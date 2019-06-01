FIVB Ostrava: Walsh Jennings-Sweat move into Sunday’s semifinals

Their new partnership continues to thrive.

Just a week after winning the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Jinjiang in China, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat have moved into Sunday’s semifinals of the four-star FIVB Ostrava Beach Open in the Czech Republic.

Walsh Jennings and Sweat, seeded 13th after getting out of the qualifier, will play fifth-seeded Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Lisboa in one semifinal, while third-seeded Brazilians Ana Patricia Silva and Rebecca Cavalcanti faces the seventh seed, Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink of the Netherlands, in the other.

In winners-bracket play Saturday, Walsh Jennings and Sweat — who had to win two country-quota matches to even get into pool play — beat second-seeded Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson 21-16, 19-21, 21-19.

Another American pair, fourth-seeded Alix Klineman and April Ross, was eliminated earlier Saturday by Bednarczuk and Lisboa in the quarterfinals. They had beaten Walsh Jennings and Sweat in three sets in pool play.

All the American men were eliminated Friday when Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb and Billy Allen and Stafford Slick lost in the round of 32.

The men’s semifinals show second-seeded Grzegorz Fijalek and Michal Bryl of Poland facing eighth-seeded Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner of the Czech Republic, and Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy of Russia, seeded third, versus the top-seeded and red-hot Norwegian pair of Anders Mol and Christian Sorum. They are going for third FIVB gold medal in a row.

