FIVB Ostrava: Mol-Sorum win again, Walsh Jennings-Sweat finish fourth

Norway’s Anders Mol and Christian Sorum won the men’s title and Brazil’s Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Duda took the women’s Sunday at the FIVB four-star beach volleyball event in Ostrava Sunday.

Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat, the last American pair standing, lost to Bednarczuk and Lisboa 21-16, 21-14 in the semifinals and then fell to Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink of the Netherlands 25-23, 21-17 in the bronze-medal match.

While both winning pairs split $20,000 and gained 800 FIVB points, Walsh Jennings and Sweat split $8,000 and gained 560 points. They had won the last FIVB event, last weekend in Jinjiang, China, and then battled through two country-quota matches and the qualifier to get to the semis.

Mol and Sorum won gold for third FIVB event in a row after previously winning four-star events in Itapema, Brazil, and Jinjiang. They beat Czechs Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner 17-21, 21-15, 15-10 for their seventh FIVB victory.

Bednarczuk and Duda won gold in an all-Brazil final, defeating Rebecca Cavalcanti and Ana Patricia Silva 21-19, 21-17. The gold is the pair’s fourth and first this year.

The men’s bronze went to Poland’s Grzegorz Fijalek and Michal Bryl, who recovered from an opening set beat-down to defeat Russia’s Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy 10-21, 21-19, 15-7. The Poles add bronze to their collection of four silver medals on the FIVB tour.

Full results from FIVB Ostrava can be found on BVBinfo.com for both the men and women.