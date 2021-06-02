Claes, Sponcil get Olympic bid, pools set for FIVB Ostrava

And in other news Wednesday, Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil clinched an Olympic bid and the pools were set for Thursday’s FIVB 4-star pro beach volleyball event in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The big story Wednesday was the end of the line for Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat, who were eliminated from the tournament and Olympic contention when they lost their qualifier-bracket match to Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam of the Netherlands. Read the story here.

Regardless of how they play in this tournament, the two USA Olympic spots will go to April Ross and Alix Klineman, who clinched a while ago, and also the new kids in the Games, Claes and Sponcil.

Claes on Instagram said, “This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and I’m so unbelievably excited it’s coming true!! Can’t say enough how proud and thankful I am to have @smsponcil by my side through all of this! Unreal to be the youngest US team in history to qualify for the Olympics 😆

We’ve been showered with prayers and love from our amazing crew at home and we couldn’t be more thankful and grateful! Wouldn’t be where we are without them!

Olympics here we come! 🇺🇸 ♥️🤍💙 #teamslaes”

Both American women’s teams play Thursday and so do the three American men’s pairs also vying for two Olympic spots. That includes Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb, Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb. Read all about that race and where they stand here.

Ross and Klineman, seeded fourth, play 29th-seeded Michaela Kubickova and Michala Kvapilova of the Czech Republic (29) to open pool play Thursday. Claes and Sponcil, who won last week’s FIVB four-star in Sochi, Russia, to pass Walsh Jennings and Sweat, are seeded ninth. They play 24th-seeded Katarzyna Kociolek and Kinga Wojtasik of Poland.

In men’s pool play, 15th-seeded Taylor Crabb and Gibb play 18th-seeded Germans Armin Dollinger and Clemens Wickler. Dalhausser and Lucena, seeded 10th, face Austrians Robin Seidl and Philipp Waller, who are seeded No. 23 after getting through the qualifier. And Bourne and Trevor Crabb, seeded No. 12, face Esteban Grimalt and Marco Grimalt of Chile, who are seeded 21st.

Also Wednesday, Americans Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk won their first qualifier match but lost their second and were eliminated.

Results courtesy of BVBinfo.com

WOMEN

Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (31, Q16) def. Esmee Bobner/Zoe Verge-Depre Switzerland (Q17) 21-17, 21-16 (0:35)

Inna Makhno/Iryna Makhno Ukraine (Q24) def. Vasiliki Arvaniti/Penny Karagkouni Greece (Q9) 21-18, 21-18 (0:37)

Ksenia Dabizha/Daria Rudykh Russia (28, Q8) def. Leandra Savonije/Angjeny Tolentino Netherlands Antilles (Q25) 21-16, 21-14 (0:30)

Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (25, Q5) def. Frida Berntsen/Oda Ulveseth Norway (Q28) 21-16, 23-21 (0:40)

Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno Spain (Q21) def. Nadine Strauss/Teresa Strauss Austria (Q12) 17-21, 22-20, 15-8 (0:45)

Emi van Driel/Mexime van Driel Netherlands (Q20) def. Victoria Lopes/Taina Silva Brazil (Q13) 21-14, 21-16 (0:33)

Megan McNamara/Nicole McNamara Canada (23, Q4) def. Sarlota Svobodova/Karin Zolnercikova Czech Republic (Q29) 21-15, 21-8 (0:27)

Marleen Van Iersel/Pleun Ypma Netherlands (Q3) def. Anna Dostalova/Magdalena Dostalova Czech Republic (Q30) 21-12, 21-7 (0:29) Anastasiia Frolova/Maria Voronina Russia (30, Q14) def. Valentyna Davidova/Diana Lunina Ukraine (Q19) 21-16, 21-17 (0:36)

Mariia Bocharova/Aleksandra Ganenko Russia (Q11) def. Ingrid Lunde/Emilie Olimstad Norway (Q22) 21-14, 10-21, 15-11 (0:39)

Maria Carro/Paula Soria Spain (26, Q6) def. Aleksandra Gromadowska/Kinga Legieta Poland (Q27) 21-12, 21-10 (0:29)

Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (27, Q7) def. Agata Ceynowa/Marta Lodej Poland (Q26) 21-14, 19-21, 15-10 (0:48)

Dorina Klinger/Ronja Klinger Austria (Q23) def. Aline Chamereau/Alexandra Jupiter France (Q10) 21-18, 21-17 (0:33)

Lezana Placette/Alexia Richard France (Q15) def. Julie Gordon/Shanice Marcelle Canada (Q18) 21-17, 21-13 (0:35)

Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (22, Q2) def. Miroslava Dunarova/Daniela Resova Czech Republic (Q31) 21-15, 21-4 (0:26)

Round 2

Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (31, Q16) def. Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings USA (Q1) 21-18, 19-21, 15-12 (0:45)

Ksenia Dabizha/Daria Rudykh Russia (28, Q8) def. Inna Makhno/Iryna Makhno Ukraine (Q24) 21-16, 21-17 (0:32)

Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (25, Q5) def. Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno Spain (Q21) 21-19, 19-21, 17-15 (0:51)

Megan McNamara/Nicole McNamara Canada (23, Q4) def. Emi van Driel/Mexime van Driel Netherlands (Q20) 23-21, 21-13 (0:37)

Anastasiia Frolova/Maria Voronina Russia (30, Q14) def. Marleen Van Iersel/Pleun Ypma Netherlands (Q3) 21-16, 17-21, 15-12 (0:48) Maria Carro/Paula Soria Spain (26, Q6) def. Mariia Bocharova/Aleksandra Ganenko Russia (Q11) 21-12, 21-11 (0:29)

Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (27, Q7) def. Dorina Klinger/Ronja Klinger Austria (Q23) 21-18, 22-20 (0:38)

Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (22, Q2) def. Lezana Placette/Alexia Richard France (Q15) 21-16, 28-26 (0:45)

Pool A

Round 1

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (1) vs. Marie-Sara Stochlova/Martina Williams Czech Republic (32)

Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (16) vs. Kelley Kolinske/Emily Stockman USA (17)

Pool B

Round 1

Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (2) vs. Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (31, Q16)

Marta Menegatti/Viktoria Orsi Toth Italy (15) vs. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (18)

Pool C

Round 1

Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (3) vs. Anastasiia Frolova/Maria Voronina Russia (30, Q14)

Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (14) vs. Carolina Salgado/Barbara Seixas Brazil (19)

Pool D

Round 1

Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (4) vs. Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (29)

Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (13) vs. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (20)

Pool E

Round 1

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (5) vs. Ksenia Dabizha/Daria Rudykh Russia (28, Q8)

Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (12) vs. Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (21)

Pool F

Round 1

Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (6) vs. Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (27, Q7)

Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (11) vs. Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (22, Q2)

Pool G

Round 1Svetlana Kholomina/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (7) vs. Maria Carro/Paula Soria Spain (26, Q6)

Tina Graudina/Anastasija Kravcenoka Latvia (10) vs. Megan McNamara/Nicole McNamara Canada (23, Q4)

Pool H

Round 1

Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (8) vs. Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (25, Q5)

Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil USA (9) vs. Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Wojtasik Poland (24)

MEN

Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Arthur da Silva Brazil (Q1) def. Tomas Semerad/Jakub Sepka Czech Republic (Q32) 21-15, 21-16 (0:34)

Samuele Cottafava/Jakob Windisch Italy (28, Q17) def. Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (Q16) 23-21, 21-16 (0:39)

Anton Kislytsyn/Daniil Kuvichka Russia (Q24) def. Christoph Dressler/Alexander Huber Austria (Q9) 21-19, 18-21, 15-10 (0:48)

Alejandro Huerta/Cesar Menendez Spain (32, Q25) def. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (Q8) 21-18, 21-18 (0:37)

Florian Breer/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (Q5) def. Olivier Barthelemy/Youssef Krou France (Q28) 31-29, 21-19 (0:49)

Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (27, Q12) def. Jan Pokersnik/Nejc Zemljak Slovenia (Q21) 21-16, 21-13 (0:34)

David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig Sweden (29, Q20) def. Mathias Berntsen/Hendrik Mol Norway (Q13) 16-21, 24-22, 21-19 (0:59)

Julian Horl/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (Q4) def. Hugo Campos/Joao Pedrosa Portugal (Q29) 23-21, 16-21, 15-12 (0:50)

Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (24, Q3) def. Alex Ranghieri/Marco Viscovich Italy (Q30) 36-34, 21-18 (0:52)

Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk USA (Q14) def. Vitor Felipe/Renato Lima Brazil (Q19) 21-19, 21-18 (0:42)

Lukas Pfretzschner/Robin Sowa Germany (Q22) def. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (Q11) 21-18, 21-18 (0:37)

Nikita Liamin/Taras Myskiv Russia (25, Q6) def. Milosz Kruk/Mikolaj Miszczuk Poland (Q27) 21-11, 21-19 (0:37)

Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (Q7) def. Thomas Hartles/Alani Nicklin New Zealand (Q26) 21-14, 21-17 (0:36)

Stefan Boermans/Yorick de Groot Netherlands (26, Q10) def. Ben O’Dea/Sam O’Dea New Zealand (Q23) 21-15, 21-14 (0:30)

Yves Haussener/Quentin Metral Switzerland (Q18) def. Quincy Aye/Arnaud Gauthier-Rat France (Q15) 18-21, 22-20, 15-11 (0:48)

Robin Seidl/Philipp Waller Austria (23, Q2) def. Jerome Fredericks/Leo Williams South Africa (Q31) 21-9, 21-12 (0:26)

Round 2

Samuele Cottafava/Jakob Windisch Italy (28, Q17) def. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Arthur da Silva Brazil (Q1) 21-19, 21-12 (0:34)

Alejandro Huerta/Cesar Menendez Spain (32, Q25) def. Anton Kislytsyn/Daniil Kuvichka Russia (Q24) 21-15, 21-6 (0:29)

Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (27, Q12) def. Florian Breer/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (Q5) 15-21, 22-20, 15-12 (0:47)

David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig Sweden (29, Q20) def. Julian Horl/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (Q4) 21-18, 16-21, 15-11 (0:42)

Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (24, Q3) def. Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk USA (Q14) 21-18, 17-21, 15-13 (0:43)

Nikita Liamin/Taras Myskiv Russia (25, Q6) def. Lukas Pfretzschner/Robin Sowa Germany (Q22) 21-18, 15-21, 15-8 (0:49)

Stefan Boermans/Yorick de Groot Netherlands (26, Q10) def. Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (Q7) 21-17, 21-15 (0:38)

Robin Seidl/Philipp Waller Austria (23, Q2) def. Yves Haussener/Quentin Metral Switzerland (Q18) 21-16, 15-21, 15-12 (0:45)

Pool A

Round 1

Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (1) vs. Alejandro Huerta/Cesar Menendez Spain (32, Q25)

Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (16) vs. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (17)

Pool B

Round 1

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (2) vs. Patrik Manas/Jiri Sedlak Czech Republic (31)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb USA (15) vs. Armin Dollinger/Clemens Wickler Germany (18)

Pool C

Round 1

Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (3) vs. Vaclav Bercik/Jan Dumek Czech Republic (30)

Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (14) vs. Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (19)

Pool D

Round 1

Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy Russia (4) vs. David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig Sweden (29, Q20)

Steven van de Velde/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (13) vs. Nils Ehlers/Lars Fluggen Germany (20)

Pool E

Round 1

Adrian Carambula/Enrico Rossi Italy (5) vs. Samuele Cottafava/Jakob Windisch Italy (28, Q17)

Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb USA (12) vs. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (21)

Pool F

Round 1

Ilya Leshukov/Konstantin Semenov Russia (6) vs. Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (27, Q12)

Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (11) vs. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (22)

Pool G

Round 1

Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (7) vs. Stefan Boermans/Yorick de Groot Netherlands (26, Q10)

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena USA (10) vs. Robin Seidl/Philipp Waller Austria (23, Q2)

Pool H

Round 1

Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (8) vs. Nikita Liamin/Taras Myskiv Russia (25, Q6)

Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (9) vs. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (24, Q3)