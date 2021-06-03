FIVB Ostrava: Claes-Sponcil go 2-0, Dalhausser-Lucena lose first pool match

Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, who clinched their Olympic berth Wednesday, were the only Americans to win their pool Thursday at the FIVB four-star pro beach volleyball event in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Accordingly, the young Americans earned a bye into the second-round of Friday’s single-elimination playoffs.

Claes and Sponcil, who won last week’s FIVB four-star in Sochi, Russia, clinched their Olympic bid Wednesday without playing as Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat, the only team that could catch them, lost in the qualifier bracket.

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman — who have the top USA Olympic spot — and Kelley Kolinske and Emily Stockman split their matches and play in the first round of the playoffs.

The USA men’s Olympic race is ongoing and of the three combatants, Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb and Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb won their opening pool-play matches, while Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena lost their first. The men played just one pool-play match Thursday.

Claes and Sponcil maintained their hot streak, winning their eighth consecutive match including their FIVB Sochi gold medal. They defeated Poland’s Katarzyna Kociolek and Kinga Wojtasik 21-14, 21-19 and then the home-team Czechs Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova 17-21, 21-15, 15-7.

Their second-round opponent are guaranteed to be Germans, the winner of the match between Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider versus Kim Behrens and Sandra Ittlinger

The A-team, Klineman and Ross, won their first pool match against Czechs Michaela Kubickova and Michala Kvapilova 21-12, 21-18, but lost to the Netherlands’ Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink, the surprise semifinalists of the first Cancun Hub, 21-19, 21-19.

Klineman’s and Ross’s first-round playoff opponent is Poland’s Kinga Wojtasik and Katarzyna Kociolek.

Kelley Kolinske and Emily Stockman lost their opener to Germany’s Bieneck and Schneider 21-23, 21-15, 21-18 but recovered to defeat Czechs Marie-Sara Stochlova and Martina Williams 21-17, 21-13.

Stockman and Kolinske’s will match up with Spain’s Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo.

In other matches of interest to NCAA college beach fans, both Canada’s Megan and Nicole McNamara and Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka survived pool G to advance to the first round of playoffs.

The McNamaras, former NCAA champions for UCLA, opened with a win over current USC champion Graudina and Kravcenoka 22-20, 21-17.

The McNamara failed to win the bye, losing to Russia’s Svetlana Kholomina and Nadezda Makroguzova. Graudina and went on to defeat Spain’s Maria Carro and Paula Soria 21-15, 19-21, 15-10.

The McNamara’s firstround opponent is the Netherlands’ Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam — the team that ousted Walsh Jennings and Sweat — while Graudina and Kravcenoka face Germany’s Karla Borger and Julia Sude.

On the men’s side, Taylor Crabb and Gibb defeated Germany’s Armin Dollinger and Clemens Wickler 21-15, 18-21, 17-15. They now face second-seeded Anders Mol and Christian Sorum of Norway with a playoff bye at stake.

Bourne and Trevor Crabb opened with a 21-17, 21-16 win over Chile’s Esteban and Marco Grimalt. Next up is Italy’s Samuele Cottafava and Jakob Windisch. The winner of that match receives a bye into playoffs, critical for the Americans, who need to win gold to keep their Olympic hopes alive.

Dalhausser and Lucena lost narrowly to Austrians Robin Seidl and Philipp Waller 22-20, 15-21, 15-12. Their lost sets up a must-win match against the Netherlands’ Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot.

***

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

***

Results courtesy of BVBinfo.com

WOMEN

Pool A

Round 1

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (1) def. Marie-Sara Stochlova/Martina Williams Czech Republic (32) 21-17, 21-13 (0:32)

Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (16) def. Kelley Kolinske/Emily Stockman USA (17) 21-23, 21-15, 20-18 (0:59)

Round 2

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (1) def. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (16) 21-15, 21-17 (0:34)

Kelley Kolinske/Emily Stockman USA (17) def. Marie-Sara Stochlova/Martina Williams Czech Republic (32) 21-17, 21-13 (0:33)

Pool B

Round 1

Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (2) def. Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (31, Q16) 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 (0:50)

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (18) def. Marta Menegatti/Viktoria Orsi Toth Italy (15) 21-17, 22-24, 15-10 (0:58)

Round 2

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (18) def. Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (2) 25-23, 14-21, 15-9 (0:53)

Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (31, Q16) def. Marta Menegatti/Viktoria Orsi Toth Italy (15) 21-14, 18-21, 15-13 (0:50)

Pool C

Round 1

Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (3) def. Anastasiia Frolova/Maria Voronina Russia (30, Q14) 21-16, 21-17 (0:35)

Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (14) def. Carolina Salgado/Barbara Seixas Brazil (19) 21-18, 15-21, 15-10 (0:55)

Round 2

Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (3) def. Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (14) 21-14, 21-19 (0:36)

Carolina Salgado/Barbara Seixas Brazil (19) def. Anastasiia Frolova/Maria Voronina Russia (30, Q14) 21-13, 21-10 (0:27)

Pool D

Round 1

Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (4) def. Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (29) 21-12, 21-18 (0:36)

Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (13) def. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (20) 21-9, 21-18 (0:34)

Round 2

Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (13) def. Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (4) 21-19, 21-19 (0:37)

Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (20) def. Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (29) 21-12, 21-15 (1:01)

Pool E

Round 1

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (5) def. Ksenia Dabizha/Daria Rudykh Russia (28, Q8) 21-11, 21-9 (0:27)

Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (12) def. Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (21) 21-18, 21-19 (0:37)

Round 2

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (5) def. Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (12) 21-14, 21-15 (0:31)

Ksenia Dabizha/Daria Rudykh Russia (28, Q8) def. Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (21) 27-25, 21-19 (0:43)

Pool F

Round 1

Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (6) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (27, Q7) 17-21, 21-18, 15-13 (0:51)

Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (11) def. Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (22, Q2) 21-13, 21-13 (0:31)

Round 2

Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (11) def. Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (6) 21-17, 21-12 (0:31)

Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (22, Q2) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (27, Q7) 21-17, 21-18 (0:37)

Pool G

Round 1

Svetlana Kholomina/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (7) def. Maria Carro/Paula Soria Spain (26, Q6) 21-14, 21-9 (0:58)

Megan McNamara/Nicole McNamara Canada (23, Q4) def. Tina Graudina/Anastasija Kravcenoka Latvia (10) 22-20, 21-17 (0:37)

Round 2

Svetlana Kholomina/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (7) def. Megan McNamara/Nicole McNamara Canada (23, Q4) 21-15, 21-15 (0:34)

Tina Graudina/Anastasija Kravcenoka Latvia (10) def. Maria Carro/Paula Soria Spain (26, Q6) 21-15, 19-21, 15-10 (0:45)

Pool H

Round 1

Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (8) def. Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (25, Q5) 21-15, 21-17 (0:40)

Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil USA (9) def. Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Wojtasik Poland (24) 21-14, 21-19 (0:32)

Round 2

Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil USA (9) def. Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (8) 17-21, 21-15, 17-15 (0:48)

Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Wojtasik Poland (24) def. Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (25, Q5) 21-19, 19-21, 15-9 (0:48)

Winners bracket

Round 1

Megan McNamara/Nicole McNamara Canada (23, Q4) vs. Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (31, Q16)

Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes Canada (2) vs. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (20)

Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (4) vs. Kinga Wojtasik/Katarzyna Kociolek Poland (24)

Liliana Fernandez/Elsa Baquerizo Spain (12) vs. Emily Stockman/Kelley Kolinske USA (17)

Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (14) vs. Anastasija Kravcenoka/Tina Graudina Latvia (10)

Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (16) vs. Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (22, Q2)

Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (8) vs. Ksenia Dabizha/Daria Rudykh Russia (28, Q8)

Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (6) vs. Barbara Seixas/Carolina Salgado Brazil (19)

Round 2

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (1) vs.

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (5) vs.

Nadezda Makroguzova/Svetlana Kholomina Russia (7) vs.

Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (3) vs.

Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (13) vs.

Sarah Sponcil/Kelly Claes USA (9) vs.

Tanja Huberli/Nina Betschart Switzerland (11) vs.

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (18) vs.