FIVB Ostrava: Hughes-Ross, Stockman-Larsen into round of 16

Sara Hughes and Summer Ross and Emily Stockman and Kelley Larsen are still alive in the four-star FIVB Ostrava in the Czech Republic after a Friday that pitted the American teams and saw the exit of Nicole Branagh and Kerri Walsh Jennings and Lane Carico and Lauren Fendrick.

On Saturday, the sixth-seeded Hughes and Ross will play 16th-seeded Joy Stubbe and Marleen Van Iersel of the Netherlands, while Stockman and Larsen, seeded 25th, face fourth-seeded Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Lisboa of Brazil.

Hughes and Ross had to go the distance and then some as they knocked out Walsh Jennings and Branagh in the first round of the winners bracket 18-21, 22-20, 18-16. Stockman and Larsen also had to beat fellow Americans when they ousted Fendrick and Carico 21-19, 21-14.

