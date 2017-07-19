FIVB Olsztyn: Walsh Jennings, Branagh win way into pool play

Kerri Walsh Jennings and Nicole Branagh won both their matches Wednesday at the FIVB Warmia Mazury Olsztyn Open, a four-star event in Poland.

Sixth-seeded Walsh Jennings and Branagh ousted the only other Americans in action, Kim DiCello and Emily Stockman, in a thrilling country-quota match 28-26, 16-21, 15-12.

It put the veterans, coming a tough performance last week at World Series of Beach Volleyball in Long Beach, Calif., into a qualifier-bracket match against Xinxin Wang and Chen Xue of China. Walsh Jennings and Branagh won easier this time, 21-13, 21-9 in just 27 minutes, more than a half hour less than their previous match.

Walsh Jennings, the three-time Olympic champion and former world champ, was meeting Xue, a two-time Olympian and Beijing 2008 bronze-medal winner, for the 19th-time on the FIVB World Tour. Walsh Jennings now holds a 13-6 edge in the series.

No American teams were in action Wednesday.

While the women play two rounds of “modified” pool play Thursday with the top three teams in each group advancing to Friday’s elimination rounds, the men’s schedule features one round of cluster play.

This week’s FIVB World Tour stop is the final event before the 11th edition of the FIVB World Championships that begin July 28 in Vienna. A total of 48 men’s and 48 women’s teams will be competing in the $1-million event with the women’s medal matches August 5 and the men’s finales August 6 in the Austrian capital.

Wednesday’s men’s results

Qualifier bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Toms Smedins/Aleksandrs Solovejs Latvia (Q17) def. Sean Faiga/Ariel Hilman Israel (Q16) 21-18, 21-14 (0:34)

Match 2: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (Q9) def. Jamaine Naidoo/Leo Williams South Africa (Q24) 21-14, 21-17 (0:31)

Match 3: Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (31, Q12) def. Michal Kadziola/Michal Makowski Poland (Q21) 23-21, 21-17 (0:34)

Match 4: Sam O’Dea/Michael Watson New Zealand (Q20) def. Cole Durant/Zachery Schubert Australia (Q13) 16-21, 21-19, 17-15 (0:57)

Match 5: Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil (32, Q14) def. Felipe Humana-Paredes/Cameron Wheelan Canada (Q19) 21-18, 21-17 (0:34)

Match 6: Daniel Mullner/Florian Schnetzer Austria (Q11) def. Mateusz Lysikowski/Mateusz Paszkowski Poland (Q22) 21-14, 21-19 (0:35)

Match 7: Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (30, Q10) def. Piotr Lukasik/Marcin Ociepski Poland (Q23) 21-15, 24-22 (0:37)

Match 8: Oleksiy Denin/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (Q18) def. Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (Q15) 21-18, 23-21 (0:38)

Round 2

Match 9: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (25, Q1) def. Toms Smedins/Aleksandrs Solovejs Latvia (Q17) 21-18, 12-21, 15-13 (0:53)

Match 10: Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (29, Q8) def. Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (Q9) 21-16, 22-20 (0:36)

Match 11: Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (31, Q12) def. Chris Gregory/Jake Sheaf England (Q5) 21-16, 21-16 (0:33)

Match 12: Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (27, Q4) def. Sam O’Dea/Michael Watson New Zealand (Q20) 21-12, 21-12 (0:32)

Match 13: Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil (32, Q14) def. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (Q3) 15-21, 21-19, 19-17 (0:52)

Match 14: Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (28, Q6) def. Daniel Mullner/Florian Schnetzer Austria (Q11) 27-25, 21-17 (0:43)

Match 15: Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (30, Q10) def. Romain Di Giantommaso/Maxime Thiercy France (Q7) 21-19, 21-19 (0:37)

Match 16: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (26, Q2) def. Oleksiy Denin/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (Q18) 21-15, 21-18 (0:34)



Thursday’s pool play

Pool A

Round 1

Match 1: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (1) vs. Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil (32, Q14)

Match 2: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (16) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (17)

Pool B

Round 1

Match 3: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (2) vs. Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (31, Q12)

Match 4: Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (15) vs. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (18)

Pool C

Round 1

Match 5: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (30, Q10)

Match 6: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (19, Q1)

Pool D

Round 1

Match 7: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes / Pedro Solberg Brazil (4) vs. Armin Dollinger / Jonathan Erdmann Germany (29, Q8)

Match 8: Ryan Doherty / John Hyden United States (13) vs. Grant O’Gorman / Michael Plantinga Canada (20)

Pool E

Round 1

Match 9: Evandro Goncalves / Andre Loyola Brazil (5) vs. Martin Ermacora / Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (28, Q6)

Match 10: Oleg Stoyanovskiy / Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12) vs. Martins Plavins / Haralds Regza Latvia (21)

Pool F

Round 1

Match 11: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (6) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (27)

Match 12: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (22, Q2)

Pool G

Round 1

Match 13: Aleksandrs Samoilovs / Janis Smedins Latvia (7) vs. Kacper Kujawiak / Mariusz Prudel Poland (26)

Match 14: Sam Pedlow / Sam Schachter Canada (10) vs. Ben Saxton / Chaim Schalk Canada (23)

Pool H

Round 1

Match 15: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (8) vs. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (25, Q4)

Match 16: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (9) vs. Alexander Horst/Robin Seidl Austria (24)

Wednesday’s women’s results

Country quota matches

Match 1: Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (Q1) def. Josemari Alves/Liliane Maestrini Brazil 21-12, 21-17 (0:39)

Match 2: Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (Q1) def. Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil 21-19, 21-16 (0:43)

Match 3: Kim Behrens/Anni Schumacher Germany def. Sandra Ittlinger/Teresa Mersmann Germany 21-16, 21-18 (0:38)

Match 4: Nadja Glenzke/Julia Grossner Germany (Q2) def. Kim Behrens/Anni Schumacher Germany 15-21, 21-10, 15-11 (0:44)

Match 5: Nicole Branagh/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (24, Q6) def. Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman United States 28-26, 16-21, 15-12 (0:59)

Qualifier bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Mariafe Artacho/Phoebe Bell Australia (28, Q16) def. Alexandra Jupiter/Ophelie Lusson France (Q17) 21-17, 21-18 (0:35)

Match 2: Stefanie Schwaiger/Teresa Strauss Austria (Q9) def. Marta Lodej/Magdalena Orlicka Poland (Q24) 21-14, 21-10 (0:29)

Match 3: Marta Menegatti/Rebecca Perry Italy (Q12) def. Manon Nummerdor-Flier/Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (Q21) 23-21, 15-21, 15-10 (0:52)

Match 4: Tina Graudina/Anastasija Kravcenoka Latvia (Q20) def. Ingrid Lunde/Oda Ulveseth Norway (Q13) 21-16, 21-19 (0:33)

Match 5: Martina Bonnerova/Sarka Nakladalova Czech Republic (29, Q19) def. Svetlana Kholomina/Olga Motrich Russia (Q14) 21-19, 21-15 (0:31)

Match 6: Xinxin Wang/Chen Xue China (Q11) def. Alise Lece/Marta Ozolina Latvia (Q22) 21-15, 21-16 (0:34)

Match 7: Nicole Laird/Jessyka Ngauamo Australia (Q10) def. Jamie Broder/Sophie Bukovec Canada (Q23) 21-18, 21-12 (0:33)

Match 8: Tatyana Mashkova/Bakhtygul Samalikova Kazakhstan (27, Q15) def. Magdalena Dostalova/Karolina Rehackova Czech Republic (Q18) 21-16, 21-15 (0:36)

Round 2

Match 9: Mariafe Artacho/Phoebe Bell Australia (28, Q16) def. Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (Q1) 21-18, 21-17 (0:39)

Match 10: Ieva Dumbauskaite/Monika Povilaityte Lithuania (26, Q8) def. Stefanie Schwaiger/Teresa Strauss Austria (Q9) 21-11, 21-19 (0:31)

Match 11: Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (22, Q5) def. Marta Menegatti/Rebecca Perry Italy (Q12) 21-16, 24-22 (0:35)

Match 12: Ana Gallay/Virginia Zonta Argentina (21, Q4) def. Tina Graudina/Anastasija Kravcenoka Latvia (Q20) 21-18, 21-8 (0:34)

Match 13: Martina Bonnerova/Sarka Nakladalova Czech Republic (29, Q19) def. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (Q3) 21-17, 21-17 (0:36)

Match 14: Nicole Branagh/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (24, Q6) def. Xinxin Wang/Chen Xue China (Q11) 21-13, 21-9 (0:27)

Match 15: Niina Ahtiainen/Ida Sinisalo Finland (25, Q7) def. Nicole Laird/Jessyka Ngauamo Australia (Q10) 21-17, 20-22, 15-8 (0:53)

Match 16: Tatyana Mashkova/Bakhtygul Samalikova Kazakhstan (27, Q15) def. Nadja Glenzke/Julia Grossner Germany (Q2) 21-16, 17-21, 15-11 (0:46)