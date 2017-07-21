FIVB Olsztyn: Sweat-Ross play KWJ-Branagh, two USA men’s pairs remain

Just one American pair can advance to the women’s semifinals of the FIVB Warmia Mazury Olsztyn Open four-star event in Poland.

That’s because the good news for the USA in beach volleyball is that both ninth-seeded Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat and 24th-seeded Nicole Branagh and Kerri Walsh Jennings have advanced to the quarterfinals.

The bad news is they play each other on Saturday.

Two USA men’s teams also remain as they head into Saturday’s round of eight, Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena and Ryan Doherty and John Hyden.

Ross and Sweat on Friday beat 10th-seeded Nina Betschart and Tanja Hüberli of Switzerland 21-5, 22-20 and then knocked out 11th-seeded Louise Bawden and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 14-21, 21-19, 17-15.

Branagh and Walsh Jennings, who won a country-quota match and then a qualifier match before going 1-1 in pool play, started winners-bracket play with a 21-11, 21-14 victory over 30th-seeded Natalia Dubovcova and Andrea Strbova of the Slovak Republic. Then they went three to beat Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson, the 15th seed, 18-21, 21-13, 15-6.

Americans April Ross and Lauren Fendrick, seeded 16th, won their first winners-bracket match, but lost in the round of eight. They beat Martina Bonnerova and Sarka Nakladalova, the 29th seed from the Czech Republic 21-11, 22-20. But then they were knocked out by third-seeded Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan 21-8, 21-15.

The other American women’s pair remaining on Friday, 12th-seeded Sara Hughes and Kelly Claes, lost in the first round of winners-bracket play to fourth-seeded Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduardo Lisboa 21-19, 13-21, 17-15.

Third-seeded Dalhausser and Lucena won their pool-play match on Friday over Jefferson Santos Perira and Cherif Younousse, the 19th seed from Qatar, 21-17, 21-15. They play top-seeded Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak of Poland.

Doherty and Hyden, the 13th seed, won their pool-play match over fourth-seeded Brazilians Guto Carvalhaes and Pedro Solberg 21-18, 19-21, 15-12. They play 30th-seeded Argentinians Julian Azaad and Nicolas Capogrosso.

It was a tough tournament for Americans Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson, who lost their pool-play match Friday to Azaad and Capogrosso 17-21, 30-28, 19-17.

All the semifinals and finals will be streamed on the FIVB’s YouTube channel.

Winner’s Bracket

Round 1

Match 33: Jefferson Santos Pereira / Cherif Younousse Qatar (19, Q1) def. Armin Dollinger / Jonathan Erdmann Germany (29, Q8) 21-18, 21-18 (0:35)

Match 34: Dries Koekelkoren / Tom van Walle Belgium (17) def. Martin Ermacora / Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (28, Q6) 30-28, 21-14 (0:38)

Match 35: Julian Azaad / Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (30, Q10) def. Adrian Carambula / Alex Ranghieri Italy (27) 26-24, 20-22, 15-9 (0:52)

Match 36: Oleg Stoyanovskiy / Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12) def. Aleksandrs Samoilovs / Janis Smedins Latvia (7) 22-20, 21-12 (0:31)

Match 37: Piotr Kantor / Bartosz Losiak Poland (1) def. Maciej Rudol / Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (18) 21-18, 21-13 (0:32)

Match 38: Markus Bockermann / Lars Fluggen Germany (25, Q4) def. Esteban Grimalt / Marco Grimalt Chile (15) 17-21, 21-18, 15-10 (0:45)

Match 39: Adrian Gavira / Pablo Herrera Spain (11) def. Michal Bryl / Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (9) 21-18, 21-16 (0:35)

Match 40: Kacper Kujawiak / Mariusz Prudel Poland (26) def. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes / Pedro Solberg Brazil (4) 21-12, 18-21, 15-12 (0:47)

Round 2

Match 41: Lombardo Ontiveros / Juan Virgen Mexico (16) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira / Cherif Younousse Qatar (19, Q1)

Match 42: Christopher McHugh / Damien Schumann Australia (22, Q2) vs. Dries Koekelkoren / Tom van Walle Belgium (17)

Match 43: Ryan Doherty / John Hyden United States (13) vs. Julian Azaad / Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (30, Q10)

Match 44: Alison Cerutti / Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (8) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy / Artem Yarzutkin Russia (12)

Match 45: Phil Dalhausser / Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Piotr Kantor / Bartosz Losiak Poland (1)

Match 46: Sam Pedlow / Sam Schachter Canada (10) vs. Markus Bockermann / Lars Fluggen Germany (25, Q4)

Match 47: Martins Plavins / Haralds Regza Latvia (21) vs. Adrian Gavira / Pablo Herrera Spain (11)

Match 48: Aliaksandr Dziadkou / Aliaksandr Kavalenka Belarus (31, Q12) vs. Kacper Kujawiak / Mariusz Prudel Poland (26)