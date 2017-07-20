FIVB Olsztyn: American women all go 1-1, Dalhausser-Lucena roll on

They weren’t bowling, but all the American women had splits Thursday at the FIVB Warmia Mazury Olsztyn Open, a four-start event in Poland.

It was good enough, however, as all four pairs moved into Friday’s winners bracket. The USA men went 2-1 with pool play continued Friday.

In a rematch of last Saturday’s World Series of Beach women’s championship, won by the Brazlians, Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca, the No. 1 seed, beat 16th-seeded Lauren Fendrick and April Ross 21-17, 21-18. Earlier, Fendrick and Ross beat 17th-seeded Taru Lahti and Riikka Lehtonen of Finland 18-21, 21-15, 15-13.

Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes, seeded 12th, beat Argentinians Ana Gallay and Virginia Zonta 21-11, 21-14, but then lost to fifth-seeded Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova and the Czech Republic in a match that had a little of everything 17-21, 25-23, 15-13.

Nicole Branagh and Kerri Walsh Jennings, who won their country-quota match and a qualifier match on Wednesday, then opened pool play by beating fellow Americans Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross 21-14, 21-4. But ninth-seeded Sweat and Ross stayed alive by beating Niina Ahtiainen and Ida Sinisalo of Finland 21-14, 21-15, while 24th-seeded Branagh and KWJ were losing to eighth-seeded Jagoda Gruszczynska and Kinga Kolosinska of Poland 12-21, 21-19, 15-13.

It all adds up to the following matches on Friday:

Claes and Hughes play 18th-seeded Ekaterina Birlova of Nadezda Makroguzova of Russia, Fendrick and Ross take on 29th-seeded Martina Bonnerova and Sarka Nakladalova of the Czech Republic, Sweat and Ross play the 10th-seeded Swiss pair of Nina Betschart and Tanja Hüberli, while Branagh and Walsh Jennings take on Natalia Dubovcova and Andrea Strbovam, the 30th seed from the Slovak Republic.

Third-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, fresh off their World Series of Beach Volleyball victory last Sunday in Long Beach, rolled past Argentinians Julian Azaad and Nicolas Capogrosso, beating the 30th seeds 21-15, 21-16.

Dalhausser and Lucena face 19th-seeded Jefferson Santos Pereira and Cherif Younousse of Qatar on Friday in the second round of pool play. In that same pool, Americans Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson, the 14th seed, will need to bounce back against the Argentinians after losing to the team from Qatar 22-20, 21-16.

Ryan Doherty and John Hyden, seeded 13th, got past Canadians Grant O’Gorman and Michael Plantinga 21-11, 22-20. They face fourth-seeded Brazilians Guto Carvalhaes and Pedro Solbert.

As the oldest player to win a FIVB World Tour event, the 44-year-old Hyden and partner Doherty are seeking their fourth appearance in an international quarterfinal this season after placing fourth, fifth, 33rd and fifth in their previous four 2017 starts. The pair is playing together for the first time this season.

Hyden set the “oldest” mark (41 years, eight months, 15 days) at a 2014 FIVB World Tour stop in Berlin as he and Tri Bourne posted a 2-0 (21-17, 21-11) gold medal win on June 22 over Doherty and Nick Lucena in the all-American finale.

Thursday’s men’s results

Pool A

Round 1

Match 1: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (1) def. Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil (32, Q14) 21-15, 23-25, 15-13 (1:07)

Match 2: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (16) def. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (17) 21-18, 10-21, 15-9 (0:47)

Round 2

Match 17: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (1) vs. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (16)

Match 18: Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil (32, Q14) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (17)

Pool B

Round 1

Match 3: Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (31, Q12) def. Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (2) 21-23, 22-20, 15-8 (0:50)

Match 4: Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (15) def. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (18) 21-18, 22-20 (0:37)

Round 2

Match 19: Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (31, Q12) vs. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (15)

Match 20: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (2) vs. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (18)

Pool C

Round 1

Match 5: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) def. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (30, Q10) 21-15, 21-16 (0:33)

Match 6: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (19, Q1) def. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14) 22-20, 21-16 (0:39)

Round 2

Match 21: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (19, Q1)

Match 22: Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (30, Q10) vs. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (14)

Pool D

Round 1

Match 7: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (4) def. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (29, Q8) 21-15, 21-15 (0:37)

Match 8: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (13) def. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (20) 21-11, 22-20 (0:33)

Round 2

Match 23: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes / Pedro Solberg Brazil (4) vs. Ryan Doherty / John Hyden United States (13)

Match 24: Armin Dollinger / Jonathan Erdmann Germany (29, Q8) vs. Grant O’Gorman / Michael Plantinga Canada (20)

Pool E

Round 1

Match 9: Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (28, Q6) def. Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (5) 21-14, 21-15 (0:35)

Match 10: Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (21) def. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12) 16-21, 21-18, 17-15 (0:45)

Round 2

Match 25: Martin Ermacora / Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (28, Q6) vs. Martins Plavins / Haralds Regza Latvia (21)

Match 26: Evandro Goncalves / Andre Loyola Brazil (5) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy / Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12)

Pool F

Round 1

Match 11: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (27) def. Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (6) 25-23, 21-19 (0:44)

Match 12: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (22, Q2) def. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11) 21-18, 21-13 (0:33)

Round 2

Match 27: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (27) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (22, Q2)

Match 28: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (6) vs. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (11)

Pool G

Round 1

Match 13: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (7) def. Kacper Kujawiak/Mariusz Prudel Poland (26) 21-16, 13-21, 15-13 (0:53)

Match 14: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (10) def. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (23) 21-13, 19-21, 19-17 (0:54)

Round 2

Match 29: Aleksandrs Samoilovs / Janis Smedins Latvia (7) vs. Sam Pedlow / Sam Schachter Canada (10)

Match 30: Kacper Kujawiak / Mariusz Prudel Poland (26) vs. Ben Saxton / Chaim Schalk Canada (23)

Pool H

Round 1

Match 15: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (8) def. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (25, Q4) 21-14, 21-14 (0:31)

Match 16: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (9) def. Alexander Horst/Robin Seidl Austria (24) 21-18, 21-17 (0:37)

Round 2

Match 31: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (8) vs. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (9)

Match 32: Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (25, Q4) vs. Alexander Horst/Robin Seidl Austria (24)

Thursday’s women’s results

Pool A

Round 1

Match 1: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (1) def. Aleksandra Gromadowska/Katarzyna Kociolek Poland (32) 21-17, 22-24, 15-13 (0:52)

Match 2: Lauren Fendrick/April Ross United States (16) def. Taru Lahti/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (17) 18-21, 21-15, 15-13 (0:54)

Round 2

Match 17: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (1) def. Lauren Fendrick/April Ross United States (16) 21-17, 21-16 (0:35)

Match 18: Taru Lahti/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (17) def. Aleksandra Gromadowska/Katarzyna Kociolek Poland (32) 21-9, 21-18 (0:36)

Pool B

Round 1

Match 3: Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (2) def. Martyna Kloda/Dorota Strag Poland (31) 21-18, 21-9 (0:30)

Match 4: Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (15) def. Ekaterina Birlova/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (18) 16-21, 21-17, 18-16 (0:53)

Round 2

Match 19: Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (15) def. Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (2) 21-18, 21-13 (0:36)

Match 20: Ekaterina Birlova/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (18) def. Martyna Kloda/Dorota Strag Poland (31) 21-16, 21-13 (0:34)

Pool C

Round 1

Match 5: Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (3) def. Natalia Dubovcova/Andrea Strbova Slovak Republic (30) 21-12, 21-14 (0:31)

Match 6: Karla Borger/Margareta Kozuch Germany (19) def. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (14) 21-13, 21-18 (0:32)

Round 2

Match 21: Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (3) def. Karla Borger/Margareta Kozuch Germany (19) 17-21, 21-16, 15-10 (0:52)

Match 22: Natalia Dubovcova/Andrea Strbova Slovak Republic (30) def. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (14) 21-18, 18-21, 15-12 (0:49)

Pool D

Round 1

Match 7: Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (4) def. Martina Bonnerova/Sarka Nakladalova Czech Republic (29, Q19) 21-13, 21-13 (0:29)

Match 8: Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (13) def. Elsa Baquerizo/Amaranta Navarro Spain (20) 21-12, 21-18 (0:33)

Round 2

Match 23: Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (13) def. Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (4) 22-20, 21-16 (0:35)

Match 24: Martina Bonnerova/Sarka Nakladalova Czech Republic (29, Q19) def. Elsa Baquerizo/Amaranta Navarro Spain (20) 21-15, 21-19 (0:35)

Pool E

Round 1

Match 9: Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (5) def. Mariafe Artacho/Phoebe Bell Australia (28, Q16) 21-14, 22-20 (0:39)

Match 10: Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes United States (12) def. Ana Gallay/Virginia Zonta Argentina (21, Q4) 21-11, 21-14 (0:29)

Round 2

Match 25: Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (5) def. Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes United States (12) 17-21, 25-23, 15-13 (0:53)

Match 26: Ana Gallay/Virginia Zonta Argentina (21, Q4) def. Mariafe Artacho/Phoebe Bell Australia (28, Q16) 13-21, 21-19, 15-7 (0:46)

Pool F

Round 1

Match 11: Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (6) def. Tatyana Mashkova/Bakhtygul Samalikova Kazakhstan (27, Q15) 21-16, 21-18 (0:37)

Match 12: Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (11) def. Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (22, Q5) 21-15, 22-20 (0:33)

Round 2

Match 27: Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (11) def. Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (6) 21-18, 19-21, 15-12 (0:54)

Match 28: Tatyana Mashkova/Bakhtygul Samalikova Kazakhstan (27, Q15) def. Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (22, Q5) 21-16, 21-9 (0:31)

Pool G

Round 1

Match 13: Joana Heidrich/Anouk Vergé-Dépré Switzerland (7) def. Ieva Dumbauskaite/Monika Povilaityte Lithuania (26, Q8) 21-18, 19-21, 15-13 (0:51)

Match 14: Nina Betschart/Tanja Hüberli Switzerland (10) def. Julie Gordon/Camille Saxton Canada (23) 21-12, 21-15 (0:34)

Round 2

Match 29: Joana Heidrich/Anouk Vergé-Dépré Switzerland (7) def. Nina Betschart/Tanja Hüberli Switzerland (10) 21-19, 21-14 (0:38)

Match 30: Julie Gordon/Camille Saxton Canada (23) def. Ieva Dumbauskaite/Monika Povilaityte Lithuania (26, Q8) 13-21, 21-19, 15-7 (0:41)

Pool H

Round 1

Match 15: Jagoda Gruszczynska/Kinga Kolosinska Poland (8) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Ida Sinisalo Finland (25, Q7) 21-10, 21-13 (0:29)

Match 16: Nicole Branagh/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (24, Q6) def. Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat United States (9) 21-14, 21-14 (0:30)

Round 2

Match 31: Jagoda Gruszczynska/Kinga Kolosinska Poland (8) def. Nicole Branagh/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (24, Q6) 12-21, 21-19, 15-13 (0:48)

Match 32: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat United States (9) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Ida Sinisalo Finland (25, Q7) 21-14, 21-15 (0:29)