda Gruszczynska/Kinga Kolosinska Poland (28) 21-17, 19-21, 17-15 (0:49) Round 2 Match 41: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat United States (11) def. Laura Ludwig/Kira Walkenhorst Germany (2) 21-19, 21-13 (0:27)
Match 42: Karla Borger/Margareta Kozuch Germany (20, Q2) def. Lauren Fendrick/April Ross United States (9) 25-23, 23-21 (0:44)
Match 43: Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (19) def. Taru Lahti/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (18) 21-13, 18-21, 16-14 (0:50)
Match 44: Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (15, Q1) def. Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (6) 21-12, 22-20 (0:36)
Match 45: Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (4) def. Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar United States (25, Q5) 23-21, 21-16 (0:37)
Match 46: Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (3) def. Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes Canada (7) 21-10, 21-16 (0:31)
Match 47: Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (12) def. Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (10) 21-12, 21-14 (0:29)
Match 48: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (1) def. Kristina May/Taylor Pischke Canada (22) 21-18, 21-17 (0:32) Round 3
Match 49: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat United States (11) vs. Karla Borger/Margareta Kozuch Germany (20, Q2)
Match 50: Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (19) vs. Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (15, Q1)
Match 51: Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (4) vs. Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (3)
Match 52: Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (12) vs. Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (1)