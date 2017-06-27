FIVB Porec: Doherty-Hyden ousted, tough pool play set for Wednesday

The FIVB Porec Major, one of just three five-star events this year, begins in earnest Wednesday. And after a day of country-quota matches and Tuesday’s qualifier bracket, there is plenty going on in the tournament in Croatia.

Olympic gold-medalist Kira Walkenhorst of Germany withdrew because of a right shoulder injury. Her partner Laura Ludwig, who herself had her right shoulder repaired last off-season, picked up indoor star Margareta “Maggie” Kozuch on Sunday night.

“It has been a frustrating season in some respects due to learning the beach game along with the issue of gaining entry for events as a fifth or sixth German team,” Kozuch told the FIVB. “But the past five days has been wonderful starting with the wild card for the World Championships and having the opportunity to play with one of the great beach volleyball players in the history of the game in Porec.”

The big news Monday was that four-time USA Olympic medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings and new partner Nicole Branagh were eliminated in a country-quota match, falling to Brittany Hochevar and Emily Day.

Pool play begins Wednesday as 32 teams per gender will compete for their share of the $600,000 total purse. The five-star format calls for round-robin pool play, with pool winners earning the all-important first round byes, and the pool losers being eliminated from single-elimination bracket play.

The action starts at 9 a.m. local time. Porec is six hours ahead of the Eastern U.S. time zone.

There is a tough battle on tap for two American women’s teams as Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes face Lane Carico and Lauren Fendrick.

Among the men, Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena face Robin Seidl and Tobias Winter of Austria and there’s an all-USA matchup between Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson and Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb.

As you would expect for one of the top five events of the year, the field is incredibly strong. There are two kinds of pools: Tough pools and tougher pools.

In the tougher pools category:

Men’s Pool A: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho of Brazil, Brunner/Patterson and Taylor Crabb/Gibb of the USA, and Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic of Croatia. Barbosa and Filho won the last five-star event, this past Febuary in Fort Lauderdale, and although their subsequent results (a fifth and two ninth-place finishes) haven’t reached the same pedigree, they are an ever-present threat behind the fluid lefty swing of Filho.

Brunner and Patterson finished fourth in FIVB Rio and have the length and Olympic experience that make them a threat beyond their 16 seed.

Gibb and Crabb, a new team for 2017, have had solid results this year, with fifths in Fort Lauderdale and Rio, but stumbled in Moscow with losses to Markus Bockermann and Lars Fluggen of Germany as well as Rihards Finsters and Edgars Tocs of Latvia to finish 25th. Domestically they have played well, finishing third at AVP Huntington Beach, winning New York and taking third in Seattle last weekend.

When two teams from the country are in the same pool, the FIVB mandates that those teams play first, to avoid the scenario where a team that is effectively out of the tournament can alter results by throwing a match to help their countrymen. As a result, Brunner/Patterson and Taylor Crabb/Gibb will play first in a USA-USA showdown Wednesday afternoon.

Men’s Pool E: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Schmidt of Brazil, Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai of Italy, Esteban and Marco Grimalt of Chile, and Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann of Germany. This pool “only” has the reigning Olympic gold and silver medalists in Cerutti/Schmidt and Lupo/Nicolai, a dangerous Chilean team, and a team playing well enough to oust Ryan Doherty and John Hyden in qualifying.

Cerutti/Schmidt haven’t dominated the world as they did in 2015 and 2016, but they still won in Rio, and added fifths in Fort Lauderdale and Moscow. When Schmidt is on, and he usually is, he is the most effective transition defender in the world.

Nicolai/Lupo have played consistently over the year, earning silver in Xiamen, bronze in Rio and the Hague, and fifth in Fort Lauderdale. Nicolai is a huge presence at the net and Lupo is a cagey defender that frustrates defenses with his excellent vision.

The Grimalt brothers are steady, although a bit undersized for the international game at 6-foot-5 and 6-3. They finished as high as 17th this year in Fort Lauderdale, but have a number of podium finishes on their resume.

Dollinger and Erdmann qualified Tuesday after defeating Mykola Babish and Iaroslav Gorieiev of the Ukraine (21-12, 21-14) and the USA’s Doherty and Hyden (21-19, 17-21, 15-11), who had to scurry out of the AVP Seattle quarterfinals to get to Porec. Dollinger/Erdmann finished fourth in Xiamen this year.

Women’s Pool C: Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda Lisboa of Brazil, Claes/Hughes and Carico/Fendrick of the USA, and Manon Nummerdor-Flier and Marleen Van Iersel of the Netherlands.

Bednarczuk and Lisboa are the “it” team of the year, having stood on the podium in all four of their events this year (second in Fort Lauderdale, first in Rio, third in Moscow and third in the Hague).

Claes and Hughes are first-year pros, with a season-high fifth-place finish in Rio. The USC grads have a tradition of winning and you have to assume it won’t be long before they reach the medal rounds.

Carico, who has played with four different partners this year (Fendrick, Sarah Pavan, Irene Pollock and Caitlin Ledoux), has bounced around trying to find chemistry. As she has played three events this year with Fendrick (17th in Rio, third in Huntington, and fifth in Seattle), they have all of the ingredients, and just need to find synergy in order to make a run.

Van Iersel is a two-time Olympian who has partnered with 6-4 FIVB newbie Nummerdor-Flier. Their best finish this year is 17th in Xiamen and the Hague, but they are a strong team that should not be overlooked.

Women’s Pool E: Barbora Hermannova /Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic, Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland, Jagoda Gruszczynska/Kinga Kolosinska of Poland, and Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar of the USA.

Hermannova and Slukova finished third in Rio this year, and have signature wins over Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude of Germany and Barbara Seixas/Fernanda Alves of Brazil. They enter Porec seeded fifth.

Heidrich and Verge-Depre are a new team for 2017 after both were 2016 Olympians with different Swiss partners. After three tournaments, they are coming in hot after a silver finish in a star-studded field in the Hague.

Hochevar and Day followed their win over Walsh Jennings and Branagh with a qualifying victory Tuesday over Australians Mariafe Artacho and Phoebe Bell 21-13, 24-22. Their best 2017 finish was fifth in Xiamen.

Kolosinska, a 2016 Olympian, is partnered with Gruszczynska this year. The pair is undersized at 5-9 and 5-10 but has the ability to stymie defenses, especially if the weather forecast of thunderstorms and 20-mph gusts for Wednesday and Thursday becomes an equalizer.

Men’s results

Monday’s country quota match

Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (9, Q1) def. Vitor Felipe/George Wanderley Brazil 15-21, 21-19, 15-9 (0:50)

Tuesday’s qualifier bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (Q16) def. Chris Gregory/Jake Sheaf England (Q17) 21-17, 20-22, 15-9 (0:47)

Match 2: Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (23, Q9) def. Matija Gracin/Jegor Zukovskij Croatia (Q24) 21-9, 21-16 (0:29)

Match 3: Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q12) def. Julio Nascimento/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (Q21) 21-18, 21-18 (0:34)

Match 4: Mathias Berntsen/Anders Mol Norway (27, Q13) def. Julian Horl/Alexander Huber Austria (Q20) 20-22, 21-19, 15-12 (0:46)

Match 5: Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (30, Q19) def. Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (Q14) 21-17, 18-21, 15-11 (0:48)

Match 6: Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (25, Q11) def. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (Q22) 21-14, 21-16 (0:34)

Match 7: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (24, Q10) def. Matej Cickovic/Josip Pribanic Croatia (Q23) 21-17, 24-22 (0:34)

Match 8: Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (28, Q15) def. Mykola Babich/Iaroslav Gordieiev Ukraine (Q18) 21-12, 21-14 (0:29)

Round 2

Match 9: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (9, Q1) def. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (Q16) 22-20, 19-21, 15-12 (1:00)

Match 10: Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (23, Q9) def. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (Q8) 22-20, 24-26, 15-12 (0:50)

Match 11: Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q12) def. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (Q5) 22-20, 23-21 (0:44)

Match 12: Mathias Berntsen/Anders Mol Norway (27, Q13) def. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (Q4) 20-22, 21-18, 15-12 (0:51)

Match 13: Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (30, Q19) def. Kacper Kujawiak/Mariusz Prudel Poland (Q3) 21-18, 16-21, 16-14 (0:50)

Match 14: Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (25, Q11) def. Grant O’Gorman/Michael Plantinga Canada (Q6) 23-25, 21-15, 15-9 (0:55)

Match 15: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (24, Q10) def. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (Q7) 21-15, 16-21, 15-5 (0:40)

Match 16: Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (28, Q15) def. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (Q2) 21-19, 17-21, 15-11 (0:44)

Wednesday’s pool play

Pool A

Round 1

Match 1: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic Croatia (32)

Match 2: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (16) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (17)

Round 2

Match 17: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (17)

Match 18: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (16) vs. Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic Croatia (32)

Round 3

Match 33: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (16)

Match 34: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (17) vs. Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic Croatia (32)

Pool B

Round 1

Match 3: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) vs. Marin Jercic/Kresimir Karaula Croatia (31)

Match 4: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15) vs. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (18)

Round 2

Match 19: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) vs. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (18)

Match 20: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15) vs. Marin Jercic/Kresimir Karaula Croatia (31)

Round 3

Match 35: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15)

Match 36: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (18) vs. Marin Jercic/Kresimir Karaula Croatia (31)

Pool C

Round 1

Match 5: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (30, Q19)

Match 6: Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (14) vs. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19)

Round 2

Match 21: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19)

Match 22: Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (14) vs. Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (30, Q19)

Round 3

Match 37: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (14)

Match 38: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) vs. Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (30, Q19)

Pool D

Round 1

Match 7: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) vs. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (29)

Match 8: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (13) vs. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20)

Round 2

Match 23: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) vs. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20)

Match 24: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (13) vs. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (29)

Round 3

Match 39: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) vs. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (13)

Match 40: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20) vs. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (29)

Pool E

Round 1

Match 9: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) vs. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (28, Q15)

Match 10: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (12) vs. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (21)

Round 2

Match 25: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) vs. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (21)

Match 26: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (12) vs. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (28, Q15)

Round 3

Match 41: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) vs. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (12)

Match 42: Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (21) vs. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (28, Q15)

Pool F

Round 1

Match 11: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) vs. Mathias Berntsen/Anders Mol Norway (27, Q13)

Match 12: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (11) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (22)

Round 2

Match 27: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (22)

Match 28: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (11) vs. Mathias Berntsen/Anders Mol Norway (27, Q13)

Round 3

Match 43: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) vs. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (11)

Match 44: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (22) vs. Mathias Berntsen/Anders Mol Norway (27, Q13)

Pool G

Round 1

Match 13: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q12)

Match 14: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (10) vs. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (23, Q9)

Round 2

Match 29: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (23, Q9)

Match 30: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (10) vs. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q12)

Round 3

Match 45: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (10)

Match 46: Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (23, Q9) vs. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q12)

Pool H

Round 1

Match 15: Ivan Djordjevic/Filip Silic Croatia (8) vs. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (25, Q11)

Match 16: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (9, Q1) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (24, Q10)

Round 2

Match 31: Ivan Djordjevic/Filip Silic Croatia (8) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (24, Q10)

Match 32: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (9, Q1) vs. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (25, Q11)

Round 3

Match 47: Ivan Djordjevic/Filip Silic Croatia (8) vs. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (9, Q1)

Match 48: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (24, Q10) vs. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (25, Q11)

Women’s results

Mondays country quota matches

Taiana Lima / Elize Maia Brazil (22, Q2) def. Maria Antonelli / Carolina Salgado Brazil 18-21, 21-14, 15-13 (0:48)

Emily Day / Brittany Hochevar United States (21, Q1) def. Nicole Branagh / Kerri Walsh Jennings United States 21-16, 21-16 (0:34)

Tuesday’s qualifier bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Mariafe Artacho / Phoebe Bell Australia (Q16) def. Lena Plesiutschnig / Cornelia Rimser Austria (Q17) 30-28, 21-16 (0:43)

Match 2: Jagoda Gruszczynska / Kinga Kolosinska Poland (28, Q9) def. Marina Coric / Dorotea Cosic Croatia (Q24) 21-12, 21-7 (0:26)

Match 3: Manon Nummerdor-Flier / Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (30, Q12) def. Norisbeth Agudo / Gabi Brito Venezuela (Q21) by Forfeit

Match 4: Niina Ahtiainen / Ida Sinisalo Finland (31, Q13) def. Milena Matic / Marija Milosevic Serbia (Q20) 21-14, 21-9 (0:29)

Match 5: Inna Makhno / Iryna Makhno Ukraine (Q19) def. Svetlana Kholomina / Olga Motrich Russia (Q14) 21-15, 22-20 (0:31)

Match 6: Katharina Almer / Teresa Strauss Austria (Q11) def. Lea Gostincar / Nina Lovsin Slovenia (Q22) 21-8, 21-15 (0:29)

Match 7: Nicole Laird / Jessyka Ngauamo Australia (Q10) def. Luna Becic / Mirna Becic Croatia (Q23) 21-9, 21-9 (0:23)

Match 8: Alexandra Jupiter / Ophelie Lusson France (Q18) def. Magdalena Dostalova / Karolina Rehackova Czech Republic (Q15) 21-18, 21-15 (0:34)

Round 2

Match 9: Emily Day / Brittany Hochevar United States (21, Q1) def. Mariafe Artacho / Phoebe Bell Australia (Q16) 21-13, 24-22 (0:36)

Match 10: Jagoda Gruszczynska / Kinga Kolosinska Poland (28, Q9) def. Ingrid Lunde / Oda Ulveseth Norway (Q8) 21-9, 19-21, 15-6 (0:45)

Match 11: Manon Nummerdor-Flier / Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (30, Q12) def. Ekaterina Birlova / Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (Q5) 21-19, 28-26 (0:42)

Match 12: Niina Ahtiainen / Ida Sinisalo Finland (31, Q13) def. Julie Gordon / Camille Saxton Canada (Q4) 23-21, 12-21, 15-13 (0:49)

Match 13: Nadja Glenzke / Julia Grossner Germany (23, Q3) def. Inna Makhno / Iryna Makhno Ukraine (Q19) 21-14, 12-21, 15-13 (0:41)

Match 14: Marta Menegatti / Rebecca Perry Italy (26, Q6) def. Katharina Almer / Teresa Strauss Austria (Q11) 21-14, 23-21 (0:38)

Match 15: Jolien Sinnema / Joy Stubbe Netherlands (27, Q7) def. Nicole Laird / Jessyka Ngauamo Australia (Q10) 21-13, 21-11 (0:28)

Match 16: Taiana Lima / Elize Maia Brazil (22, Q2) def. Alexandra Jupiter / Ophelie Lusson France (Q18) 21-17, 21-19 (0:39)